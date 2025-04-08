Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)
Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) (“Heritage ” or the “Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (“Tranche One ”) of its fully allocated non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on March 7, 2025.
The Company raised an aggregate of $796,000.00 pursuant to Tranche One, of which $702,500 was raised on the issuance of 14,050,000 flow-through units (“FT Units ”) and $93,500 was raised on the issuance of 1,870,000 units (“Units ”). Each FT Unit consisting of one flow through common share (“ FT Common Share ”) and one Warrant (“ FT Unit Warrant ”) with each FT Unit Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 60 months from issuance, subject to accelerations provisions. Each FT Share was issued at a price of $0.05 and is comprised of one Common Share which will qualify as a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one Warrant. Each Unit was issued at a price per Unit of $0.05 and is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share ”) and one Common Share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share for a period of 60 months at an exercise price of $0.10 (“Warrant ”), subject to accelerations provisions .
The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry option whereby the Company can trigger an accelerated 30-day expiry of the Warrants if the closing price of the Company’s Common Shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE ”) remain higher than $1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days. On the 10th consecutive trading day above $1.00 (the “Acceleration Trigger Date”), the Expiry Time may be accelerated to 30 trading days after the Acceleration Trigger Date by the issuance of a news release announcing such acceleration, within two trading days of the Acceleration Trigger Date.
The Company paid an aggregate $46,975.00 in cash commissions and issued an aggregate 729,500 compensation options (the “Compensation Options ”) in connection with Tranche One. Each Compensation Option entitles the holder to acquire one additional Unit at a price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.
Proceeds of Tranche One will be used to fund the Company's previously announced exploration and drilling program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project and Contact Bay, in addition to general working capital. All securities issued pursuant to the Tranche One are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
Insiders of the Company subscribed for 2,900,000 FT Units under Tranche One. Each transaction with an insider of the Company constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101 ”). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.
As part of the closing of Tranche One, the Company settled $10,000 in debt obligations through the issuance of 200,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.05.
“We are grateful for the continued support of key stakeholders and look forward to closing off the final tranche in short order.” Commented Peter Schloo, President CEO and Director.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
Heritage Mining Ltd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe”, “outlook” and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company’s estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company’s projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
Mining in Ontario is big business. In 2021, Ontario’s mining industry produced roughly C$11.1 billion worth of minerals, accounting for 20 percent of Canada’s total production value. The importance of the mining industry has helped create a mining-friendly jurisdiction that understands the value of capitalizing on its natural resources. That’s why the Fraser Institute has ranked Ontario among the top 15 jurisdictions worldwide for investment attractiveness.
Additionally, the Canadian government is making a significant push to ramp up the production of critical minerals, including copper, lithium and aluminum. This push has resulted in more than 31 critical mineral projects in advanced exploration stages in Ontario,e paving the way for the development of a domestic supply chain for the country.Heritage Mining (CSE:HML) is an exploration and development mining company with district-scale assets targeting gold and copper mineralizations within Ontario. The company’s flagship Drayton-Black Lake project is a strategically assembled district-scale project with encouraging bulk samples, high-grade gold intercepts and robust existing infrastructure. An experienced management team leads Heritage Mining with more than 100 years of combined experience working within the natural resources sector.
The Drayton-Black Lake project is a district-scale asset with a rich history, but a single company has never operated the entire area. Instead, it was split up among different operators and has never received systematic exploration to determine its mineralizations' actual width and depth.
As a result, Heritage Mining is launching the first systematic exploration program that will identify promising deposits throughout the entire area of this historic region from a low-grade, high-tonnage perspective.
The company entered a definitive asset purchase agreement with Bounty Gold Corp. to acquire 50 mining claims in the Split Lake zone adjacent to Heritage's flagship Drayton-Black Lake project. Heritage will acquire a 100 percent interest in the Split Lake property in exchange for issuing Bounty 100,000 common shares.
“Relative to other projects in the area, we are very close to infrastructure. There is a paved highway through the property, all-weather logging roads, and well-maintained ATV roads. So it’s quite a bit different than other projects in Northern Ontario: there are no ice roads and we don’t have to fly in to do work,” CEO Peter Schloo stated in an interview.
The company also operates the Contact Bay project containing high-grade copper-nickel mineralizations. The 4,700-hectare land package is within an active mining area and has known gold, nickel and platinum-palladium mineralizations. While the Drayton-Black Lake project is the main focus, Contact Bay will expose the company to critical minerals.
Heritage Mining’s management team has a proven track record in the mining industry and has overseen transactions exceeding C$15 billion. In addition, the team has experience in corporate finance, administration and geology.
