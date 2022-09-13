Pharmaceutical Investing News

Approval is based on the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 Trial

Melanoma is the most serious of all skin cancers, with over 5,000 Canadians diagnosed each year. 1,2

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada announced that Health Canada has granted approval for KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric (12 years and older) patients with stage IIB or IIC melanoma following complete resection. 3 This approval is based on the results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 trial, which demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in recurrence-free survival (RFS). 3

Merck Canada (CNW Group/Merck Canada)

In 2022, an estimated 9,000 Canadians will be diagnosed with melanoma, 4 a form of cancer that takes place when melanocytes, the cells responsible for melanin production, start to grow uncontrollably and develop into a tumour. 5 Although it is the least common of all skin cancers, melanoma is the most serious type and early diagnosis and treatment are critical. 1 , 5

"We welcome the news of a new treatment option for Canadians living with this disease as the incidence of melanoma continues to rise across the country," 6 , 8 said Kathy Barnard , Founder/President of Save Your Skin Foundation. "Having options available right after surgery can help take action against a disease that moves quickly if not caught."

"Melanoma can affect anyone, including children, for whom, although rare, this is the most common amongst pediatric skin cancer types," 7 said Falyn Katz , Executive Director, Melanoma Canada. "Having options available, like this one, can help to make a difference for Canadians facing this particular type of skin cancer, helping them navigate the disease."

About KEYNOTE-716 Trial
Health Canada's approval is based on findings from KEYNOTE-716, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in patients (n=976) with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma. 3 Only patients that had not been previously treated for melanoma beyond complete surgical resection for their melanoma prior to study entry were included in the trial. 3 Patients were randomized to KEYTRUDA ® 200 mg or the pediatric (≥12 years old) dose of KEYTRUDA ® 2 mg/kg intravenously (up to a maximum of 200 mg) every three weeks (n=487) or placebo (n=489) for up to one year until disease recurrence or unacceptable toxicity. 3 The primary efficacy outcome was investigator-assessed recurrence-free survival (RFS). RFS was defined as the time between the date of randomization and the date of first recurrence (local, regional, or distant metastasis) or death, whichever occurs first. 3

The results of KEYNOTE-716 demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in RFS for patients randomized to receive KEYTRUDA ® compared with patients randomized to placebo at the first pre-specified interim analysis. 3 At the time of median follow-up (14.3 months), 11% (n=54/487) of patients who received KEYTRUDA ® had a recurrence or died compared to 17% (n=82/489) of patients who received placebo.

In the study, the safety profile of KEYTRUDA ® was consistent with previously reported studies in patients with solid tumors. The most common treatment-related adverse events (reported in at least 15% of patients) were pruritis, fatigue, diarrhea, and rash. KEYTRUDA ® was discontinued for treatment-related adverse events in 15% of patients in KEYNOTE-716. Refer to the product monograph for complete information. 3

"This approval is important for people living with melanoma and for all of us at Merck," said Marwan Akar , President, and Managing Director, Merck Canada. "With this new indication, KEYTRUDA ® is the first checkpoint inhibitor approved in Canada in the adjuvant space in Stage IIB or IIC melanoma, meaning it can be considered for patients earlier in their journey. We are proud to continue to pursue our passion to save and improve lives as well as reinforce our commitment to finding innovative and effective options for more patients with melanoma."

About Melanoma
Melanoma is a form of skin cancer that starts in the melanocyte cells of the skin. 5 Although less common than other forms of skin cancer, melanoma is the most serious type. 5 Incidences of melanoma are higher in men than in women, and the risk tends to increase with age. 8 Major causes include chronic exposure to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight or other artificial sources. 1

About KEYTRUDA ®
KEYTRUDA ® is an anti-PD-1 therapy that works by helping increase the ability of the body's immune system to help detect and fight tumour cells. 3 KEYTRUDA ® is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes which may affect both tumour cells and healthy cells. 3

KEYTRUDA ® was first approved in Canada in 2015 and currently has indications in several disease areas, including advanced renal cell carcinoma, bladder cancer, non-small cell lung carcinoma, primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, colorectal cancer, endometrial carcinoma, esophageal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, melanoma, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. 3

Our Focus on Cancer
Our goal is to translate progressive science into innovative oncology medicines to help people with cancer worldwide. At Merck Canada, helping people fight cancer is our passion and supporting accessibility to our cancer medicines is our commitment. Our focus is on pursuing research in oncology, and we are accelerating every step in the journey — from lab to clinic — to potentially bring new hope to people with cancer.

About Merck
At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada , we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information about our operations in Canada , visit www.merck.ca and connect with us on YouTube and Twitter @MerckCanada.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co. Inc., Rahway, NJ , USA
This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J. , USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline products that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site ( www.sec.gov ).

