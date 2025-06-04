High Gold Price Sparks Renewed Interest in Queensland Gold Region, Report Says

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN) has been cited in a news report as among two Australian companies well-placed to take advantage of rising gold prices and the re-emergence of historic gold mines in Queensland.
An article from ABC Australia noted record-high global gold prices are revitalizing the gold mining industry in outback Queensland, particularly in the Cloncurry region. Once a bustling mining area, Cloncurry experienced a decline in the 1990s due to falling gold prices. However, the current surge has prompted renewed interest in both exploration and the reopening of historical mines.
In particular, the Ernest Henry Copper-Gold Mine, a significant site in the region, is estimated to contain 2 million ounces of gold. The Cloncurry Gold Project, encompassing multiple mines over 400 square kilometers, is also poised to benefit from the current boom.
“Orion Resources and AuKing Mining Limited plan to re-lease 20 historic gold mines in the region, bringing them back to life under the banner of the Cloncurry Gold Project,” the article stated.
AuKing Mining’s managing director Paul Williams told ABC Australia the “great gold price environment” and access to significant data from previous work done in the area create an advantageous position for both Orion and AuKing capitalize on the current trend.Read the full article here.
13 April
AuKing Mining
Investor Insight
The Cloncurry Gold project is a portfolio of an existing permitted processing plant, mining and exploration licences that are being acquired by Orion Resources. AuKing has the right to acquire a 50 percent interest in these near-term gold production interests by incurring AU$5 million in expenditure before 30 June 2027.
Overview
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN) is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of assets focused primarily on gold, but also uranium, copper, and critical minerals, across Australia, Tanzania, and Canada. The company aims to become a mid-tier producer through the acquisition and development of near-term production assets.
In February 2025, AuKing Mining entered into a strategic agreement with Gage Resources, an Australian subsidiary of Beijing-based Gage Capital Management. The agreement includes a $300,000 investment by Gage, resulting in a 10 percent stake in AuKing, and the sale of two non-core prospecting licenses in Tanzania to Gage for an additional $300,000. This partnership is expected to enhance AuKing's financial position and support its ongoing exploration and development activities.
Company Highlights
- AuKing Mining is an exploration and development company with its primary focus being the Cloncurry Gold Project in north Queensland.
- The company also holds a diverse portfolio of exploration assets in Western Australia (Koongie Park), Tanzania (Mkuju), Canada (Myoff Creek in British Columbia and Grand Codroy in Newfoundland).
- Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships:
- Entered an earn-in agreement to acquire a 50 percent interest in the Cloncurry Gold project.
- Entered a joint venture in February 2025 with ASX-listed Cobalt Blue Holdings (CBH) whereby CBH can earn up to a 75 percent interest in the Koongie Park project in Western Australia.
- Formed a strategic partnership with large Beijing-based resources fund, Gage Capital in February 2025.
- AuKing is led by a highly experienced management team executing the company’s strategies to increase shareholder value.
Key Projects
Cloncurry Gold Project (Queensland, Australia)
In November 2024, AuKing Mining entered into an earn-in agreement with Orion Resources for the Cloncurry gold project in northern Queensland. This agreement allows AuKing to increase its stake in the project to 50 percent by investing AU$5 million in project funding by June 2027.
Orion’s Cloncurry Project interests, including the Mt Freda/Golden Mill mining leases. [Note the nearby Wynberg and Wallace/Wallace South gold projects are not assets being acquired by Orion]
A key component of this project is the Tick Hill Gold Joint Venture, involving AuKing, Orion Resources, and Tick Hill Mining, the current owner of the Tick Hill gold mine. The JV aims to establish a processing operation at Tick Hill, focusing initially on reprocessing the existing tailings stockpiles. A pre-feasibility study completed in 2020 outlined a processing capacity of 474,200 tonnes at 2 g/t gold over 13 months, yielding approximately 27,300 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of AU$1,493 per ounce.
In March 2025, the JV partners signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to assess the viability of processing Tick Hill's tailings and other ore materials at the Lorena processing plant, located 15 km east of Cloncurry. This initiative aims to expedite the re-commencement of gold production in the region.
The JV also plans to evaluate the feasibility of reopening the historical open pit mine at Tick Hill, with the goal of extending the project's life and enhancing gold production. An independent preliminary economic assessment has concluded that the proposed tailings retreatment plan is both technically and financially viable, recommending progression to a final feasibility study.