The 14,229-hectare project has undergone significant historical exploration, including more than 176 holes drilled, with high-grade gold and copper discoveries. The project is located in a mature mining district in Ontario, a jurisdiction known for its low geopolitical risk and mining-friendly government.
The Alcona Area has been approved for Phase II Drill Program to define its deposit potential.
The project covers 4,700 hectares and contains multiple high-grade copper-nickel and gold occurrences. Contact Bay is also located in Ontario andt is in the exploration phase, with targets identified for exploratory drilling.
Geophysical interpretation of the Contact Bay area along with findings from the 2023 prospecting program, suggest geological similarities to other Archean nickell-copper-PGE occurrences and deposits.
Peter Schloo holds the CPA, CA and CFA designations with over eight years of progressive experience in capital markets, operations and assurance. He has held senior executive and director positions in a number of private companies, a majority in the precious metals sector including CFO of Spirit Banner Capital and VP of corporate development and interim CFO for Ion Energy. Schloo is also currently a director of Pacific Empire Minerals. (PEMC). His past successes include over C$80 million in associated capital raising opportunities involving public and private companies.
Patrick Mohan is a 35-year investor relations veteran and is the founder, president and chief executive officer of Mohan Group. Mohan is also on the board of Metals Creek Resources Corp. Previously, he occupied the position of president, CEO, director and head of investor relations at Kitrinor Metals. Mohan’s past successes include the development of the Cote Gold Project and the sale of Trelawney Mining & Exploration to IAMGOLD for C$585 million (US$595 million) in cash In 2012.
Wray Carvelas has provided 25 years of visionary leadership, developing and implementing ambitious strategic plans. As a senior executive at DRA Global he was responsible for the growth and development of the business in both North and South America. The mandate was to grow business in the Americas, both organically and inorganically without any significant capital base. Carvelas also held positions at KBR, ELB, and De Beers, involving management of development, production, and metallurgical (R&D and capital management) responsibilities.
Thomas Reid has a 30 year career with Sun Life Financial as CFO Canada and head of corporate development. Since joining Sun Life Financial in 1994, Reid has held increasingly senior positions throughout Sun Life in finance, corporate development, public relations and investor relations. From 2009 to 2020, Reid led the group retirement services business at Sun Life, growing the assets under management from $30 billion to $130 billion. For the last four years, Reid was responsible for the strategy and growth team for Sun Life in Canada, where his team led strategic planning for the Canadian businesses and explored how Sun Life could invest in new businesses to accelerate the company's growth in Canada. Reid also holds the CPA and CA designations.
Rachel Chae, with over eight years of experience, has served as CFO for various publicly traded companies, including several Canadian junior mineral exploration companies. She holds the chartered professional accountant designation working at Cross Davis & Company LLP, a chartered professional accountant firm providing accounting services to publicly listed entities, primarily in the mining sector.
Patrick Sullivan is a mining, M&A and securities lawyer at a national law firm with a decade of experience in the junior mineral exploration sector. He has acted on several significant global mining transactions including South32 Limited’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Arizona Mining, Washington Companies’ $1.2 billion acquisition of Dominion Diamond, and Hudbay Minerals’ $555 million acquisition of Augusta Resource Corporation. Sullivan also has significant experience advising on mineral stream and royalty finance transactions.
Rick Horne has over 40 years of experience as an economic geologist. His experience includes senior roles with Acadian Mining (Atlantic Gold) as chief geologist and with Dufferin Gold Mine (Resource Capital Gold) as chief geologist and mine manager. Horne is an expert in lode gold systems, structural geology and geological mapping spending 22 years with NS Energy and Mines focussing on Bedrock mapping.
Mitchel Lavery has over 45 years’ experience in the exploration and development of mining projects with several junior and major mining companies. Lavery was instrumental in the discovery of the Bell Creek Gold Mine in Timmins, ON; the development and operation of the Joubie Gold Mine, Val-d’Or, QC; and the acquisition and development of the Quebec Lithium property, Lacorne, QC. He is the president and a director of Seahawk Gold. and is a qualified person under NI-43-101 regulations.
District-Scale Opportunities with Historically Promising Assets
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 24, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that samples have been submitted on Saturday March 22, 2025 from the New Millennium 2025 diamond drill program targeting two mineralized vein systems in the immediate vicinity of the highest grade grab sample on the property (2,330 gt Au) within its flagship exploration project Drayton Black Lake (" DBL ") (Figure 2 and 3). The Company anticipates recommencing drilling on Zone 3 Extension Prospect in short order.
