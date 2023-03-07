RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Hello, yellow! Apple introduces new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

A beautiful yellow joins the lineup, with incredible battery life, a powerful dual-camera system for pro-level photos and videos, and groundbreaking safety capabilities, including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection

Apple® today announced a new yellow iPhone® 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to the lineup this spring. Beautifully designed and built to last, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a durable Ceramic Shield® front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life — with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever. 1 Both models include a dual-camera system for stunning photos and videos, the powerful A15 Bionic chip, and innovative safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order this Friday, March 10, with availability starting Tuesday, March 14.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005547/en/

A beautiful yellow color joins the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus lineup. (Photo: Business Wire)

A beautiful yellow color joins the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus lineup. (Photo: Business Wire)

"People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there's an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. "The extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, groundbreaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a great option for anyone in the market for a new iPhone."

A Beautiful and Durable Design with Amazing Battery Life

The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch 2 iPhone 14 Plus feature a durable aerospace-grade aluminum design that is water- and dust-resistant, 3 with a Ceramic Shield front cover that is tougher than any other smartphone glass, protecting iPhone from common spills and accidents. An updated internal design provides better sustained performance — great for heavy workloads and high-powered gaming — while improving ease and affordability of repairs. Both models include a gorgeous Super Retina XDR® display with OLED technology that supports 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness, along with support for Dolby Vision. The larger display of iPhone 14 Plus is fantastic for watching content, streaming Apple Fitness+℠ workouts, and playing games, while boasting the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.

A Powerful Dual-Camera System to Capture Every Moment

With iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, users have an advanced dual-camera system right in their pockets. The system features an impressive new pro-level Main camera with a larger sensor for gorgeous photos and videos, as well as an Ultra Wide camera to capture unique perspectives. Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus include the new front TrueDepth® camera that automatically focuses on multiple subjects at different distances for sharper close-ups and beautiful group selfies. And the larger aperture captures brighter color and finer detail in low-light scenes.

The iPhone 14 lineup introduced Photonic Engine, improving mid- to low-light performance for photos across all cameras compared to the previous generation: up to 2x on the TrueDepth and Ultra Wide cameras, and 2.5x on the new Main camera. Photonic Engine is able to preserve subtle textures, provide better color, and maintain more information in a photo through a deep integration of hardware and software.

Video features like Action mode and Cinematic mode are available across the iPhone 14 lineup to help users unleash their creativity. Action mode enables smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes and motion — even when video is being captured in the middle of the action. Cinematic mode supports 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps, enabling a beautiful depth-of-field effect that automatically changes focus in a simple and intuitive way to capture cinema-style moments.

Groundbreaking Safety Capabilities for Peace of Mind

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offer critical safety capabilities that can provide emergency assistance when it matters most. Emergency SOS via satellite allows users to message with emergency services when cellular and Wi-Fi coverage are not available through a combination of custom-designed components and deeply integrated software. Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while off the grid, they can open the Find My® app and share their location via satellite. This service — which has already helped users in emergency situations in the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, and the U.K. — will come to Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal later this month. 4

Crash Detection on the iPhone 14 lineup can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services if a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. Apple-designed motion algorithms trained with over a million hours of real-world driving and crash record data combine with motion inputs from the new accelerometer and gyroscope, GPS, barometer, and microphone 5 on iPhone to bring this innovative safety feature to life. When paired with Apple Watch®, Crash Detection seamlessly leverages the unique strength of both devices to get users help efficiently. 6

Powered by A15 Bionic with 5-core GPU

A15 Bionic brings powerful, pro-level performance to iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The 5-core GPU enables faster speeds for demanding workloads and even smoother graphics for video apps and high-performance gaming. A15 Bionic also powers camera features like Photonic Engine, Action mode, and Cinematic mode — all while delivering extraordinary battery life and protecting critical privacy and security features like data encryption using the Secure Enclave. The 6-core CPU with two performance and four efficiency cores handles intensive tasks with ease, and the 16-core Neural Engine is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, enabling even faster machine learning computations for features in iOS 16 and third-party app experiences.