Through these strategic initiatives, AuKing Mining is actively advancing the Cloncurry gold project, aiming to unlock significant value and establish a sustainable gold production operation in the Cloncurry region.
The Mt Freda Complex, covering an area of no more than 6 sq kms, looking from north-west to the south-east, 30kms south of the Lorena plant.
The Mt Freda Mining Complex is a key element in the proposed restart of mining operations at the Cloncurry Gold Project in northern Queensland. A comprehensive drilling program, consisting of an estimated 10,000 meters of combined diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling, is planned at Mt Freda to support the project’s development.
Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project (Western Australia)
Koongie Park project (also known as Halls Creek project) lies within the highly mineralized Halls Creek Mobile Belt. The area also hosts the Savannah (Sally Malay) and Copernicus nickel projects, the former Argyle diamond mine and the Nicolsons gold mining operation of Pantoro Limited. Koongie Park is located about 25 kms southwest of the regional centre of Halls Creek on the Great Northern Highway in northeastern Western Australia.
In February 2025, AuKing entered into a earn-in agreement with Cobalt Blue (ASX:COB) whereby COB can earn up to 75 percent interest in the Koongie Park project.
The project contains three deposits of note: Onedin and Sandiego copper-zinc-gold deposits, and the Emull copper deposit.
Onedin and Sandiego are both in advanced exploration stages with a total mineral resource estimate of 4.8 Mt and 4.1 Mt, respectively, containing copper, zinc, gold, silver and lead. The Sandiego prospect boasts a scoping study (released in June 2023) that highlights an 11-year life of mine with a processing capacity of 750 ktpa and pre-production capex of $135 million for a 2.5 year payback. Economics highlight a pre-tax NPV of $177 million and 40 percent IRR.
The Emull base metal deposit has received significant drilling by previous owner Northern Star Resources several years ago and subsequently by AuKing in 2022. The deposit has a maiden resource estimate of 12.2 Mt, containing copper, zinc, lead and silver, with significant upside potential as more drilling is performed.
Mkuju Uranium Project (Tanzania)
Mkuju is situated immediately to the southeast of the world class Nyota uranium project that was the primary focus of exploration and development feasibility studies by then ASX-listed Mantra Resources (ASX:MRU). Not long after completion of feasibility studies for Nyota in early 2011, MRU announced a AU$1.16 billion takeover offer from the Russian group ARMZ. The takeover was finalised in mid-2011.
During the latter part of 2023, AuKing Mining completed a Stage 1 exploration program at Mkuju which comprised a combination of rock chip, soil geochemistry sampling, shallow auger drilling and initial diamond drilling. Some very encouraging results were obtained from this program which have formed the basis for a 11,000 m drilling program.
Board and Management Team
Peter Tighe – Non-executive Chairman
Peter Tighe started his career in the family-owned JH Leavy & Co business, which is one of the longest established fruit and vegetable wholesaling businesses in the Brisbane Markets at Rocklea. As the owner and managing director of JH Leavy & Co, Tighe expanded the company along with highly respected farms and packhouses that have been pleased to supply the company with top quality fruit and vegetables for wholesale/export for over 40 years. Tighe has been a director of Brisbane Markets Limited (BML) since 1999 and is currently the deputy chairman. BML is the owner of the Brisbane Markets site and is responsible for the ongoing management and development of its $400 million asset portfolio. As the proprietor of the site, BML has over 250 leases in place including selling floors, industrial warehousing, retail stores and commercial offices. BML acknowledges its role as an economic hub of Queensland, facilitating the trade of $1.5 billion worth of fresh produce annually, and supporting local and regional businesses of the horticulture industry.
Paul Williams – Managing Director
Paul Williams holds both Bachelor of Arts and Law Degrees from the University of Queensland and practised as a corporate and commercial lawyer with Brisbane legal firm HopgoodGanim Lawyers for 17 years. He ultimately became an equity partner of HopgoodGanim Lawyers before joining Eastern Corporation as their chief executive officer in August 2004. In mid-2006, Williams joined Mitsui Coal Holdings as general counsel, participating in the supervision of the coal mining interests and business development activities within the multinational Mitsui & Co group. Williams is well-known in the Brisbane investment community as well as in Sydney and Melbourne and brings to the AKN board a broad range of commercial and legal expertise – especially in the context of mining and exploration activities. He also has a strong focus on corporate governance and the importance of clear and open communication of corporate activity to the investment markets.