New Millenium Target Historical Highlights:
The Company's 2025 diamond drill program drilled under historical trenches which had results up to 5.18oz/ton Au and 4.8oz/ton Au, +1,000g/t Ag, 0.37% Cu, %0.078 Mo, +1%Pb, 0.68%Zn
The Company has confirmed these findings at surface in prior work programs returning up to 2,330 g/t Au (grab) in the immediate vicinity of the above-mentioned trenches tracing over 300m at surface
Multi-elemental analysis from prior channel sampling programs supports positive correlation between Au and Te, Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn. When combined with visual inspection of core, shows similarities to mineralization at Zone 3, an intrusion related gold mineralization system identified in 2024 comparable to Hammond Reef style mineralization.
New Millennium Target Highlights (Press Release: February 27, 2025)
Total 556m in nine holes completed vs planned 370m over seven holes. Additional meterage was driven from favorable mineralization intersection. All samples are delivered to the lab as at Saturday March 22, 2025.
Drill holes show multiple occurrences (up to 51.40m core length) of variably mineralized shear zone material, local granitic/felsic intrusions, and massive to semi massive quartz veins (Figure 1) in seven of the nine holes drilled.
The presence of chalcopyrite with pyrite in chlorite-carbonate alteration with patchy k-feldspar alteration in quartz veins and wall-rock is reminiscent of some of the best Au-bearing intercepts at the nearby Zone 3 Prospect that were drilled in 2024 (September 20, 2024 Press Release).
Figure 1: HML025-006 Select photograph showing variably mineralized shear zone material hosting semi massive fine grade pyrite filling laminations within massive to semi massive quartz veins associated with k-feldspar altered granite.
"The historical significance of the recently acquired (100% owned) New Millennium target area is very impressive and important to mention as we look forward to assay results. Our systematic exploration approach has successfully intersected significant mineralized core lengths, which is an interesting twist compared to the historically observed high-grade but narrow veins at surface.
It seems to widen at depth, which is a very good sign, considering we have only drilled up to 87m.
We are also looking forward to drilling Zone 3 (DBL Project) and the Rognon Mine are (Contact Bay Project), both of which are high potential drill target areas.
For some time now, we have secured a controlling position on our projects within one of the last underexplored greenstone belts with fantastic access in Northern Ontario. I would like to thank the technical team for their contributions to a successful 2025 drill program thus far, and I look forward to the assay results, continued drilling, and our growth together." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage
Figure 2: DBL Total Property Outline
Figure 3: DBL Project: Reduced-to-Pole Magnetic Intensity over Bedrock Geology
Qualified Person
Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 7, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of units (" Units ") and flow-through units (" FT Units ") for gross proceeds of up to $1,3750,00.
Pursuant to the Offering, the Company intends to issue up to 13,750,000 Units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $687,500, and up to 13,750,000 FT Units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $687,500.
Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each FT Unit will consist of one Common Share which will qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one Warrant.
Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share until 4:30 pm (Pacific Standard time) on that date that is 60 months from the closing date of the Offering (the " Expiry Time ").
Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or around March 27, 2025 (the " Closing Date "). The Offering is subject to all customary approvals. Proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's planned exploration and drilling programs on its Drayton-Black Lake Project and Contact Bay and general working capital. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable securities laws. In connection with the Offering, certain finders may receive a cash fee and/or non-transferable finder warrants.
"Heritage Mining Ltd. has secured lead orders totaling up to C$250,000 from insiders, institutions, advisors, consultants, and existing shareholders. We are grateful for the continued support of existing stakeholders and look forward to closing the financing on or around March 27, 2025." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO, and Director.
VANCOUVER, BC, February 27, 2025 TheNewswire - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has completed its drill program at the New Millennium area targeting two mineralized vein systems in the immediate vicinity of the highest grade grab sample on the property (2,330 gt Au) within its flagship Drayton Black Lake (" DBL ") Property (Figure 3 and 4). The Company will proceed to the Zone 3 area, then to Rognan area on the Contact Bay Property as previously communicated in press releases dated December 19, 2024 and December 11, 2024 respectively.
New Millennium Target Highlights:
Figure 1: HML025-006 Select photographs showing select variably mineralized shear zone material, local granitic/felsic intrusions and massive to semi massive quartz veins.
"Heritage Mining is off to a great start in 2025. Our in-house drilling operations have begun to bear fruit. Our exploration team has successfully intersected favorable mineralized structures over core lengths up to ~51.40m targeting two mineralized vein systems in the immediate vicinity of the highest-grade grab sample on the property (2,330 g/t Au) at our flagship exploration DBL Property. Significant lengths of drill core are similar to our best Au-intercepts elsewhere on property, specifically Zone 3. These observations so close to the surface have exceeded our expectations.