Featuring iOS 16

iOS 16 features the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen, with a multilayered effect that artfully sets subjects of photos in front of the time, widgets that offer information at a glance, and a new wallpaper gallery for inspiration. Focus gets even more powerful with a new way to connect to the Lock Screen and create Focus filters within apps. Live Activities help users stay on top of things that are happening in real time, such as a sports game or ride-share, right from the Lock Screen. In Messages, users can edit a message, undo send, and mark conversations as unread. 7 Browsing in Safari® gets even safer with passkeys, a next-generation credential that can't be phished or leaked. Live Text® adds the ability to interact with text in video, quickly convert currency, and translate text. Users can also tap and hold on the subject of an image to lift it from the background and place it in apps like Messages. iCloud® Shared Photo Library offers a new way to seamlessly share photos with up to six family members. And with Apple Music® Sing, users can sing along to their favorite songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics. 8

iPhone and the Environment

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are designed to minimize their impact on the environment, including antenna lines that use upcycled plastic water bottles that have been chemically transformed into a stronger, higher-performance material. In addition to featuring a re-architected internal design that offers improved repairability, iPhone 14 models also use 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, including those in MagSafe®, and 100 percent recycled tungsten in the Taptic Engine®. Both models also include 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of multiple printed circuit boards, and 100 percent recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards and in the wire of all cameras. Fiber-based packaging does not use outer plastic wrap, bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from all packaging by 2025.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to be 100 percent carbon neutral across its entire manufacturing supply chain and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will have net-zero climate impact.

Pricing and Availability

  • iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are currently available in midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, 9 blue, and purple, and will be available in yellow in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at $799 (US) and $899 (US) respectively.
  • Customers in Australia , Canada , China , France , Germany , India , Japan , South Korea , the U.K. , the U.S. , and more than 60 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow beginning at 5 a.m. PST this Friday, March 10, with availability beginning Tuesday, March 14.
  • Customers in the U.S. can get iPhone 14 for $799 or $33.29 a month for 24 months before trade-in, and iPhone 14 Plus for $899 or $37.45 a month for 24 months before trade-in from apple.com/store , in the Apple Store® app, and at Apple Store locations. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers. 10
  • Apple offers great ways to save and upgrade to the latest iPhone. Customers can get $200 (US) to $600 (US) in credit when they trade in an iPhone 11 or later 11 and upgrade to iPhone 14 at apple.com/store . Or customers can get up to $800 (US) credit on iPhone 14 after trade‑in directly from Apple when they activate it with select U.S. carriers. For eligibility requirements and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers .
  • Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite are currently available in Canada , France , Germany , Ireland , the U.K. , and the U.S. , and will be available in Austria , Belgium , Italy , Luxembourg , the Netherlands , and Portugal later this month. The service will be included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. 12
  • Customers who purchase iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will receive three free months of Apple Arcade® and Apple Fitness+ with a new subscription.
  • iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Silicone Cases will be available in four new colors: canary yellow, olive, sky, and iris.

Footnotes

  1. All battery claims depend on the cellular network, location, signal strength, feature configuration, usage, and many other factors; actual results will vary. The battery has limited recharge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and charge cycles vary by use and settings. Battery tests are conducted using specific iPhone units. See apple.com/batteries and apple.com/iphone/compare for more information.
  2. The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.06 inches (iPhone 14), or 6.68 inches (iPhone 14 Plus) diagonally. The actual viewable area is smaller.
  3. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are splash-, water-, and dust-resistant, were tested under controlled laboratory conditions, and have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes). Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions. Resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.
  4. Emergency SOS via satellite was designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky. Performance may be impacted by obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings. iPhone will continue to operate under normal temperature conditions.
  5. The microphone is turned on only when driving is detected; this can be triggered by Bluetooth, CarPlay®, or speed. All data is processed on the device and discarded after a crash event has been detected, unless a user has opted into sharing their data to improve Crash Detection. Only the sound level is shared with Apple, not the raw audio.
  6. Crash Detection is designed for four-wheel passenger vehicle crashes with certain mass, G-force, and speed profiles consistent with severe, life-threatening crashes. It was designed for severe, life-threatening, high-impact front and rear, side-swipe, T-bone, and rollover crashes. Crash Detection is available worldwide on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE®, and Apple Watch Ultra™.
  7. Users can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it and can unsend a message for up to two minutes after sending it. Users can make up to five edits to a given message, and recipients will be able to see a record of edits made to the message.
  8. Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas. For more information on iOS 16, visit apple.com/ios/ios-16/features .
  9. A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 with (RED). See apple.com/product-red for more information.
  10. This offer is available to qualified customers, and requires a 24‑month installment loan when selecting Citizens One or Apple Card® Monthly Installments (ACMI) as the payment type at checkout at Apple. iPhone activation is required with AT&T, T‑Mobile/Sprint, or Verizon for purchases made with ACMI at an Apple Store. Taxes and shipping are not included in ACMI and are subject to the cardholder's variable APR. Additional ACMI terms are in the Customer Agreement. Additional iPhone Payments terms are at apple.com/legal/sales-support/iphoneinstallments_us .
  11. Trade-in values will vary based on the condition, year, and configuration of the eligible trade-in device. Not all devices are eligible for credit. Customers must be at least 18 years old to be eligible to trade a device in for credit or for an Apple Gift Card. Trade-in value may be applied toward a qualifying new device purchase or added to an Apple Gift Card. The actual value awarded is based on receipt of a qualifying device matching the description provided when the estimate was made. Sales tax may be assessed on the full value of a new device purchase. In-store trade-in requires presentation of a valid photo ID (local law may require saving this information). The offer may not be available in all stores, and may vary between in-store and online trade-in. Some stores may have additional requirements. Apple or its trade-in partners reserve the right to refuse or limit the quantity of any trade-in transaction for any reason. More details are available from Apple's trade-in partners for trade-in and recycling of eligible devices. Restrictions and limitations may apply.
  12. Users who purchased an iPhone 14 model before the availability date of Emergency SOS via satellite will receive two years of the service free starting from the service availability date.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, iPhone, Ceramic Shield, Super Retina XDR, Apple Fitness+, TrueDepth, Find My, Apple Watch, Safari, Live Text, iCloud, Apple Music, MagSafe, Taptic Engine, Apple Store, Apple Arcade, CarPlay, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Card are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Blair Ranger
Apple
blair_ranger@apple.com
646-335-1475