Mark Fisher – Non-executive Director
Mark Fisher is a highly accomplished resources executive with over 35 years of experience. His skills and experience include strategic business planning, feasibility, project management, organization design, mine engineering and mine management. Mark’s combination of skills and depth of experience has consistently produced profitable and sustainable outcomes in complex settings delivering increased shareholder value.
Mark’s extensive global leadership and operational experience includes senior positions with Placer Dome Inc and Barrick Gold Corporation over a period of decades. In his last corporate role, Mark was President of the Global Copper division for Barrick Gold Corporation, executing the development strategy for its portfolio of key copper assets in South America, Africa, Middle East and Asia.
Dr Kylie Prendergast – Non-executive Director
Kylie Prendergast is an experienced geologist and technical leader with more than 25 years’ experience within the international and resource sector. She currently holds the position of non-Executive Director at Helix Resources Limited (ASX: HLX) and has worked across a range of different operating jurisdictions, including significant in-country assignments and expatriate roles. This has included substantial business development, project technical and economic evaluation, and commercial management including direct interaction with a range of stakeholders in global resource capital markets.
Previously the Managing Director at leading industry consultant Mining Associates, Dr Prendergast has held senior leadership roles with Felix Gold Limited (Managing Director), Mawarid Mining (Oman – GM Exploration and Business development), Batu Mining (Mongolia – Senior Geologist) and Gold Fields St Ives (Project Generation Geochemist). Prior to that she worked in technical geology positions with BHP Billiton, Ivanhoe Mines (Mongolia) and North Limited.
Nick Harding – Non-Executive Director
Nick Harding is a Certified Practicing Accountant (FCPA) with extensive executive and senior management experience across the resources and agribusiness sectors in the areas of finance, commercial, corporate governance and company administration. He possesses significant experience in equity raisings, debt funding, management and statutory reporting, corporate governance, financial modelling and the preparation of feasibility studies.
Nick has held the roles of Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer, and Company Secretary through his professional services company for a number of ASX listed junior exploration companies over the past 16 years, taking some of these through to the evaluation phase and into development and production.
Prior to this, over a 20-year period, Nick has held senior finance management positions within WMC Resources, Normandy Mining/Newmont Australia and Beach Energy across various commodities including gold, copper, nickel, uranium, industrial minerals and oil and gas.
Chris Bittar – Exploration Manager
Chris Bittar was previously senior project geologist at Pantoro Limited’s Norseman Project in Western Australia, where he supervised the planning and execution of near-mine exploration and resource development programs as part of the Definitive Feasibility Study program at Norseman. Prior to his Pantoro role, Bittar held senior geologist roles with Millennium Minerals (Nullagine Gold project) and Pilbara Minerals (Pilgangoora Lithium project), and exploration geologist roles with Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania and Northern Minerals (Browns Range rare earths project in WA). In these roles, Bittar gained extensive experience in taking projects from greenfield exploration to resource development and up to mine-ready feasibility study stage. This experience included supervision of multiple drilling campaigns, geological interpretation, data management and project reporting. Bittar has also maintained a strong commitment to company safety policies and procedures.
Paul Marshall – Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Paul Marshall is a chartered accountant with a Bachelor of Law degree, and a post Graduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance. He has 30 years of professional experience having worked for Ernst and Young for 10 years, and subsequently twenty years spent in commercial roles as company secretary and CFO for a number of listed and unlisted companies mainly in the resources sector. Marshall has extensive experience in all aspects of company financial reporting, corporate regulatory and governance areas, business acquisition and disposal due diligence, capital raising and company listings and company secretarial responsibilities.
Advancing the Cloncurry Gold Project in North Queensland, while holding interests in copper, uranium and critical metals assets in other regions.
18 May
Cloncurry Project Financing Update
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Project Financing Update
28 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
11 February
Cloncurry Project Update
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Project Update
05 February
Strategic Transaction with Gage Capital
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Strategic Transaction with Gage Capital
28 January
Quarterly Activities Report
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report
1h
Scoping Study Demonstrates Low Cost ISR Uranium Potential
GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Scoping Study Demonstrates Low Cost ISR Uranium Potential
03 June
Blue Sky Uranium Forges Ahead with Ivana Project Through Strategic COAM Joint Venture
Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK,OTCQB:BSURF,FWB:MAL2) is making significant strides in advancing its flagship Ivana uranium-vanadium project in Argentina. In a recent interview, President and CEO Nikolaos Cacos detailed the company's newly formed joint venture with Abatare Spain (COAM), a strategic partnership poised to accelerate the project toward production.
