Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - February 12, 2026 Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), announces that Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") (TSX-V: NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB.PK: NLPXF) has approved a distribution of 9,000,000 common shares of Homeland through a plan of arrangement.
The share distribution, which is based pro rata on Noble shareholdings of Noble common shares, must be approved by Noble shareholders by way of a special shareholder meeting that is scheduled for May 7, 2026 for shareholders of record as of March 27, 2026. For more information see Noble's new release (dated February 12, 2026).
About Homeland Nickel
Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nine nickel projects in Oregon, United States and copper and gold projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company holds a significant portfolio of mining securities including 442 thousand shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX-V: CNC), 9.960 million shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: NOB), 11.447 million shares of Benton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BEX), 81,150 shares of Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: VLD) and 2.761 million shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: MTT). Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL". More detailed information can be found on the Company's website at:
http://www.homelandnickel.com
Cautionary Statement
This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