Alex Kirschner
Apple
alexkirschner@apple.com
408-974-2479

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AppleAAPLMobile Investing
AAPL
The Conversation (0)
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results

  • Preliminary fiscal year 2023 revenue for BlackBerry is estimated to be approximately $656 million
  • IoT business unit revenue expected to be approximately $206 million , representing 16% year over year growth and in line with outlook previously provided
  • Cybersecurity business unit revenue expected to be approximately $418 million , lower than the outlook previously provided, primarily due to certain large government deals slipping into fiscal year 2024
  • Licensing and Other business unit revenue expected to be approximately $32 million
  • Management to discuss financial results and fiscal year 2024 outlook at the March 30 th earnings call

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today provided a business update and announced selected, unaudited preliminary financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2023 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

"Macro challenges were a key factor for BlackBerry's Cybersecurity business unit this quarter, with elongated sales cycles in government causing some large deals to slip into later quarters," said John Chen , Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "The IoT business unit closed the year strongly, and we expect to deliver year over year revenue growth of approximately 16%, in line with outlook. Given the current macro backdrop, BlackBerry's management has taken proactive steps this quarter to both balance investments and manage costs to drive towards profitable growth."

Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results:

  • Total company revenue expected to be approximately $151 million .
  • IoT revenue expected to be approximately $53 million .
  • Cybersecurity revenue expected to be approximately $88 million .
  • Cybersecurity billings expected to increase sequentially for third quarter in a row to approximately $107 million .
  • Licensing and Other revenue expected to be approximately $10 million .
  • BlackBerry's results are expected to include a material non-cash, one-time goodwill impairment charge for the Spark reporting unit. The amount is currently being determined but is expected to be up to $440 million . This assessment is required in accordance with accounting rules and is primarily driven by the broad-based stock market decline this past calendar year and corresponding impact on our market capitalization at the test date.

Preliminary Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results:

  • Total company revenue expected to be approximately $656 million .
  • IoT revenue expected to be approximately $206 million .
  • Cybersecurity revenue expected to be approximately $418 million .
  • Cybersecurity billings expected to be approximately $401 million .
  • Licensing and Other revenue expected to be approximately $32 million .

Fourth quarter and full-year fiscal year 2023 revenue for BlackBerry's IoT business unit is expected to be in line with the outlook provided previously, representing approximately 16% year-over-year revenue growth.

Fourth quarter and full-year fiscal year 2023 revenue for BlackBerry's Cybersecurity business unit is expected to be lower than the outlook provided during our Q3 FY23 earnings call, primarily due to certain large government deals under negotiation not closing in the quarter, but rather slipping into fiscal year 2024.  BlackBerry has seen an elongation in deal cycles in the government vertical, including additional deal reviews and approvals.  Given the anticipated product mix of the slipped deals, it is expected that this causes a significant impact on in-quarter revenue recognition.

Management is currently reviewing its long-term targets for the Cybersecurity business unit and intends to provide revised targets on, or before, its Analyst Day on May 17 th , 2023.