Cacos highlighted the establishment of a new joint venture company, Ivana Minerales, formed with COAM to drive the Ivana deposit forward. This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for Blue Sky, as COAM is committed to funding cumulative expenditures of US$35 million to acquire a 49.9 percent indirect equity interest in the deposit. Furthermore, COAM holds the option to increase its stake to 80 percent by completing a feasibility study and fully funding the project's costs.
“As far as our long-term objectives go, it achieves the first long-term objective of creating a pathway to take it right through to production, and allows us now to begin to look at and focus on our other 100 percent owned projects that we have … coming up with a second uranium discovery,” Cacos explained.
The Blue Sky chief executive also touched upon the broader economic landscape in Argentina, noting the positive impact of new government policies aimed at attracting foreign investment and fostering economic growth.
“Argentina is becoming a very favorable business destination,” he said. “And by virtue of the fact that we're already there — we already are known to the government, we're known in the industry — it gives us a leg up in knowing how to operate there.”
Watch the full interview with Nicolaos Cacos, president and CEO of Blue Sky Uranium, above.
Keep reading...Show less
03 June
US Admin Fast Tracks Laramide Uranium Projects, Meta Pens Nuclear Power Deal
Laramide Resources' (TSX:LAM,ASX:LAM,OTCQX:LMRXF) Crownpoint-Churchrock and La Jara Mesa uranium projects in New Mexico have received covered project status under the federal FAST-41 permitting initiative.
Enacted in 2015, the FAST-41 designation is intended to streamline the environmental review and permitting processes for infrastructure projects considered important to national interests.
Since taking office, President Donald Trump has issued several executive orders and initiated a Section 232 investigation into energy security as part of a broader focus on accelerating domestic energy and critical minerals development.
Laramide's Crownpoint-Churchrock project, located in McKinley County, is comprised of two uranium deposits that are amenable to in-situ recovery and holds a US Nuclear Regulatory Commission license.
According to a 2023 technical report, the project holds a 50.8 million pound U3O8 inferred resource.
The La Jara Mesa project, situated in the Grants Mineral Belt of Cibola County, is a sandstone-hosted uranium deposit currently working through the uranium production permitting process.
The Laramide news comes after the US Department of the Interior expedited the environmental assessment for Anfield Energy’s (TSXV:AEC,OTCQB:ANLDF) Velvet-Wood uranium project in Utah last month. According to reports, the review was completed in 14 days — a timeline significantly shorter than the standard review process.
Shares of Laramide are up 4.69 percent on the TSX since the Monday (June 2) news, trading for C$0.67.
Nuclear deals fuel market optimism
The uranium sector has seen a broad wave of positivity since Trump signed several executive orders geared at supporting the country's nuclear industry, with players across the value chain benefiting.
Tuesday (June 3) brought another boost for the sector, with energy provider Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) announcing a major deal. In a significant development for the US nuclear energy sector, Constellation and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) have entered into a 20 year agreement through which Mark Zuckerberg's Meta will purchase power from the Clinton Clean Energy Center in Illinois, starting in June 2027.
The deal is part of a wider initiative by Meta to meet its growing energy needs, in particular the energy required for its artificial intelligence and data center operations. The agreement will ensure the continued operation of the Clinton nuclear facility beyond the expiration of Illinois' zero-emission credit program.
Clinton's output will increase by 30 megawatts via the deal.
This partnership highlights the ongoing trend of tech companies investing in nuclear energy to meet escalating power demand and aligns with federal initiatives to bolster domestic nuclear capacity.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
03 June
China's Breakthrough in Uranium Seawater Extraction Boosts Efficiency by 40 Times
Chinese researchers have unveiled a method of extracting uranium from seawater at a fraction of the previous cost and energy use, positioning the country to potentially secure long-term domestic supply.
Scientists from Hunan University have developed an advanced electrochemical system that can extract uranium from seawater more efficiently and economically than any method currently in use.
The innovation, led by Professor Shuangyin Wang and his team, features a novel dual-electrode design using copper at both the positive and negative terminals, allowing uranium ions to be collected simultaneously at both ends.
The system achieved a 100 percent extraction rate from a synthetic seawater solution within 40 minutes — a remarkable leap from earlier physical adsorption methods, which typically extract less than 10 percent.
When tested with natural seawater, the device extracted all uranium from East China Sea samples and up to 85 percent from South China Sea water, reaching 100 percent in the latter case with larger electrodes.