We look forward to drilling Zone 3 (DBL Project) and Rognan Area (Contact Bay Project) prospects H1 2025." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage
We present in Figure 2 below a complete shear zone intercept in DDH HML025-006.
Figure 2: Sequence of drill core box photos showing the entire shear zone structure in DDH HML025-006 (14.33m to 87.00m)
Figure 3: DBL Total Property Outline
Figure 4: DBL Project: Reduced-to-Pole Magnetic Intensity over Bedrock Geology
Qualified Person
Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - January 27, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has exercised as received its drilling permits in respect to its Zone 3 Extension application (Figure 2) within its flagship Drayton Black Lake project (" DBL ") (Figure 1). The Company is also pleased to announce it has entered into an additional drill program contract, a labour contract and a Dozer D5 lease to support exploration activities at DBL. The Company's drilling team is mobilizing as of January 26, 2025 with drilling set to commence February 10 th 2025.
Highlights:
"We are thrilled to have received our diamond drill exploration permit, we now are fully permitted for the Zone-3 Extension. This area was recently staked in relation to the identification of a new mineralization system, intrusive related gold. Furthermore, securing key contracts in respects to drilling and confirming drill start date is a key update to all Stakeholders. Target areas of interest include: DBL (New Millennium, Zone 3, Zone 3 Extension and Zone 10) and Contact Bay – Rognan Mine Area). We look forward to updating the marketplace in short order on progress." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.
Figure 2 – DBL – 2025 Exploration Program and Diamond Drill Permit Area
Qualified Person
Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - January 20, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has exercised its option (the " Option ") to acquire a 51% ownership interest in the Company's flagship Drayton - Black Lake Project in accordance with the terms of an option agreement dated November 25, 2021, as amended on December 29, 2023 and October 23, 2024 (the " Option Agreement ") between the Company and Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (" Stillwater "). The Drayton Black Lake project totals ~18,907Ha.
To exercise the Option, the Company incurred a final $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Drayton – Black Lake Project and issued Stillwater 4,100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (" Common Shares ") and 3,000,000 Common Share purchase warrants (" Warrants "), with each Warrant entitling Stillwater to acquire an additional Common Share at a price of $0.10 until January 17, 2028.
The Company has a further option to increase is ownership interest in the Drayton-Black Lake Project to 90% by incurring an aggregate of $5,000,000 in Qualifying Expenditures (inclusive of the $2,500,000 in Exploration Expenditures incurred in connection with the exercise of the First Option) at the Property on or before November 25, 2026 and issuing an additional 1,100,000 Common Shares to Stillwater.
"We are excited to have secured a controlling interest in our flagship project, DBL. This strategic move, combined with the recent influx of capital through investments and M&A, positions Heritage at the forefront of one of the last underexplored gold belts in Northwestern Ontario. With a robust portfolio, a clear vision for growth, and the financial strength to execute, we are fully cashed up and permitted to drill our high-priority targets. We're off to a great start in 2025, and with the momentum we've built, we are well-positioned to unlock significant value for our shareholders in the rapidly evolving gold sector." commented Peter Schloo, CEO, President and Director of Heritage.
Stillwater's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Rowley, added that "We are very happy with Heritage's success earning into the project. Their hands on approach, technical expertise, and capital market support puts them at the top of the list. We remain fully supportive and are looking forward to what they have in store for 2025 and beyond. "
Figure 1: Ontario Project Portfolio
Figure 2: Ontario Project Portfolio – Drayton Black Lake
As part of the exercise of the Option, the Company settled $52,500 in debt obligations through the issuance of
875,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.06. All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
Qualified Person
Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.
Athena Gold Corporation (CSE: ATHA) (OTCQB: AHNR) ("Athena Gold" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 common shares of the Company issued on a flow-through basis (the "FT Shares") at a price of CDN $0.05 per FT Share for proceeds of up to CDN $500,000 (the "Offering"). Proceeds of the Offering will be spent on the Company's Laird Lake and Oneman Lake Projects located in Ontario, Canada.
Each FT Share will be issued as a "flow-through share" of the Company as defined in section 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). An amount equal to the gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used to incur, on the Company's Canadian mineral exploration properties, eligible resource exploration expenses that will qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" (as defined in the Tax Act), (the "Qualifying Expenditures"). The Qualifying Expenditures in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026, and will be renounced by the Company to the purchasers of the initial purchasers of the FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025. In the event that the Company is unable to renounce the issue price for the FT Shares on or prior to December 31, 2026, for each FT Share purchased and/or if the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will as sole recourse for such failure to renounce, indemnify each FT Share subscriber for the additional taxes payable by such subscriber to the extent permitted by the Tax Act as a result of the Company's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures as agreed.
