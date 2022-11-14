Critical MetalsInvesting News

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options (the "Options") under the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan") to certain officers, employees and consultants (the "Option Recipients").

In aggregate, 810,000 Options have been granted, with 400,000 Options being granted to officers, 335,000 Options being granted to consultants and 75,000 Options being granted to investor relations service providers. Each Option represents the right to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting, exercisable at a price of $0.31. The Options will vest as to 20% on each of the 6th, 12th, 18th, 24th and 30th month anniversaries of the date of grant. The Options will expire on November 14th, 2027.

These grants represent compensation to the Option Recipients for their respective service to the Company as officers, employees and consultants of the Company and as an incentive mechanism to foster the interest of such persons in the success of the Company.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

HEVI is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Robb, President & CEO
Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/

Cindy Gray, Investor Relations HEVIinfo@5qir.com | 403-705-5076

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the vesting of the Options, constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including, but not limited to Option Recipients continuing in their service to the Company. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI), to receive an Investor Presentation

Oil and Gas Investingcritical metals investinghelium evolutionindustrial metals investingtsxv stockstsxv:hevi
HEVI:CA
Helium Evolution

Helium Evolution


Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Confirms First Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Confirms First Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), has spud the first well (the " First Test Well "), NAH Grasslands 13-30-2-8W3, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan, pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 and June 28, 2022 ). This First Test Well is situated due south of the NAH helium discovery at Mankota.

Drilling at the 13-30 location is expected to take approximately 14 days to reach a total depth of 2,720 metres. Once drilling has concluded, the rig is expected to move to NAH's second licenced location at NAH 1-1-6-10W3 (the " Second Test Well "). Preliminary flow test results from the First Test Well are anticipated to be available before the end of December, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Expands and Accelerates Drilling Program Through Enhanced Farmout With North American Helium

Helium Evolution Expands and Accelerates Drilling Program Through Enhanced Farmout With North American Helium

  • First two test wells to be drilled on HEVI lands in Q4/22 by North American Helium (NAH) with third test well to be drilled in first half 2023; costs funded 100% by NAH and HEVI retains a 20% working interest
  • Based on success of the three test wells, NAH commits to expeditiously drill development wells on the earned farmout blocks
  • New seismic option and seismic review option agreements with NAH could expand number of wells to be drilled by ~60%, from five to up to eight
  • At no cost, HEVI to receive NAH's proprietary seismic recently used to drill three successful NAH wells

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce enhancements and amendments to the existing farmout agreement with North American Helium (" NAH "), through the execution of an Amended and Restated Farmout Agreement dated October 20 th 2022 (the " Amended Farmout "). The Amended Farmout offers HEVI near-term drilling catalysts that can accelerate cash flow generation without incurring up-front capital costs and allows the Company to retain 99% of its land base. At no cost, HEVI will also receive NAH's proprietary seismic that was recently used to drill three successful and producing NAH wells in the Mankota area, giving HEVI greater insight and valuable data that can be used in identifying future targets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Helium Evolution Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kristi Kunec to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective September 12, 2022.

Ms. Kunec brings over 15 years of financial experience to HEVI, with a proven track record that includes leading the corporate finance, organizational planning and financial reporting functions for growing resource companies. Over the last 13 months, she has served as part-time Controller for Kanata Clean Power & Climate Technologies Corp., and prior thereto was Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:PNE). Ms. Kunec directly contributed to the growth of the company from approximately 100 boe/d to 24,000 boe/d, which included closing four equity offerings that raised more than $170 million, and the completion of two corporate and seven asset acquisitions. Prior to Pine Cliff, Ms. Kunec was Controller for North American Oil Trust, Corporate Controller for Orion Oil & Gas Corporation, and Manager of Financial Reporting for TransGlobe Energy Corporation. After earning a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan, she began her career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP in 2003, earning her CPA, CA designation in May of 2006.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of our unaudited financial results for the three-and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, along with a corporate update that includes a change in management and posting of an updated corporate presentation on HEVI's website.