It accomplished these results while consuming over 1,000 times less energy than existing electrochemical systems. The total cost was estimated at US$83 per kilogram of uranium — half the cost of physical adsorption (US$205 per kilogram) and nearly one-fourth that of previous electrochemical approaches (US$360 per kilogram).
The implications for China’s energy security could be substantial.
According to the International Energy Agency, China is building more nuclear power plants than any other country, and is expected to surpass the US and EU in installed nuclear capacity by 2030.
However, much of the uranium needed to fuel this growth is imported. In 2024, China imported 13,000 metric tons of uranium, compared to just 1,700 tonnes mined domestically.
Given the estimated 4.5 billion metric tons of uranium dissolved in the world’s oceans — over 1,000 times the amount in terrestrial reserves — seawater extraction has long been seen as a tantalizing, but technologically elusive solution.
Japan led early efforts in the 1980s and 1990s, extracting 1 kilogram of uranium using large-scale marine trials, a milestone that China is now poised to eclipse. The new electrochemical technique builds on recent momentum in China’s marine uranium research. In March of this year, scientists from Lanzhou University’s Frontiers Science Center for Rare Isotopes published a separate study detailing a breakthrough in uranium-vanadium separation, a major technical challenge due to the similar chemical properties of the two elements in seawater.
The Lanzhou team engineered a metal-organic framework (MOF) material embedded with diphenylethylene molecules that can change pore sizes under ultraviolet light.
This enabled the MOF to selectively attract uranium ions over vanadium, increasing uranium adsorption capacity to 588 milligrams per gram, and improving uranium-vanadium separation efficiency by 40-fold.
Their uranium selectivity factor reached 215 — the highest ever reported in natural seawater.
Both research efforts support China’s national nuclear strategy. In 2019, China National Nuclear partnered with 14 domestic research institutions to establish the Seawater Uranium Extraction Technology Innovation Alliance.
This government-backed initiative set ambitious milestones: match Japan’s kilogram-level extraction record by 2025, build a metric ton-scale demonstration plant by 2035 and reach continuous industrial production by 2050.
The alliance's work is driven by projections from the International Atomic Energy Agency, which forecasts that China’s uranium demand will exceed 40,000 metric tons annually by 2040. Marine extraction, if scaled successfully, could ease long-term supply pressures and reduce geopolitical risk tied to uranium imports.
Of course, despite promising lab results, transitioning to industrial-scale extraction poses engineering and economic hurdles. For example, scaling up the Hunan system would involve increasing the number and size of electrochemical cells and managing flow rates across larger volumes of seawater.
If successful, the innovation could revolutionize the global uranium market. By tapping into the ocean’s near-limitless uranium reserves, China could not only meet its own needs, but also shift the geopolitical dynamics of nuclear energy.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
02 June
Top 10 Uranium-producing Countries
Global uranium production has experienced significant fluctuations over the past decade.
After peaking at 63,207 metric tons in 2016, global uranium output declined over the subsequent years as many uranium mines were rendered uneconomic by persistent low spot prices due to factors such as oversupply and lower demand following the 2011 Fukushima disaster. In 2022, world uranium production totaled just 49,355 metric tons.
However, the uranium market started turning around in 2021, leading uranium miners to begin restarting production at their mines in recent years. In early 2024, prices surged to a 17 year high of US$106 per pound, driven by a growing global commitment to nuclear energy as a low-carbon power source and supply concerns from major producers like Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom (LSE:KAP,OTC Pink:NATKY).
Currently, 10 percent of the world’s electricity is generated by nuclear energy, and that number is expected to grow. Looking forward, analysts are calling for a sustained bull market in uranium.
Prices have since stabilized around US$70 per pound as of mid-2025, and the market remains bullish due to a persistent supply-demand imbalance.
Because of uranium's significance in nuclear fuel production and energy generation, it’s important to know where uranium is mined and which nations are the largest uranium-producing countries. Kazakhstan is the leader by a long shot, and has been since 2009. In 2022, the most recent year for which data is available, Canada and Namibia took second and third place, respectively, for uranium production.
For investors interested in following the uranium space, having familiarity with uranium production by country is essential. Read on to get a closer look at the largest uranium-producing countries. Data and mine information on the top 10 uranium producing countries are from the World Nuclear Association’s most recent report on uranium mine production and mining database MDO.
