Vanta will be collaborating with Hawai'i Pacific University this fall to host their middle school and high school state esports championships.

This fall, Vanta will be hosting the Hawaii Esports League on its esports platform. This league is a free league in which schools can compete weekly with other schools in Hawaii . The league is open for gamers ages 8-18, with a focus on middle school and high school teams. Hawaii Esports League competition will be completely virtual, save for the championship series. This makes it easier for schools across all of the islands to compete against one another.

"We are excited to continue to be a part of the growth of esports in the state of Hawaii ," says Ed Lallier , Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Vanta, "Working with Hawai'i Pacific University to host our first ever Hawaii Esports League Championship is a great step forward for Vanta and for scholastic esports in the state. This will be one of Vanta's first ever in person championships, and it is sure to set a high bar for more to come."

Esports is taking off in Hawaii , and Hawai'i Pacific University's support of scholastic and youth esports is a major step forward in its development. Vanta is working towards helping provide a sustainable esports pipeline in Hawaii in which gamers can compete from elementary school all the way up to college.

"The HPU Esports Arena is proud to partner with Vanta to deliver an in-person championship event for the students of Hawaii . Vanta is providing unprecedented access into the esports pipeline for our local students, and we are excited to help showcase all that entails," says Jordan Oliver , Esports Manager at HPU, "The potential for growth is unprecedented, and it's events like these that really bring our community together to get the word out and the work done. It's at the core of Hawaiʻi Pacific University Esports' vision and we are looking forward to supporting a great season and event with Vanta. "

The league will run from September 26 - December 16 . Interested schools are still eligible for late registration if they would like to compete. Visit the Hawaii Esports League webpage to learn more and to register.

About Vanta

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with schools and community organizations to provide a kid-safe digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and holistic programming to kids ages 8-18.

Vanta is on a mission to bring the power of esports to every home and eliminate the toxicity that is commonly present online by providing a safe environment and teaching the next generation of gamers how to become better gamer citizens. To learn more, visit the Vanta homepage or their schools page , and to read more about Vanta's coaching offering check out their coaching and development page. To keep up with their latest news, follow Vanta on Twitter or Facebook.

About Hawai'i Pacific University

Hawai'i Pacific University is the first gaming university with a collegiate Esports Arena in the state of Hawaii . HPU is also the first college to offer competitive gaming scholarships for esports athletes in the state of Hawaii . HPU's Esports Arena is located at the historic Aloha Tower Marketplace. The arena features cutting-edge gaming PCs, gaming consoles, virtual reality stations, casual seating and viewing areas spread out across 3,000 square feet and is open to the public seven days a week. HPU is dedicated to building the next generation of esports professionals through esports education, events, and community support. HPU Esports supports varsity rosters in Valorant, League of Legends, and Rocket League, in addition to hosting weekly community events and tournaments.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Six Days in Fallujah Featured by Imperial War Museum London in New Exhibition Opening Today, September 30th

Exhibition includes exclusive pre-release game footage and interviews

Victura, Inc. today announced that one of the world's most respected authorities on conflict, London's Imperial War Museum, has opened its exhibition War Games: Real Conflicts | Virtual Worlds | Extreme Entertainment . Open today until May 28, 2023 this exhibit, which seeks to challenge perceptions of how video games interpret stories about war and conflict, includes exclusive game footage and interviews with the development team from Six Days in Fallujah Victura's upcoming tactical military-shooter video game.

Monster Land: Builder Is Now Available at the App Store in the US

Players can experience versatile gameplay coupled with a super high degree of freedom

The simulation, role-playing, tower defense game Monster Land: Builder published by Hangzhou MR.GLEE Tech. co., Ltd, was formally launched in the North American market recently, delivering to players a novel, unique, laid-back and versatile gameplay experience.

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Celebrates the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War with In-Game Campaigns Starting Today

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will hold in-game campaigns starting today, Friday, September 30th to celebrate the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls will hold in-game campaigns starting today, Friday, September 30th to celebrate the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War. The campaign will feature the Thousand-Year Blood War 2022 versions of Ichigo Kurosaki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad). Now is a great chance to check out the exciting 3D action of the Bleach: Brave Souls game.

The campaign will feature the Thousand-Year Blood War 2022 versions of Ichigo Kurosaki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado ( Chad ) in the Thousand-Year Blood War Summons: Concord. There will also be a Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons where players will have the chance to get one of the three new 5 star characters.

Brave Souls Thousand-Year Blood War: Concord Step-Up Summons Video

https://youtu.be/zgaSR_eeRAg

Be sure to check out the other in-game collaboration campaigns as we gear up for the premiere of the TV animation series on Monday, October 10th .

BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War Tie-In Gift & Special Orders

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War, a present campaign will be held starting Tuesday, October 11th .

The first present players will receive is a special accessory based on BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War collaboration.

Now is a great chance to check out the exciting 3D action of the Bleach: Brave Souls game.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre: 3D Action

Release Date: July 23, 2015

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-celebrates-the-bleach-tv-animation-series-thousand-year-blood-war-with-in-game-campaigns-starting-today-301637517.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Thetan Rivals, A Thetan Arena Successor, Is Entering Open Beta

The open beta stage will begin from 30 th September before the game is officially introduced to the masses .

Thetan Rivals is an upcoming casual game in the battle royale genre developed by Wolffun Game, the studio behind the Play-to-Earn game titled Thetan Arena. The open beta will be available on 30 th September before the game is launched to global public at the end of 2022 or early 2023.

THORNE AND TEAM LIQUID ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP BRINGING INNOVATIVE HEALTH AND WELLNESS SOLUTIONS TO THE ESPORTS COMMUNITY

Multi-year collaboration to introduce top athletes and casual gamers alike to science-driven products that support enhanced performance and a healthy lifestyle

Thorne HealthTech ("Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), the leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness and Team Liquid, a leading worldwide professional esports organization, today announced that Thorne is now the official Health and Wellness Partner of Team Liquid.

X-GOLF AMERICA SURPASSES 100 LOCATIONS

LEADING GOLF SIMULATOR FRANCHISE MODEL EXCEEDS PROJECTED GROWTH IN 2022

X-Golf America, an entertainment golf simulator concept, has swelled to more than 100 locations, marking the milestone of surpassing growth projections for the calendar year. With more than 60 open locations and more than 40 in development, X-Golf America has expanded its presence to 32 states in the US and fostered 22 multi-unit ownership groups.