The FT Shares will be offered for sale to subscribers in all provinces of Canada pursuant to Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 (the "accredited investor" exemption) and will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Closing of the Offering will be subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Offering may be completed in one or more tranches on a date or dates to be determined by the Company. While the FT Offering is being affected by the Company on a non-brokered basis, the Company may pay finder's fees on a portion of the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities legislation.
Any participation by insiders in the Offering will constitute a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Offering by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.
At its Annual General and Special Meeting held on March 27, 2025 (Refer to press release dated March 28, 2025) stockholders approved the Company's redomicile from the State of Delaware to British Columbia, Canada and the immediate merger with its British Columbia subsidiary, Nova Athena Gold Corp. Athena Gold will retain its name and continue to have its common shares listed for trading on the CSE under its current trading symbol. The redomicile/merger is expected to complete in April 2025 with the Offering to close immediately following. Subscribers will receive their FT Shares in the capital of the "resulting issuer". In the highly unlikely event that the redomicile/merger does not complete, the Offering will not close, and all funds will be returned to subscribers.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements is available.
About Athena Gold Corporation
Athena Gold is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on its projects across North America. Athena Gold's flagship Excelsior Springs Au-Ag project is located in the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada. Excelsior Springs spans 1,675 ha and covers at least three historic mines along the Palmetto Mountain trend, where the Company is following up on a recent shallow oxide gold discovery, with drill results including 5.35 g/t Au over 33.5 m. Meanwhile, the Company's new Laird Lake project is situated in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario, covering 4,158 hectares along more than 10 km of the Balmer-Confederation Assemblage contact, where recent surface sampling results returned up to 373 g/t Au. This underexplored area is road-accessible, located about 10 km west of West Red Lake Gold's Madsen mine and 34 km northwest of Kinross Gold's Great Bear project.
For further information about Athena Gold Corporation and our Excelsior Springs Gold project, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Koby Kushner
President and Chief Executive Officer, Athena Gold Corporation
For further information, please contact:
Athena Gold Corporation
Koby Kushner, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 416-846-6164
Email: kkushner@libralithium.com
CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume, CEO
Phone: 416-868-1079 x 251
Email: cathy@chfir.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration plans, future results from exploration, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", ''plans", "may", "should", ''potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner.
The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors as disclosed in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated August 31, 2021.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this press release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise.
Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from testwork of a sensor-based ore sorting system, utilizing a composite core sample from the New Amalga Mine Project located approximately 16 miles (25 km) northwest of the city of Juneau.
Summary of Results:
Unsorted Feed
Sorter Reject
Sorted Product
Mass (kg)
64.8 kg
37.2 kg
27.6 kg
% Mass Distribution
100%
57%
43%
Gold Grade (g/t)
5.9 g/t
0.6 g/t
12.9 g/t
% Gold Distribution
100%
6%
94%
Ian Klassen, President and CEO comments: "We are extremely pleased with the results of the testwork with the Steinert ore sorting equipment, which demonstrated excellent ability to identify and reject the unmineralized particles within the sample of New Amalga material, resulting in a 120% increase in gold grade and a 57% reduction in mass with very minimal gold loss."
Mr. Klassen continued: "These results are game changing for a host of reasons. Integrating ore sorting into the conceptual mine production plan significantly reduces the amount of mined rock requiring transportation and processing at a third-party facility, lowering per-ounce costs and also providing useful sorter-reject material for underground backfill, all without the use of chemical processing reagents. This further enhances the existing advantages of our proposed direct-ship mine configuration which utilizes offsite processing. As demonstrated by the test results, it may also create opportunities for inclusion of thinner veins into the mine plan - areas of the deposit which otherwise may not have been considered viable."
Background:
As previously announced, the Company's Conceptual Mining Plan envisions the future development of the New Amalga gold mine as a selective underground mining operation which would send ore off-site to be processed at a third-party facility, enabled by the project's location near tidewater and less than 4 miles (6.5km) from existing paved highway (Fig. 4). This results in a dramatically reduced mine site footprint due to the avoidance of chemical processing and tailings storage facilities.
The purpose of ore sorting is to quickly separate particles of waste dilution rock from the mined material, without the use of chemical reagents. The goal is to significantly reduce the volume of material that would be transported off-site to a third-party processing facility.
