Headwater Gold Announces Results of its Annual General Meeting

Headwater Gold Announces Results of its Annual General Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Headwater Gold Inc.
 

Headwater Gold Inc. (CSE: HWG,OTC:HWAUF) (OTCQX: HWAUF) (the "Company" or "Headwater") is pleased to announce that all items of business were approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on September 3, 2026

All five director nominees proposed by the Board of Directors (the "Board") were elected by shareholders. In addition, shareholders voted in favour of the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and approval of the Company's long-term incentive plan.

Mr. Graeme Currie did not stand for re-election to the Board.  "On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Graeme for his many contributions to Headwater and for the experience and perspective he has brought to the Board. It has been a pleasure working with him, and we wish him all the very best in his retirement," remarked Caleb Stroup, President and CEO of Headwater.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors approved the following executive appointments:

  • Alistair Waddell as Executive Chairman of the Board 

  • Caleb Stroup as Chief Executive Officer and President 

  • David Cross as Chief Financial Officer 

  • Joshua Carron as Vice President, Exploration 

  • Sandra Wong as Corporate Secretary 

In addition, the following appointments were made to the Audit Committee:

  • Tero Kosonen (Chair) 

  • Fraser MacCorquodale 

  • Wendell Zerb 

About Headwater Gold

Headwater Gold Inc. (CSE: HWG,OTC:HWAUF, OTCQX: HWAUF) is a technically driven mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade precious metal deposits in the Western USA. Headwater is actively exploring one of the world's most well-endowed, mining-friendly jurisdictions, with a goal of making world-class precious metal discoveries. The Company has a large portfolio of exploration projects and a technical team with diverse experience in capital markets and major mining companies. Headwater is systematically drill-testing several projects in Nevada and has strategic earn-in agreements with OceanaGold Corporation on its TJ, Jake Creek and Hot Creek projects, Newmont Corporation on its Spring Peak, Lodestar and Jupiter projects and Centerra Gold Inc. on its Crane Creek project in Idaho. In August 2022 and September 2024, Newmont and Centerra acquired strategic equity interests in the Company, further strengthening Headwater's exploration capabilities.

For more information about Headwater, please visit the Company's website at www.headwatergold.com.

Headwater is part of the NewQuest Capital Group, a discovery-driven investment enterprise that builds value through the incubation and financing of mineral projects and companies. Further information about NewQuest is available at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Caleb Stroup

President and CEO

+1 (775) 409-3197

cstroup@headwatergold.com

For further information, please contact:

Brennan Zerb

Investor Relations Manager

+1 (778) 867-5016

bzerb@headwatergold.com

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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