Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

(TheNewswire)

Homeland Nickel Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - February 12, 2026 Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), announces that Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") (TSX-V: NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB.PK: NLPXF) has approved a distribution of 9,000,000 common shares of Homeland through a plan of arrangement.

The share distribution, which is based pro rata on Noble shareholdings of Noble common shares, must be approved by Noble shareholders by way of a special shareholder meeting that is scheduled for May 7, 2026 for shareholders of record as of March 27, 2026. For more information see Noble's new release (dated February 12, 2026).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Stephen Balch, President & CEO

Phone:        905-407-9586

Email:        steve@beci.ca

 

About Homeland Nickel

 

Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nine nickel projects in Oregon, United States and copper and gold projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company holds a significant portfolio of mining securities including 442 thousand shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX-V: CNC), 9.960 million shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: NOB), 11.447 million shares of Benton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BEX), 81,150 shares of Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: VLD) and 2.761 million shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: MTT). Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL". More detailed information can be found on the Company's website at:

http://www.homelandnickel.com 

Cautionary Statement

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

  

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

homeland-nickelshl-cctsxv-shlbase-metals-investing
SHL:CC
Homeland Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

Homeland Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Homeland Nickel

Homeland Nickel

Building a US-focused nickel portfolio to support the domestic critical minerals supply chain

Building a US-focused nickel portfolio to support the domestic critical minerals supply chain Keep Reading...
Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - February 12, 2026 Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), announces that Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") (TSX-V: NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB.PK: NLPXF) has approved a distribution of 9,000,000 common shares... Keep Reading...
Western Copper and Gold Announces Upsized C$80 Million Bought Deal Financing

Western Copper and Gold Announces Upsized C$80 Million Bought Deal Financing

western copper and gold corporation. (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to significant investor demand, it has entered into an amended agreement with Stifel Canada, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters"),... Keep Reading...
Western Copper and Gold Announces Upsized C$80 Million Bought Deal Financing

Western Copper and Gold Announces Upsized C$80 Million Bought Deal Financing

western copper and gold corporation. (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to significant investor demand, it has entered into an amended agreement with Stifel Canada, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters"),... Keep Reading...
RETRANSMISSION: Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

RETRANSMISSION: Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel-Coppet-Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Ontario. The drill program is designed to test the on strike and down dip potential... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:RMIOD) (OTCID: RMIOD) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") (previously,... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:RMIOD) (OTCID: RMIOD) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") (previously,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Homeland Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

Homeland Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bahia Metals Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering of $5,750,000, with Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Tajiri Discovers Potentially Economic Gold Mineralization in Multiple Trenches at Yono Property Including: 12m@ 2.4 g/t; 20m@ 1.4g/t; 8m@ 1.0g/t; 18m@ 0.8g/t & 4m@ 5.5g/t Gold; Bordered by G Mining Ventures Oko West and G2 Goldfields Oko Properties, Guyana

Stallion Uranium Commences Phase 1 Drilling Program on Moonlite Project in Athabasca Basin

Related News

nickel-investing

Bahia Metals Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering of $5,750,000, with Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

gold-investing

The True Value of Olympic Gold: Beyond Metal and Market Prices

gold-investing

Tajiri Discovers Potentially Economic Gold Mineralization in Multiple Trenches at Yono Property Including: 12m@ 2.4 g/t; 20m@ 1.4g/t; 8m@ 1.0g/t; 18m@ 0.8g/t & 4m@ 5.5g/t Gold; Bordered by G Mining Ventures Oko West and G2 Goldfields Oko Properties, Guyana

energy-investing

Stallion Uranium Commences Phase 1 Drilling Program on Moonlite Project in Athabasca Basin

battery-metals-investing

SAGA Metals Provides Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

precious-metals-investing

Apollo Silver Announces Return of Tom Peregoodoff as Board Nominee and Prospective Executive Chair

base-metals-investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tartisan Nickel Corp. to OTCQX