Grande Portage assembled a drill core composite which included both ore and waste material to reflect the dilution from wall rock (waste) which is inherent with underground blasting of narrow ore veins. The core composite was subjected to a sensor-based ore sorting test process at the facilities of Steinert US Inc, a leading global manufacturer of ore-sorting equipment.
Technical Description of Ore Sorting Test Process:
Sensor-based ore sorting can utilize a variety of measurements to determine whether a particle is ore or waste, including color, electromagnetic induction, laser, and x-ray analysis to assess elemental composition. The crushed rock is placed on a conveyor belt and then passed in front of the sensor, which rapidly analyzes the individual pieces of rock. When a piece of rock is identified as waste, a puff of compressed air redirects it to a "reject" bin. The remining pieces of rock are sent to the accepted "product" stockpile. (Fig. 2)
Fine particles too small to effectively sort are typically combined with the "product" stockpile, since higher-grade material tends to produce more fines during blasting and crushing due to the higher sulphide content and brittle nature of the quartz vein rock.
For the testwork, a series of reference samples were analyzed by the sorter machine, reflecting core material of various categories including "high grade ore", "mid grade ore", "low grade ore", and "waste". This allowed the sorter to learn the characteristics of each type of material in order to generate a sorting algorithm. Each of these reference samples were sourced from multiple drill holes at various locations within the deposit in order to capture any spatial variability in the rock characteristics.
After the sorting algorithm was developed, the composite sample was fed into the sorter machine (Fig. 3). This composite was sourced from multiple drill holes in various areas of the deposit distinct from the reference samples. It included approximately 55% wall rock and 45% vein rock, reflecting potential waste dilution within run-of-mine material to simulate mining an area of vein narrower than the minimum mechanized mining width.
In addition to the "product" material, three splits of "reject" material were generated from sorting the sample at progressively increasing level of selectivity, reflecting operation of the machine at various degrees of sorting criteria. All material was then assayed at SGS-Lakefield.
All three "reject" splits returned assays below the level which would be considered viable to transport and process at a third-party facility, and were therefore classified as waste, indicating that the highest level of sorter selectivity is appropriate. In total the sorter rejected 57% of the feed material, indicating excellent alignment with the approximately 55% wall rock content of the composite sample.
Additionally, all material was screened before assay to collect unsortable fines (<1cm), which were assayed separately. This confirmed that the fines contained a high degree of gold mineralization and are appropriate to combine with the "product" sample. A full table of results is shown below (Fig. 1).
Fig. 1: Table of Assay Results
Reject
#1
Reject
#2
Reject
#3
Sorted Product
Unsortable Fines
Mass (kg)
12.2
13.1
11.9
22.6
5.0
Au (g/t)
0.48
1.09
0.30
12.9
13.1
Overall Waste Rejected
Overall Product
Mass (kg)
37.2
27.6
Au (g/t)
0.64
12.94
Fig. 2: Simplified Conceptual Diagram of an Ore Sorting System
Fig. 3: Image of Ore Sorting Testwork Being Conducted on New Amalga Samples
A short video of the testwork process is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/K4XzoRbjCXA
Fig. 4: Location of New Amalga Mine Project
Kyle Mehalek, P.E.., is the QP within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Mehalek is independent of Grande Portage within the meaning of NI 43-101.
About Grande Portage:
Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on advancing the New Amalga Mine project, the outgrowth of the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the New Amalga property. The New Amalga gold system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over eight million ounces of gold.
The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated Resource of 891,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.86 g/t Ag (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 390,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 7.33 g/t silver (1,813,000 tonnes). The MRE was prepared by Dr. David R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng. (DRW Geological Consultants Ltd.) with an effective date of July 17, 2024.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Ian Klassen"
Ian M. Klassen
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: Ian@grandeportage.com
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Please note that under National Instrument 43-101, the Company is required to disclose that it has not based any production decision on NI 43-101-compliant reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments, or feasibility studies, and historically production decisions made without such reports have increased uncertainty and higher technical and economic risks of failure. These risks include, among others, areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study or preliminary economic assessment, such as the application of economic analysis to mineral resources, more detailed metallurgical and other specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental, social, and community impacts. Any decision to place the New Amalga Mine into operation at levels intended by management, expand a mine, make other production-related decisions, or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations would be largely based on internal non-public Company data, and on reports based on exploration and mining work by the Company and by geologists and engineers engaged by the Company.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE
All amounts expressed in US dollars
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) The Reko Diq Joint Venture shareholders have approved the project's updated Feasibility Study and conditionally approved the associated Phase 1 development capital subject to the closing of up to $3 billion limited recourse project financing, allowing the project to advance with major works in 2025, while maintaining the target for first production by the end of 2028.