Preliminary Financial Results:

The preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended February 28, 2023 , are unaudited estimates, and are based on information available to management as of the date of this release and are subject to potential further material changes upon completion of the Company's standard year-end closing procedures. In preparing this information, management has made subjective estimates about the appropriateness of certain reported amounts and disclosures. BlackBerry's actual financial results for the three months and year ended February 28, 2023 , have not yet been finalized and remain subject to the completion of management's final review and our other closing procedures, as well as the completion of the audit of our annual financial statements. These preliminary estimated results do not represent a comprehensive statement of all financial results for the three months and year ended February 28 , 2023.  Readers are cautioned that Cybersecurity billings does not have any standardized meaning and is unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Outlook:

BlackBerry will provide fiscal year 2024 outlook on its upcoming earnings conference call.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast:

A conference call and live webcast will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET , which can be accessed using the following link ( here ) or through the Company's investor webpage ( BlackBerry.com/Investors ) or by dialing toll free +1 (844) 512-2926 and entering Elite Entry Number 6312676.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 30, 2023 , using the same webcast link ( here ) or by dialing Canada toll free +1 (855) 669-9658 or US toll free +1 (877) 344-7529 and entering Replay Access Code 2114563.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including more than 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@blackberry.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding BlackBerry's plans, strategies and objectives including its expectations with respect to its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 financial results, and the timing, structure and financial impacts of certain contracts under negotiation.

The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "believe", "target", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by BlackBerry in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that BlackBerry believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to, the matters noted above under "preliminary financial results", BlackBerry's expectations regarding its business, strategy, opportunities and prospects, the launch of new products and services, general economic conditions, competition, and BlackBerry's expectations regarding its financial performance.  Many factors could cause BlackBerry's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks related to the following factors: BlackBerry's ability to enhance, develop, introduce or monetize products and services for the enterprise market in a timely manner with competitive pricing, features and performance; BlackBerry's ability to maintain or expand its customer base for its software and services offerings to grow revenue or achieve sustained profitability; the intense competition faced by BlackBerry; the occurrence or perception of a breach of BlackBerry's network cybersecurity measures, or an inappropriate disclosure of confidential or personal information; the failure or perceived failure of BlackBerry's solutions to detect or prevent security vulnerabilities; BlackBerry's continuing ability to attract new personnel, retain existing key personnel and manage its staffing effectively; litigation against BlackBerry; BlackBerry's dependence on its relationships with resellers and channel partners; acquisitions, divestitures and other business initiatives; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; network disruptions or other business interruptions; BlackBerry's ability to foster an ecosystem of third-party application developers; BlackBerry's products and services being dependent upon interoperability with rapidly changing systems provided by third parties; BlackBerry's ability to obtain rights to use third-party software and its use of open source software; failure to protect BlackBerry's intellectual property and to earn expected revenues from intellectual property rights; BlackBerry being found to have infringed on the intellectual property rights of others;  the substantial asset risk faced by BlackBerry, including the potential for charges related to its long-lived assets and goodwill; BlackBerry's indebtedness; tax provision changes, the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities; the use and management of user data and personal information; government regulations applicable to BlackBerry's products and services, including products containing encryption capabilities; environmental, social and governance expectations and standards; the failure of BlackBerry's suppliers, subcontractors, channel partners and representatives to use acceptable ethical business practices or comply with applicable laws; regulations regarding health and safety, hazardous materials usage and conflict minerals; foreign operations, including fluctuations in foreign currencies; adverse economic, geopolitical and environmental conditions; the fluctuation of BlackBerry's quarterly revenue and operating results; the volatility of the market price of BlackBerry's common shares; and rising inflation.

These risk factors and others relating to BlackBerry are discussed in greater detail in BlackBerry's Annual Report on Form    10-K and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of BlackBerry's MD&A (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov ). All of these factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. Any statements that are forward-looking statements are intended to enable BlackBerry's shareholders to view the anticipated performance and prospects of BlackBerry from management's perspective at the time such statements are made, and they are subject to the risks that are inherent in all forward-looking statements, as described above, as well as difficulties in forecasting BlackBerry's financial results and performance for future periods, particularly over longer periods, given changes in technology and BlackBerry's business strategy, evolving industry standards, intense competition and short product life cycles that characterize the industries in which BlackBerry operates. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today and the company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-reports-preliminary-fourth-quarter-and-full-fiscal-year-2023-results-301764061.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry SecuSUITE Awarded Updated NIAP/Common Criteria and CSfC Certification for Secure Communication Amidst Rise of 'Balloon-Based' Nation-State Spying Efforts

New Enterprise Edition Launched to Help Businesses Address Latest Surveillance Threats including 'Balloon-Based' Communications Monitoring Tactics