1. Kazakhstan
Mine production: 21,227 metric tons
Kazakhstan is the largest uranium producing country in the world, and its total output of 21,227 metric tons in 2022 accounted for an impressive 43 percent of global uranium supply.
When last recorded in 2021, Kazakhstan had 815,200 MT of known recoverable uranium resources, second only to Australia. Most of the uranium in the country is mined via an in-situ leaching process.
Kazataprom, the country’s national uranium miner, is the world’s largest producer, with projects and partnerships in various jurisdictions. News that the top uranium producer may miss its production targets for 2024 and 2025 was a large contributor to uranium prices breaking through the US$100 level last year.
One of the company's most significant uranium operations is the Inkai in-situ recovery (ISR) mine, a 60/40 joint venture with Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ). According to the mining database MDO, Inkai produced 8.3 million pounds of U3O8 in 2023.
Production at Inkai was temporarily suspended in early 2025 due to a regulatory delay that has since been rectified.
In May, Kazatomprom announced that its subsidiary's 40 percent owned joint venture, Taiqonyr Qyshqyl Zauyty, secured US$189 million in financing from the Development Bank of Kazakhstan to build an 800,000 MT per year sulfuric acid plant in the Turkestan region. The plant is expected to be operational by Q1 2027.
2. Canada
Mine production: 7,351 metric tons
Canada’s uranium output in 2022 was 7,351 metric tons. The country's production fell dramatically since hitting a peak of 14,039 MT in 2016 as the country's mines closed due to low uranium prices in the late 2010s. However, uranium production in the country began to rebound in 2022.
Saskatchewan’s Cigar Lake and McArthur River are considered the world’s two top uranium mines. Both properties are operated by sector major Cameco. MDO highlights Cigar Lake and McArthur River as having uranium grades that are 100 times the world average. The company made the decision to shutter operations at the McArthur River mine in 2018, but returned to normal operations in November 2022.
In 2023, Cameco produced 17.6 million pounds of uranium — equivalent to 7,983 metric tons — which was still below its originally planned production of 20.3 million pounds for the year. However, the company's 2024 uranium output climbed to 23.1 million pounds, beating its guidance for the year.
For 2025, the uranium major plans to produce 18 million pounds of uranium at McArthur River/Key Lake and 18 million pounds at Cigar Lake.
Uranium exploration is also prevalent in Canada, with the majority occurring in the uranium-rich Athabasca Basin in the province of Saskatchewan. The Athabasca Basin is world renowned for its high-quality uranium deposits and friendly mining attitude, and Saskatchewan's long history with the uranium industry has helped to assert it as an international leader in the sector.
3. Namibia
Mine production: 5,613 metric tons
Namibia’s uranium production totaled 5,613 metric tons in 2022. The country's uranium output has been steadily increasing after falling to 2,993 MT in 2015.
In fact, the African nation overtook longtime frontrunner Canada to become the third largest uranium-producing country in 2020, and went on to surpass Australia for the second top spot in 2021. Although Namibia slipped back below Canada in 2022, its output for the year was only down by 140 MT from 2021.
The country is home to three key uranium mines: Langer Heinrich, Rössing and Husab. Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN,OTCQX:PALAF) owns the Langer Heinrich mine. In 2017, Paladin took Langer Heinrich offline due to weak uranium prices. However, improved uranium prices over the past few years prompted the uranium miner to ramp up restart efforts, and Langer Heinrich achieved commercial production once again in Q1 2024.
Paladin initially forecast fiscal 2025 output of 4 million to 4.5 million pounds of U3O8, but revised it in November 2024 to 3 million to 3.6 million pounds due to inconsistent ore stockpiles and water supply issues. In March 2025, after heavy rains further disrupted operations, Paladin removed its guidance altogether. The company is now facing two class action lawsuits regarding the guidance revisions.
Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO,ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO) sold its majority share of the Rössing mine to China National Uranium in 2019. Rössing is the world’s longest-running open-pit uranium mine, and recent expansion efforts have extended its mine life to 2036, according to MDO.
The Husab mine, majority owned by China General Nuclear, is one of the world's largest uranium mines by output. As part of its effort to increase output, MDO reports that a pilot heap leach project is underway to assess the economic feasibility of processing lower-grade ore. The results of the pilot project are expected in 2025.
4. Australia
Mine production: 4,087 metric tons
Australia’s uranium production totaled 4,087 metric tons in 2022, down significantly from the 6,203 MT produced two years prior. The island nation holds 28 percent of the world’s known recoverable uranium resources.
