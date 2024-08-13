Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Leeuwin Metals

Highly Encouraging Rock Chip Results Returned from West Pilbara Iron Ore Project

Leeuwin Metals Ltd (Leeuwin or the Company) (ASX: LM1) is pleased to announce that results have been received from first pass rock chip sampling program conducted at its West Pilbara Iron Ore Project in Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Highly encouraging iron ore rock chips from first pass exploration at the West Pilbara Project, Western Australia.
  • Significant rock chip results include:
    • 55.27% Fe, 62.4% Ca Fe, 2.27% Al2O3, 6.74% SiO2, 0.02% P, 11.42% LOI
    • 54.94% Fe, 62.22% Ca Fe, 2.1% Al2O3, 7.1% SiO2, 0.015% P, 11.7% LOI
    • 53.73% Fe, 60.27% Ca Fe, 2.65% Al2O3, 8.88% SiO2, 0.002% P, 10.85% LOI
    • 52.08% Fe, 58.35% Ca Fe, 2.82% Al2O3, 10.02% SiO2, 0.470% P, 10.75% LOI
  • Large scale mineralisation evident over 1.7km of strike and remains open.
  • Evidence of Channel Iron Deposit (CID) mineralisation 13 km north of Rio Tinto’s Mesa A mine.
  • Follow-up fieldwork planned for the coming weeks to expand the footprint of mineralisation.
  • The project added to Leeuwin’s portfolio is a result of internal project generation.
Managing Director, Christopher Piggott, commented:

“The assay results received from West Pilbara Iron Ore Project provide an exciting start to revealing the extent of a potential CID deposits in a world class region in Western Australia. With these first pass results there is potential for a project of scale, with encouraging grades and low impurities. The Pilbara is home to World Class Iron Ore mines with the region well supported by excellent infrastructure within access to Leeuwin’s tenure.

With exploration ongoing by Leeuwin’s dedicated staff at the Cross Lake Lithium Project in Manitoba, Canada and work programs running in parallel by the Western Australia team, we look forward to providing strong news to market in the second half of 2024.”

West Pilbara Iron Ore Project

The West Pilbara Iron Ore Project (the Project) has identified compelling iron ore targets, returning highly encouraging iron ore values of over 50% Fe along a 1.7 km strike. This target area was identified through satellite imagery and regional mapping. Mineralisation remains open along strike with follow up field work to commence in the coming weeks.

Figure 1: Mapped CID mineralisation has been identified over 1.7km strike and remains open.

Overview

The Project area is prospective for Channel Iron Deposit (CID) with multiple target areas present within the Project. The target areas are located close to the North-West Costal Highway, with excellent infrastructure being 150km southwest of Ashburton Port (Onslow) and Port of Port Headland 380km northeast accessed via sealed highway. Situated in close proximity to Rio Tinto’s Mesa A mine, CZR Resources' Robe Mesa project, and Macro Metals' Deepdale project refer Figure 2.

Today’s results (refer Appendix B for full details) are located just 13 km north of Rio Tinto’s Mesa A mine, which is a substantial Channel Iron Deposit (CID) mineralisation. This strategic location not only aligns us with significant industry players but also enhances our prospects to advance any discovery within the project.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Leeuwin Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×