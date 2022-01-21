Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced plans to celebrate the one year anniversary of recreational cannabis sales in Arizona through a series of in-store activations, product specials and celebrations. All Trulieve-affiliated Harvest locations will have doorbuster deals on January 21 - 22 and the company will host a rooftop event at The Clarendon ...

TCNNF,TRUL:CNX