Uranium mining is a contentious and often political issue in Australia. While the country permits some uranium-mining activity, it is opposed to using nuclear energy — at least for now.
"Australia uses no nuclear power, but with high reliance on coal any likely carbon constraints on electricity generation will make it a strong possibility,” according to the World Nuclear Association. “Australia has a significant infrastructure to support any future nuclear power program.”
Australia is home to three operating uranium mines, including the largest-known deposit of uranium in the world, BHP's (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP) Olympic Dam. Although uranium is only produced as a by-product at Olympic Dam, its high output of the metal makes it the fourth largest uranium-producing mine in the world. The mining database MDO reports that In BHP's 2024 fiscal year, uranium output from the Olympic Dam operation totaled 3,603 metric tons of uranium oxide concentrate.
5. Uzbekistan
Mine production: 3,300 metric tons
In 2022, Uzbekistan was the fifth largest uranium producing country, with output of 3,300 metric tons. It entered the top five in 2020, with an estimated 3,500 MT of output. Domestic uranium production had been gradually increasing in the Central Asian nation since 2016 via Japanese and Chinese joint ventures.
Navoiyuran, which was spun out of state-owned Navoi Mining & Metallurgy Combinat in 2022 as part of a restructuring, handles all the mining and processing of domestic uranium supply. The nation's uranium largess continues to attract foreign investment; strategic partnerships with French uranium miner Orano and state-run China Nuclear Uranium were announced in November 2023 and March 2024, respectively.
Orano also partnered with the state uranium company in 2019, forming a 51/49 joint venture, Nurlikum Mining, to develop the South Djengeldi uranium project. In early 2025, the pair was joined by Japan’s ITOCHU (TSE:8001), who acquired an undisclosed minority stake. The mine, located in the Kyzylkum Desert, is projected to produce up to 700 metric tons of uranium annually over a lifespan exceeding a decade. An exploration program aims to at least double the project's mineral resources.
6. Russia
Mine production: 2,508 metric tons
Russia was in sixth place in terms of uranium production in 2022 with production of 2,508 metric tons. Output has been relatively steady in the country since 2011, usually coming in around the 2,800 to 3,000 MT range.
Experts had been expecting the country to increase its production in the coming years to meet its energy needs, as well as growing uranium demand around the world. But in 2021, uranium production in the country dropped by 211 MT year-over-year to 2,635 MT, and it fell by another 127 MT in 2022.
In terms of domestic production, Rosatom, a subsidiary of ARMZ Uranium Holding, owns the country’s Priargunsky mine and is working on developing the Vershinnoye deposit in Southern Siberia through a subsidiary.
In 2023, Russia surpassed its uranium production target, producing 90 MT more than expected. Rosatom is developing new mines, including Mine No. 6, which is slated to begin uranium production in 2028.
Russian uranium has been an area of controversy in recent years, with the US initiating a Section 232 investigation around the security of uranium imports from the country in 2018. More recently, Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine has prompted countries around the world to look more closely at their nuclear supply chains.
7. Niger
Mine production: 2,020 metric tons
Niger’s uranium production totaled 2,020 metric tons in 2022, having declined year-on-year over the past decade. The African nation is home to the producing SOMAIR uranium mine and the past producing COMINAK mine, which account for 5 percent of the world’s uranium production. Both are run by subsidiaries of Orano, a private uranium miner, through majority owned joint ventures.
Global Atomic (TSX:GLO,OTCQX:GLATF) is developing its Dasa project in the country, and expects to commission its processing plant by early 2026. Niger is also home to the Madaouela uranium asset, which was the flagship project of explorer GoviEx Uranium (TSXV:GXU,OTCQB:GVXXF).
A recent military coup in the African nation has sparked uranium supply concerns, as Niger accounts for 15 percent of France's uranium needs and one-fifth of EU imports. In January 2024, the government of Niger, now under a military junta, announced it intends to overhaul the nation's mining industry. It has temporarily halted the granting of new mining licenses and is working to make changes to existing mining licenses in order to increase state profits.
In mid-2024, Niger's government revoked GoviEx Uranium's Madaouela mining license along with Orano's operating permit for its Imouraren uranium project.
Niger granted a small-scale mining permit for the Moradi uranium project to state-owned COMIREX. The approval, issued February 22, 2025, upgrades a previous semi-mechanized license and strengthens national control over uranium resources in the Agadez Region.