Please see the product monograph for KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab) at: https://www.merck.ca/en/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2021/04/KEYTRUDA-PM_E.pdf

References

__________________________________

1 Canadian Skin Cancer Foundation. Malignant Melanoma. Taken from: https://www.canadianskincancerfoundation.com/skin-cancer/malignant-melanoma/ . Accessed on July 7, 2022.
2 Canadian Skin Cancer Foundation. Skin Cancer. Taken from: https://www.canadianskincancerfoundation.com/skin-cancer/ . Accessed on July 8, 2022.
3 KEYTRUDA ® Product Monograph. Merck Canada Inc. Updated August 18, 2022. Available at: https://www.merck.ca/en/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2021/04/KEYTRUDA-PM_E.pdf
4 Canadian Cancer Society. Melanoma Skin Cancer Statistics. Taken from: https://cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-types/skin-melanoma/statistics . Accessed on July 7, 2022.
5 Government of Canada . Melanoma Skin Cancer. Taken from: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/chronic-diseases/cancer/melanoma-skin-cancer.html . Accessed on July 7, 2022.
6 Conte et al. Population-Based Study Detailing Cutaneous Melanoma Incidence and Mortality Trends in Canada. Taken from: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmed.2022.830254/full . Accessed on July 7, 2022.
7 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Melanoma. Taken from: https://www.stjude.org/disease/melanoma.html . Accessed on July 7, 2022.
8 Canadian Cancer Society. Risk Factors for Melanoma Skin Cancer . Taken from: https://cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-types/skin-melanoma/risks . Accessed on July 7, 2022.

®Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, used under license.

SOURCE Merck Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/13/c8433.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MerckMRKPharmaceutical Investing
MRK
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

Keep reading...Show less

Strata Oncology Announces Expansion of Clinical Collaboration with Pfizer for Strata PATH Trial into Early-Stage Cancer

Pfizer to provide therapeutics approved in late-stage cancer indications for new micrometastatic patient cohorts

Strata Oncology, Inc . a next-generation precision oncology company enabling smarter and earlier cancer treatment, today announced expansion of its clinical collaboration with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in the Strata P recision Indications for A pproved TH erapies (Strata PATH TM ) trial. Strata PATH is a prospective pan-tumor therapeutic trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of multiple FDA-approved cancer therapies in new, biomarker-guided patient populations. Pfizer will provide Braftovi® (encorafenib), Mektovi® (binimetinib), and Lorbrena® (lorlatinib) for up to six new cohorts of patients with early-stage lung, melanoma, colorectal, and other cancers who have evidence of micrometastatic disease after initial treatment. Pfizer is already providing Strata with Braftovi® (encorafenib), Mektovi® (binimetinib), Lorbrena® (lorlatinib), Talzenna® (talazoparib), and Inlyta (axitinib) for evaluation in four late-stage cohorts of the Strata PATH trial.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in European Union

  • CHMP recommendation based on favorable data from Omicron-adapted vaccines
  • The Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine combines 15-ug of mRNA encoding the wild-type spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in the Original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines and 15-ug of mRNA encoding the spike protein of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
  • Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent Omicron BA.4/BA.5 COVID-19 vaccine is available to ship immediately, pending European Commission approval, to support EU vaccination campaigns this fall

Pfizer Inc . (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced a 30-µg booster dose of their Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent-adapted COVID-19 Vaccine (COMIRNATY® Original/Omicron BA.4/BA.5 15/15 µg) has been recommended for conditional marketing authorization (cMA) by the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for individuals ages 12 years and older. The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation and is expected to make a final decision soon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005519/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seagen, Astellas and Merck Announce Results of Clinical Trial Investigating PADCEV® with KEYTRUDA® and PADCEV as Monotherapy in First-Line Advanced Urothelial Cancer

Results demonstrated a 64.5% confirmed objective response rate in patients treated with investigational combination of enfortumab vedotin and pembrolizumab –

– Data highlighted in late-breaking presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Astellas, Seagen and Merck Announce Results of Clinical Trial Investigating PADCEV® with KEYTRUDA® and PADCEV as Monotherapy in First-Line Advanced Urothelial Cancer

Results demonstrated a 64.5% confirmed objective response rate in patients treated with investigational combination of enfortumab vedotin and pembrolizumab –

– Data highlighted in late-breaking presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 –

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Five-Year Data for Merck's KEYTRUDA® Plus Chemotherapy Showed Sustained Survival Benefit Versus Chemotherapy Alone in Two Studies for Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Five-year overall survival rate of 19.4% and 18.4% for KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy in KEYNOTE-189 and KEYNOTE-407, respectively

In first-line metastatic NSCLC, KEYTRUDA-based regimens have now shown a five-year survival benefit in four trials

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck and Eisai Present Results From Phase 3 LEAP-002 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA® Plus LENVIMA® Versus LENVIMA Monotherapy in Patients With Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Findings to be featured in a late-breaking proffered paper session at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, and Eisai today announced the first presentation of results from the final analysis of the Phase 3 LEAP-002 trial investigating KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, plus LENVIMA, the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) discovered by Eisai, versus LENVIMA monotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC). Results are being presented during a proffered paper session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022, being held in Paris, France and virtually from Sept. 9-13 (abstract #LBA34).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×