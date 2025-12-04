Home Telecom Increases Subscriber Upgrades 5X and Lifts ARPU 17% With New Residential Experiences Powered by the Calix Platform

Home Telecom goes all-in on differentiating subscriber experiences—significantly increasing upgrades and ARPU in only six months—leveraging Calix Success guidance and Calix Cloud insights to streamline installs and rapidly deliver tailored indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi for gamers, remote workers, and families
Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) announced that Home Telecom drove subscriber upgrades 5X in just six months after launching lifestyle-based residential Wi-Fi packages with Calix SmartHome ™. This rapid adoption added nearly 500 percent in incremental monthly recurring revenue and increased average revenue per user (ARPU) by over 17 percent per upgrade.
Leveraging the Calix Broadband Platform and collaborating with the award-winning Calix Success ™ team, the South Carolina-based broadband service provider (BSP) reinvented residential packages to deliver experiences that match subscriber interests and lifestyles. Each package includes Calix SmartTown ®, extending secure Wi-Fi from home to public spaces. Insights from Calix Cloud ®—including Calix Service Cloud , Operations Cloud , and Engagement Cloud —enabled personalized offerings and accelerated adoption of multi-gig packages. With Calix, Home Telecom continues to simplify operations, innovate for subscribers, and grow their value.
Their recent revenue growth marks the latest milestone over two decades of success with Calix as their innovation partner. Home Telecom launched SmartTown in October 2024, supported by Calix Success to deliver safe, secure community Wi-Fi to festivals, farmers' markets, sports fields, and other public venues. In just seven months, Home Telecom subscribers connected to the SmartTown network over three million times . By analyzing subscriber data and training technicians to better understand subscribers' everyday lives, Home Telecom evolved five distinct managed Wi-Fi packages to inform a go-to-market strategy centered on experiences: Connected Family, Home Office Hero, Digital Minimalist, Pro-Level Gamer, and Tech Giant. Their new 5-gig Tech Giant package is already attracting subscribers who run many connected devices and rely on symmetrical, high-performance connections.
William S. Helmly, president and chief executive officer at Home Telecom, said: "Once we realized competing on speed and price was not how to drive growth and build trust with our subscribers, we partnered with Calix Success to reinvent our SmartHome packages and include SmartTown community Wi-Fi in every offer. This shift positions us as a true broadband experience provider (BXP) and is accelerating strong subscriber growth across our communities. We are excited to see real business impact as we empower our subscribers to customize the experiences they want and need."
Leveraging SmartHome and capabilities of the Calix Platform, key outcomes of Home Telecom's launch of lifestyle-based packages include:
- An over 17 percent spike in ARPU per upgrade by streamlining Wi-Fi installs and enabling subscriber upgrades. Home Telecom is simplifying whole-home Wi-Fi adoption with "all-in" plans. These include installation of up to three mesh systems and on-site setup of the Command IQ ® mobile app—putting advanced cybersecurity ( Protect IQ ®) and personalized content controls ( Experience IQ ®) in the hands of subscribers.
- A nearly 500 percent boost in monthly recurring revenue by enabling exceptional experiences with targeted marketing campaigns. Leveraging Calix Cloud, Home Telecom identified subscribers who would benefit from outdoor Wi-Fi and work-from-home solutions, then launched targeted email and SMS campaigns to help subscribers easily discover new packages and upgrade. This resulted in a 40 percent increase in multi-gig take rates in just 30 days.
- Accelerating subscriber upgrades 5X in six months, signaling deep subscriber engagement. Among the five lifestyle-based packages, Home Telecom has seen a 12 percent jump in their second-highest tier, Pro-Level Gamer, which beat expectations 6X—clear evidence that subscribers are embracing personalization. The launch also emphasized user experience with a refreshed go-to-market strategy and website updates.
This year, Home Telecom won the Calix Collins Marketing Innovation Award , recognizing their creative marketing campaigns that have dramatically boosted subscriber engagement and service adoption.
Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: "The future of broadband belongs to providers that lead with subscriber experience and engagement—not speed. We have had the privilege of partnering deeply with Home Telecom teams for decades, and they are seeing outstanding results: rapid revenue growth, higher subscriber engagement, and a full-scale transformation of their business model oriented around experiences. This is the winning playbook to become a BXP. In 2026, new AI capabilities across the Calix Broadband Platform will help our customers go even further and faster—simplifying operations, accelerating innovation, and growing their value. We are proud to support Home Telecom as they lead with vision and purpose."
Watch Gina Shuler—vice president of marketing at Home Telecom—at ConneXions 2025, as she explains how their team is leveraging the Calix Platform and SmartLife ™ managed services to drive deep subscriber interest and even more engagement .