At the same time, the shareholders have selected Fluor Corporation as the lead Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) partner to work alongside the Barrick Owner's Team in the detailed design and construction of the project.
Speaking from the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum in Islamabad today, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said this important milestone reflected the support of the governments of Balochistan and Pakistan, in partnership with Barrick, to develop one of the world's largest undeveloped copper-gold projects. The project is located in the province of Balochistan, Pakistan, and operated by Barrick.
"The selection of Fluor as our EPCM partner strengthens our ability to execute the Reko Diq project with the technical rigor, operational discipline and socio-environmental responsibility that are hallmarks of both companies," said Bristow. "We look forward to working closely with Fluor to ensure that Reko Diq delivers lasting value to all our stakeholders, particularly the people of Balochistan and Pakistan."
Fluor will be supported by a range of expert engineering consultants including Knight Piesold, PRDW and Vecturis, who have worked with the Barrick Owner's Team throughout the Feasibility Study.
Bristow said the selection of Fluor reflects a shared commitment to delivering large-scale mining projects safely, responsibly and efficiently, while maximizing local content and community development. Metso, Weir and Komatsu have also been selected as key partners to the project, providing the majority of the processing and mining equipment.
"These engineering and supply partnerships bring extensive global experience in delivering large copper concentrate projects in challenging jurisdictions, including high-altitude, remote and logistically complex environments. This expertise aligns strongly with Barrick's own track record of successfully developing and operating major projects in challenging jurisdictions around the world," Bristow said.
Barrick Enquiries
Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com
Website: www.barrick.com
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "target", "progress", "aim", "process", "hope", "potential", "grow", "ensure", "believe", "create", "will", "would" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: development and operation of the Reko Diq project, including the anticipated timeline for construction and first production; the contemplated life of mine, production and economics of the Reko Diq project; the anticipated sharing of the benefits from the Reko Diq project with Barrick's host governments and communities in line with Barrick's partnership model; future demand for metals and minerals, particularly copper, and expectations regarding financial performance and other outlook or guidance.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper or certain other commodities (such as diesel fuel, natural gas and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation and development and for which additional technical, engineering and other analysis is required; disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in development, construction and mining activities; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; the failure to obtain key licenses by governmental authorities; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan or the Province of Balochistan; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; risks associated with illegal and artisanal mining; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics; damage to Barrick's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Barrick's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with Barrick's expectations; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; litigation; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, Barrick; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages related to climate change; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Dr. Phillip Magness of the Independent Institute discusses the impact of US President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs, outlining their potential effects on the economy and stock market.
"This could be the event that supercharges us into a recession — it could be the major trigger," he said.
Christopher Aaron, founder of iGoldAdvisor and Elite Private Placements, discusses a key signal from the Dow-to-gold ratio, saying a multi-decade trend in favor of stocks has been broken.
This is only the fourth time this situation has played out in the last 125 years.
The price of gold rose to staggering new highs in Q1, gaining nearly 20 percent during the period.
Its strong performance has come on the back of global financial market uncertainty following Donald Trump's inauguration as US president. His administration's sweeping changes have created chaos and benefited gold.
Gold began the year at US$2,658.04 per ounce on January 2, and continued to rise throughout the first month of the year, reaching US$2,710.30 during Trump's inauguration on January 20.
Gold price, January 2 to April 7, 2025.
Chart via Trading Economics.
Its upward trajectory accelerated in February. Gold climbed above the US$2,800 mark on February 3, broke through US$2,900 on February 10 and reached a monthly high of US$2,949.90 on February 24.
The metal retracted before the start of March, falling to US$2,856.90 on February 28.
However, March brought more excitement for investors as the price once again started to climb, rising above the US$2,900 mark by March 4. Gold continued to set records during the month, closing above US$3,000 on March 18 and then establishing a new record of over US$3,165 in early April.
Gold had once again dipped below the US$3,000 mark as of April's second week.
When Trump won the US election, analysts widely predicted his presidency would be defined by chaos.
Much of his first presidential term saw him challenge standard operating procedures on diplomacy and rhetoric, but he was largely constrained by experienced Washington insiders.
During his second term, Trump has chosen to surround himself with loyalists who agree on policy direction.
Mind Money CEO Julia Khandoshko told the Investing News Network (INN), “The problem is not just their content, but the overall consequences — each one heightens market volatility and creates waves.”
The first quarter brought about destabilization in world financial markets as Trump threatened to impose sweeping 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, its longtime trade partners. According to the Office of the US Trade Representative, trade between the three countries totaled over US$1.5 trillion in 2022.
