Hecla Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

Hecla Mining Company ( NYSE:HL ) has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.
"As Hecla continues its transformation into North America's Premier Silver Company, 2025 proved that purpose and performance are not competing priorities — they are the same priority," said Rob Krcmarov, President and CEO of Hecla Mining Company. "This year, we delivered silver production at the top end of our guidance, achieved a 13% improvement in safety performance, and produced the critical minerals the world needs to power its future — all while strengthening our environmental standards, deepening our indigenous partnerships, and contributing more than $1 billion in direct economic impact to the communities where we operate. The U.S. government's designation of silver as a critical mineral affirms what we have always believed: that responsible, domestic production of silver is strategically essential. With our sustainability policy now in place and our values embedded across every level of the company, Hecla is setting the standard for how responsible mining should be done."
HIGHLIGHTS OF 2025 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
- Over $1 billion in direct economic impact
- Nearly 52 thousand hours of safety & health training hours
- Women comprise 43% of our Board of Directors
- Achieved a 13% improvement in safety performance, measured by total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR)
- Achieved an intensity ratio of metric tonnes of Green House Gas (GHG) emissions per silver ounce produced of 0.007, one of the lowest in the industry.
- Donated nearly $685,000 to 95 organizations through the Hecla Charitable Foundation
- Hecla's subsidiary, Elsa Reclamation and Development Company Ltd. (ERDC), received the 2025 Robert E. Leckie Award for Excellence in Environmental Stewardship.
REPORTING FRAMEWORKS
Hecla prepared the Sustainability Report with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and benchmarked its performance against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals and Mining standards and against relevant aspects of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
The full 2025 Sustainability Report, along with the ESG data tables and GRI, SASB, TCFD, and TSM content indices, can be accessed on Hecla's website here .
ABOUT HECLA
Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada. In addition to operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, the Company is ramping up a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.
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For further information, please contact:
Mike Parkin
Vice President – Strategy and Investor Relations
Cheryl Turner
Communications Coordinator
Investor Relations
Email: hmc-info@hecla.com
Website: http://www.hecla.com