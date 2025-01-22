Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

Download the PDF here.

2025 Exploration Drilling Commences at Sandstone

2025 Exploration Drilling Commences at Sandstone

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced 2025 Exploration Drilling Commences at Sandstone

Download the PDF here.

Maiden Sandstone drilling program delivers high grade gold

Maiden Sandstone drilling program delivers high grade gold

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Maiden Sandstone drilling program delivers high grade gold

Download the PDF here.

Successful $30m placement supports production growth in 2025

Successful $30m placement supports production growth in 2025

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Successful $30m placement supports production growth in 2025

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

BTR accelerates Second Fortune high-grade mine development

BTR accelerates Second Fortune high-grade mine development

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced BTR accelerates Second Fortune high-grade mine development

Download the PDF here.

RUA GOLD Reports Two Major Gold Bearing Structures Identified on Its Glamorgan Project

RUA GOLD Reports Two Major Gold Bearing Structures Identified on Its Glamorgan Project

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update following the completion of the first phase of surface exploration on its Glamorgan epithermal gold prospect in the Hauraki region on the North Island New Zealand.

Highlights: 

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD LAUNCHES LIDAR SURVEY AT TAHAMI SOUTH GOLD PROJECT IN COLOMBIA

QUIMBAYA GOLD LAUNCHES LIDAR SURVEY AT TAHAMI SOUTH GOLD PROJECT IN COLOMBIA

 Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has undertaken a LIDAR survey at its Tahami South Project in Colombia . The aim of the LIDAR survey is to acquire high-resolution geospatial data for topographic mapping and detailed terrain analysis. The resulting data will significantly support ongoing exploration efforts by providing accurate terrain models and enhancing the understanding of surface features essential for project planning, exploring, drilling and decision-making processes.

The outlined study area within the polygon covers a total of 575.10 hectares. Figure 1 and Table 1 provide the geospatial location of the polygon to be surveyed in DATUM UTM zone 18N WGS 1984.

Keep reading...Show less
Significant Gold Target Identified at Pearl Copper Project

Significant Gold Target Identified at Pearl Copper Project

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced SIGNIFICANT GOLD TARGET IDENTIFIED AT PEARL COPPER PROJECT

Download the PDF here.

AX8: Accelerate Launches New Gold Strategy with Acquisition

AX8: Accelerate Launches New Gold Strategy with Acquisition

Metal Hawk Limited (MHK:AU) has announced AX8: Accelerate Launches New Gold Strategy with Acquisition

Download the PDF here.

Rio Silver Inc. Announces Option Agreement to Sell a 100% Interest in Niñobamba Advanced Gold Silver Project in Peru to African Energy Metals

Rio Silver Inc. Announces Option Agreement to Sell a 100% Interest in Niñobamba Advanced Gold Silver Project in Peru to African Energy Metals

Rio Silver Inc. (TSXV:RYO) ("Rio Silver") and African Energy Metals Inc. (NEX: CUCO.H; FSE: BC2; WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals") jointly announce they have entered into an option agreement for African Energy Metals (the "Option Agreement") to earn an 100% undivided interest in the Niñobamba advanced gold silver project (the "Project") located in the Department of Ayacucho in South Central Peru.

Terms of the Option Agreement

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Intersects 2.72 g/t Au over 139.9 metres at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 2.72 g/t Au over 139.9 metres at Golden Summit

GS2425 Significant Mineralization to Depth West of Willow

  • 2.72 g/t Au over 139.9 metres from 401.4 metres
  • Including 3 metres of 44.7 g/t Au and 2.7 metres grading 59.5 g/t Au

GS2426 – Higher grade within the south-southwest trend

Keep reading...Show less

Analyst Report Highlights Boab Metals' Potential with Offtake Agreement, Project Acquisition

Radisson Provides 2025 Outlook and Exploration & Development Plans for the O’Brien Gold Project

Galloper Gold Submits Proposal to Acquire Glover Island "Exempt Mineral Land" Historic Gold Deposit

Athena Reports High-Grade Silver, up to 6,630 g/t, from Newly Completed Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Nevada

