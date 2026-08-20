HM Exploration Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares in the United States

HM Exploration Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / HM Exploration Corp. ("HM Exploration", "HM" or the "Company") (CSE:HM)(FSE:X5H)(OTCQB:HMEXF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). The Company's common shares trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "HMEXF".

"DTC eligibility removes a key point of friction for U.S. investors seeking exposure to HM Exploration and our Lewis Pilley's Project," said Nick Rodway, President and CEO of HM Exploration. "With all twelve Phase One drill holes now reported, two stacked massive sulphide lenses confirmed through drilling and assay results, and a Phase Two program planned for this fall, this milestone comes at the right time. Our common shares now trade in Canada on the CSE, in the United States on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, providing investors in North America and Europe with more efficient access as we advance the Lewis Pilley's Project."

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded securities in the United States. Securities that can be cleared and settled electronically through DTC are considered "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility facilitates the electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares in the United States and may reduce costs and administrative delays associated with trading the shares. The Company expects DTC eligibility to improve the accessibility of its common shares for U.S. investors and support increased liquidity over time.

Together with the Company's OTCQB quotation and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing, DTC eligibility supports HM's objective of broadening its shareholder base and increasing its visibility in the world's largest capital market.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo. (Licence No. 46541; Permit to Practice No. 1000359), is CEO and a Director of the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has reviewed, verified and approved the technical content of this news release.

About HM Exploration Corp.

The Company is currently advancing its Lewis Pilley's Project located in Newfoundland. The Project encompasses a land area of ~60.25 km². In addition, the Company holds a 100% interest in the Devil's Den Project, an exploration-stage project consisting of two contiguous mineral licences encompassing ~3,200 hectares located west of Port Alberni, Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

HM Exploration is committed to applying modern exploration techniques across its projects to unlock value in historically underexplored Canadian mining districts.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

HM EXPLORATION CORP.

"Nicholas Rodway"
President & CEO
Tel: 604.681.1568
info@hmexploration.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of DTC eligibility; the potential for improved trading accessibility and liquidity in the Company's common shares; the Company's objective of broadening its shareholder base and increasing its capital markets visibility; and the timing and completion of the Company's planned Phase Two exploration program.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and expectations as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding continued DTC eligibility, investor and brokerage access to the Company's common shares, market conditions, the availability of financing and the Company's ability to carry out its planned exploration activities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the possibility that DTC eligibility will not increase liquidity or trading activity; changes in capital and commodity markets; the availability of financing; delays in exploration activities; and the inherent risks associated with mineral exploration. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: HM Exploration



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