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) today announced SecuSUITE ® for Government 5.0 was awarded updated NIAP Certifications and listed as a Commercial Solutions for Classified ( CSfC ) compliant product to meet the highest security requirements for the U.S. Federal Government and the broader Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Chongqing Yazaki Selects BlackBerry to Power Digital LCD Cluster for the Chinese Market

Platform to be deployed within next-generation vehicles from Geely Auto and Dongfeng Liuzhou Auto

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Chongqing Yazaki Meter Co., Ltd . , a leading Chinese Tier 1 automotive supplier, has selected the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) to power its digital instrument cluster, which has now entered mass production.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

The Gartner ® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings from End-User Professionals

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has been recognized with the Customers' Choice distinction in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': UEM market, the only vendor to be placed in the upper right quadrant based on customer feedback for a company's deployment, capabilities and support.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple reports first quarter results

Installed base crosses 2 billion active devices and hits all-time high for all major product categories

Services set new all-time revenue record

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ChatGPT May Already Be Used In Nation State Cyberattacks, Say IT Decision Makers in BlackBerry Global Research

  • 51% of IT decision makers believe there will be a successful cyberattack credited to ChatGPT within the year
  • 95% believe governments have a responsibility to regulate advanced technologies, such as ChatGPT

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) today released new research revealing that half (51%) of IT professionals predict that we are less than a year away from a successful cyberattack being credited to ChatGPT and 71% believe that foreign states may already be using the technology for malicious purposes against other nations.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

The survey of 1,500 IT decision makers across North America , UK, and Australia exposed a perception that, although respondents in all countries see ChatGPT as generally being put to use for 'good' purposes, 74% acknowledge its potential threat to cybersecurity and are concerned. Though there are differing views around the world on how that threat might manifest, ChatGPT's ability to help hackers craft more believable and legitimate sounding phishing emails is the top global concern (53%), along with enabling less experienced hackers to improve their technical knowledge and develop more specialized skills (49%) and its use for spreading misinformation (49%).

Shishir Singh , Chief Technology Officer, Cybersecurity at BlackBerry explains: "ChatGPT will likely increase its influence in the cyber industry over time. We've all seen a lot of hype and scaremongering, but the pulse of the industry remains fairly pragmatic – and for good reason. There are a lot of benefits to be gained from this kind of advanced technology and we're only beginning to scratch the surface, but we also can't ignore the ramifications. As the maturity of the platform and the hackers' experience of putting it to use progresses, it will get more and more difficult to defend without also using AI in defense to level the playing field."

Indeed, BlackBerry's research results also revealed that the majority (82%) of IT decision-makers plan to invest in AI-driven cybersecurity in the next two years and almost half (48%) plan to invest before the end of 2023. This reflects the growing concern that signature-based protection solutions are no longer effective in providing cyber protection against an increasingly sophisticated threat.

Whilst IT directors are positive that ChatGPT will enhance cybersecurity for businesses, the survey also revealed that 95% believe governments have a responsibility to regulate advanced technologies.  However, at present, there is an optimistic consensus that technology and research professionals will gain more than cyber criminals from the capabilities of ChatGPT.

Singh concludes: "It's been well documented that people with malicious intent are testing the waters but, over the course of this year, we expect to see hackers get a much better handle on how to use ChatGPT successfully for nefarious purposes; whether as a tool to write better mutable malware or as an enabler to bolster their 'skillset.' Both cyber pros and hackers will continue to look into how they can utilize it best. Time will tell who's more effective."

For more information on how BlackBerry's comprehensive, prevention-first, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions can help your business prepare for, prevent, detect and respond to cyber threats, please visit BlackBerry.com .

Note: Research conducted in January 2023 by OnePoll on behalf of BlackBerry , into 1,500 IT Decision Makers across North America ( USA and Canada ), the United Kingdom and Australia .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chatgpt-may-already-be-used-in-nation-state-cyberattacks-say-it-decision-makers-in-blackberry-global-research-301737059.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Rebrands as the Company Enters the Age of AI

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

1844 Provides Additional Details on Its Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

ACME Lithium Provides Geophysics Update at Manitoba Canada Lithium Projects

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Signs Letter Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in a Prospective Brazilian Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Expands Energy Transition Metals Portfolio with High-Grade Graphite Discovery at Nagvaak

Platinum Investing

Traction Uranium Commences Key Lake South Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Authier Lithium Royalty

Precious Metals Investing

Snowline Gold Intersects 161.0 M of 1.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold at its Valley Discovery and Confirms a Second Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System at its Rogue Project, Yukon

×