Initially Trump was demanding that Canada and Mexico tighten border rules to prevent the flow of migrants and fentanyl into the US. However, he also suggested that the tariff threat stemmed from trade deficits.
The first of Trump's threats came on February 1, when his administration applied tariffs to imports from Canada and Mexico; he walked them back two days later, saying he would delay them until March. When the March deadline arrived, the US once again imposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico, but then retracted them, suggesting they would be added on April 2, when the US was also planning broader reciprocal tariffs against all countries.
In comments to INN, David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group UK, suggested that the Trump administration's tariff threats have had an impact on physical holders of gold.
“There has been a huge spike in the movement of physical gold from around the world into US depositories. This seems to have been driven by the global political stress and potential tariff impacts. The amounts involved have caused disruption in the real demand and promoted new buyers as well," he said.
These movements created significant price differences between the London and New York markets, as UK buyers worried about a shortage of physical gold, while US banks sought to exploit the price gap.
With Russia-Ukraine tensions remaining high and a Middle East conflict that seems poised to boil over, gold investors have responded by seeking the relative safety of physical and liquid assets.
“Broader global political tension, the Middle East conflicts and the Ukraine invasion all add uncertainty, and none of these should be ignored. All those inputs are real and do not look like they will abate anytime soon,” said Barrett.
Both major conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East show no signs of easing.
A ceasefire negotiated between Israel and Hamas earlier this year has collapsed since the beginning of March.
This has led to a serious escalation, with Israel attacking more targets in Gaza and the US increasing its strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The US has also begun more troop and equipment movements into the region, and some analysts believe it is preparing for direct action against Iran. This sentiment was reinforced when Trump stated, “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,” during a call with NBC News on March 30.
The three year war between Russia and Ukraine continues with no end in sight. While it seems that both sides have accepted a ceasefire, the final terms and how it will be implemented remain uncertain.
In recent weeks, Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine, targeting critical infrastructure and civilian areas. This has drawn Trump's ire, and he threatened oil and gas tariffs on Russia during his NBC interview.
Central banks have been a major gold price driver over the past few years, and data published by the World Gold Council on March 4 indicates that they remained active during the first month of the year.
In January, they added more than 18 metric tons of gold to their reserves.
Uzbekistan's central bank led the way with 8 metric tons, while the People’s Bank of China contributed 5 metric tons, increasing its official total to 2,285 metric tons. The National Bank of Kazakhstan added 4 metric tons.
Barrett explained that central bank purchases have been crucial to gold's increases over the past decade.
“Since late 2015, gold has risen from approximately US$1,000 to the present record highs above US$3,000, and central banks have bought up 10,000 metric tons, depending on who you ask. This demand removes supply from the market; they are the ultimate buy-and-hold participants — this has been the real driver for gold,” he said.
For her part, Khandoshko does not view central bank purchasing as significant in the current environment.
“The more important factor here is their monetary policies. Despite attempts to maintain a conservative stance, it is evident that the cycle of interest rate cuts is already underway,” she said.
Lower interest rates have long been correlated with increased gold buying from investors.
In another report, the World Gold Council states that physically backed gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw US$9.4 billion in inflows during February, the strongest since March 2022.
February also marked the third consecutive positive month of "strong global inflows."
Overall, assets under management for these ETFs rose by 4.1 percent to US$306 billion, with collective holdings increasing by 3.1 percent to 3,353 metric tons, the highest month-end level since July 2023.
Among the factors that could provide fresh tailwinds for gold is a new pilot program from the National Financial Regulatory Administration of China. It allows 10 insurance companies to invest in gold.
“Given the recent price rise, the global backdrop and the huge Chinese population, this may develop into a strong driver,” Barrett said. The program permits the designated insurance companies to allocate up to 1 percent of their assets to bullion, which could translate into US$27.4 billion in new gold investments.
Barrett emphasized the importance of monitoring the main drivers in the gold market.
“Clarity on the Trump administration's tariff policy, even its overall economic plan, may alleviate some physical demand as well as those concerned about the need for a hedge,” he said.
Although he noted that conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East are unlikely to change due to their complexity, he suggested that relief from ceasefires or a reduction in violence could help diminish investor anxiety.
Khandoshko mentioned that as long as geopolitical turmoil, economic instability and currency devaluation persist, the gold price will continue to benefit as these elements are driving its momentum.
“This surge over the US$3,000 mark is just the beginning," she said.
"The yellow metal will continue to increase in price, setting new records. What we are witnessing is not a temporary spike, but a lasting shift in the market. With this breakthrough, a significant pullback seems unlikely. Corrections and volatility may occur, but the market has entered a new era, one that is here to stay."
