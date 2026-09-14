Homeland Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement is Fully Subscribed

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - September 14, 2026 Homeland Nickel Inc. (TSXV: SHL,OTC:SRCGF; OTCQB: SRGCF) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 26, 2026, its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of up to 8,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.38 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$3,040,000 (the "Financing") has been fully subscribed.
Each Unit will be composed of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one (0.5) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Financing.
Closing of the Financing remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing to fund property payment obligations and exploration activities at the Company's mineral exploration projects and for general corporate purposes.
Certain directors and officers (the "Insiders") are expected to acquire Units under the Financing. The participation of Insiders in the Financing will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company anticipates relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements applicable to related party transactions under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities to be acquired by the participating Insiders nor the consideration to be paid by the Insiders is expected to exceed 25 percent of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).
The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.
About Homeland Nickel Inc.
Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nine nickel projects in Oregon, United States, including two with historical resources. The Cleopatra Property alone contains a historical resource of approximately 40 Mt of laterite grading 0.9% nickel making it the largest historical undeveloped nickel resource in the continental United States. Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL". More detailed information can be found on the Company's website at:
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Stephen Balch, President & CEO, Homeland Nickel Inc.
Phone: 905-407-9586
Email: steve@beci.ca
Qualified Person
Stephen J. Balch, P.Geo. (ON), the Company's President and CEO and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument (NI) 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.
Cautionary Statement
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Financing, including the maximum size thereof, the expected timing to complete the Financing, the ability to complete the Financing on the terms provided herein or at all, the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the Financing, the receipt of all necessary approvals for the Financing and the Company's objectives, goals and future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, changes in regulatory requirements, political and social risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, uncertainties or challenges related to mineral title in the Company's projects, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity and in particular nickel prices, delays in the development of projects, the continued availability of capital, accidents and labour disputes, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration industry, an inability to raise additional funding, the manner the Company uses its cash or the proceeds of an offering of the Company's securities and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Reference is made to the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.
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