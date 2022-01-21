Market News Investing News
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced plans to celebrate the one year anniversary of recreational cannabis sales in Arizona through a series of in-store activations, product specials and celebrations. All Trulieve-affiliated Harvest locations will have doorbuster deals on January 21 - 22 and the company will host a rooftop event at The Clarendon Hotel on Saturday, January 22 .

Harvest recorded Arizona's first sale of recreational cannabis on January 22, 2021 . This occurred shortly after voters approved Proposition 207, which legalized the possession and use of marijuana for adults. All 17 Arizona-based Harvest dispensaries will commemorate the occasion with daily activations including doorbuster deals, BOGO scratcher cards and branded swag giveaways. Customers who spend more than $275 at any Arizona Trulieve-affiliated store on January 20 - 21 will have exclusive access to the Company ' s Clarendon Hotel rooftop celebration.

Festivities on January 22 will also include in-store celebrations featuring DJs, food and local vendors at Trulieve-affiliated Harvest dispensaries in Scottsdale , located at 15190 N Hayden Road; Tempe , located at 710 W Elliot Road; Phoenix , located at 2630 W. Indian School Road; and Mesa , located at 1150 W. McLellan Road.

" Arizona ' s adult-use market has surpassed expectations in its first year and our local teams are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our patients and customers," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our loyal customers as we continue to expand access to across the state."

Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Arizona are located in Avondale , Casa Grande , Chandler , Cottonwood , Glendale , Guadalupe , Lake Havasu City , Mesa , Peoria , Phoenix , Scottsdale and Tucson .

For more information on store activations and locations, please visit: https://www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/arizona .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