For complete details of the consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis (" MD&A "), please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Update on First Two Exploration Wells Drilled at McCord

Helium Evolution Provides Update on First Two Exploration Wells Drilled at McCord

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the first two exploration wells drilled at the Company's 100% owned and operated McCord property, HEI-1 (HEI 06-12-006-05W3M) and HEI-2 (HEI 06-2-006-06W3M).

Following casing and evaluation of both wells, initial results did not return sufficient quantities of helium to warrant production testing. As such, field operations on both wells have been halted in order to conduct further analysis on the results and the Company's planned operations program. HEVI has released the contracted rig and is currently reviewing all information gathered during the drilling operations to reassess its exploration model before undertaking additional drilling.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil and Gas

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Global Oil & Gas Limited (‘GLV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 17 November 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Enterprise Group Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022

Enterprise Group Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"), a consolidator of services to the energy sector; focused primarily on specialized equipment rental; today released its Q3 2022 results.

 

Three months
Sept 30, 2022




Three months
Sept 30, 2021




Nine months
Sept 30, 2022




Nine months
Sept 30, 2021


 
Revenue$5,230,675

 
$3,916,528

 
$18,157,778

 
$13,001,357

  
Gross margin$1,590,082

30%
$1,196,418

31%
$6,722,053

37%
$4,466,484

34% 
Adjusted gross margin(1)(2)$1,590,082

30%
$835,794

21%
$6,722,053

37%
$2,845,982

22% 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)$862,807

16%
$332,691

8%
$4,908,611

27%
$1,366,597

11% 
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income$(677,679)
 
$(969,492)
 
$487,067

 
$(2,502,402)
  
(Loss) income per share - Basic and diluted$(0.01)
 
$(0.02)
 
$0.01

 
$(0.05)
  

 
(1) Identified and defined under "Non-IFRS Measures".
(2) The Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and Rent Subsidy Programs ended in October 2021. To provide further comparability to pre-COVID operations, the Company has presented adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA to reflect the results of operations without any subsidy programs.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
oil barrel and stock chart overlayed on map

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

In recent years, the global oil market has been impacted significantly by COVID-19 disruptions, price wars between oil-producing nations and now the Russia/Ukraine war.

The output control deal made between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and 11 of the world’s top oil producers expired in 2020. When production rose dramatically in April of that year after Russia’s decision not to approve further cuts proposed by Saudi Arabia, the de facto OPEC leader responded by offering its product at a discount and producing more oil.

In an oversupplied market suffering from a lack of demand, oil prices turned negative, shocking market participants. Finally, with some pressure from the US, Russia and OPEC finally came to an agreement to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) — the single largest output decrease in history.

Keep reading...Show less

Ovintiv Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

2022 Total Production Guidance Increased; Strong Returns to Shareholders and Net Debt Reduction Continue

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cenovus announces renewal of share buyback program

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has approved the renewal of the company's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 136,717,741 common shares during the 12-month period commencing November 9, 2022 and ending November 8, 2023.

Cenovus's renewal of its share buyback program is consistent with the company's capital allocation framework, which supports enhancing value for investors by returning cash to shareholders, generating strong returns on capital investment and deleveraging its balance sheet. Cenovus believes there are times when the market price of its common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of its business and future prospects. Depending on the trading price of its common shares and other relevant factors, the company believes purchasing common shares represents an attractive investment opportunity and is in the best interest of Cenovus and its shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution

Helium Market on the Verge of Change as Demand Grows

Helium, a rare and non-renewable resource, promises an opportunity for investors as the demand grows. However, it remains a niche market with no public spot price for the product, according to a recent article.

In an interview with Tara Weber, BNN Bloomberg’s Western Bureau chief, Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) president and CEO Greg Robb said there isn’t a spot price for helium right now, noting that the current helium market is reminiscent of the “wild west” beginnings of the oil industry.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×