8. China
Mine production: 1,700 metric tons
China’s uranium production grew to hit 1,700 metric tons in 2022, up by 100 MT over 2021. The country's uranium production climbed during the 2010s from 885 MT in 2011 to 1,885 MT in 2018, and held steady at that level until falling to 1,600 MT in 2021.
China General Nuclear Power, the country’s sole domestic uranium supplier, is looking to expand nuclear fuel supply deals with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and additional foreign uranium companies.
China’s goal is to supply one-third of its nuclear fuel cycle with uranium from domestic producers, obtain one-third through foreign equity in mines and joint ventures overseas and purchase one-third on the open uranium market. China is also a leader in nuclear energy; the Chinese mainland has 56 nuclear reactors with 31 in construction.
In May 2025 Chinese scientists announced successful results from their newly developed method of extracting uranium from seawater, which uses hydrogel beads made with candle wax and a uranium-binding compound. The team aims to build a demonstration plant by 2035.
While the nation’s uranium reserves are less expansive than other countries, the technique could support China’s growing nuclear power needs by tapping into the ocean’s vast uranium reserves.
9. India
Mine production: 600 metric tons
India produced 600 metric tons of uranium in 2022, on par with output in 2021.
India currently has 25 operating nuclear reactors with another eight under construction, according to the Indian government. In 2025, the country's Minister for Power released a list of steps to take to increase the country's nuclear energy capacity to its goal of 100 gigawatts of power by 2047.
“The Indian government is committed to growing its nuclear power capacity as part of its massive infrastructure development programme,” as per the World Nuclear Association. “The government has set ambitious targets to grow nuclear capacity.”
10. South Africa
Mine production: 200 metric tons
South Africa produced 200 metric tons of uranium in 2022. It is another uranium-producing country that has seen its output decline over the past decade — the nation's uranium output peaked at 573 MT in 2014. Nonetheless, in 2022 South Africa surpassed Ukraine's production, which was curbed by Russia's invasion, to become the 10th top uranium producer globally.
South Africa holds 5 percent of the world’s known uranium resources, taking the sixth spot on that list.
Recently, Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and C5 Capital, a global investment firm specializing in advanced nuclear energy, formed a strategic partnership to explore and develop advanced nuclear energy opportunities in South Africa and globally.
The collaboration aims to identify, acquire, finance, develop and manage uranium projects and production facilities capable of supplying fuel for small modular reactors. Sibanye-Stillwater's portfolio includes significant uranium resources in tailings at its Cooke and Beatrix gold operations.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
02 June
Terra Clean Energy Announces Amendment to Option Agreement and Debt Settlement
TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Terra ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: 9O0 , is pleased to announce that the proposed issuance of common shares pursuant to the Company’s option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (“Skyharbour”) whereby the Company can earn up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East uranium project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada (the “Property”).
Under the terms of the Option Agreement, on or before May 31, 2025, the Company was to issue Skyharbour $820,000 in common shares to Skyharbour based on the VWAP calculated on the day of issuance. In the event that such issuance would result in Skyharbour owning more than 9.9% of the Company’s issued and outstanding number of common shares at the time of the issuance, the amount of common shares to be issued would be reduced so that the issuance would result in Skyharbour owning no more than 9.9% of the Company’s issued and outstanding number of common shares at the time of the issuance (and the amount of such reduction in the amount of common shares to be issued to satisfy the $820,000 would be satisfied through the issuance of common shares on or before February 28, 2026).
Using a VWAP of $0.12, the Company proposes to issue Skyharbour a total of 2,694,335 common shares (with a deemed value of $323,320.20). Under the terms of the Option Agreement, the balance of $496,679.80 in common shares will be deferred for issuance until on or before February 28, 2026.
The issuance to Skyharbour remains subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
All securities issued in connection with the issuance to Skyharbour would be subject to a four month plus one day hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.
About Terra Clean Energy Corp.
Terra Clean Energy (formerly Tisdale Clean Energy Corp) is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP.
“Greg Cameron”
Greg Cameron, CEO
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., the Company’s Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
*The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedarplus.ca on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including statements regarding the ability of the Company to satisfy regulatory, stock exchange and commercial closing conditions of the issuance of common shares to Skyharbour, and the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and general economic and political conditions. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary approvals, including governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable laws. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Company’s public filings available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca .
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information please contact:
Greg Cameron, CEO
Terra Clean Energy Corp
Suite 303, 750 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2T7
Keep reading...Show less
