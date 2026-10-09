HackerOne Report Highlights Challenges of 'Exposure Debt': NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 9th
- HackerOne released its 10th annual Security Research Report this week.
- The report found that the backlog of validated, unresolved vulnerabilities grew by 131% in two years.
- 'Exposure Debt' is at the focus of the report, which HackerOne defines as the growing gap between what organizations find and what they can fix.
- CEO Kara Sprague will join NYSE Live to dive deeper into the findings and discuss the impact of AI across cybersecurity.
- Zeta Global held its Zeta Live '26 event in New York City on Thursday.
- Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) announced that it teamed up with Fireworks to develop the Athena Inference Model.
- CEO David Steinberg spoke to the heightened enthusiasm for Zeta Global's work and the evolution of Athena in an interview that will air on NYSE Live.
- The major averages will look to bounce back as investors monitor the AI trade.
- A revenue report from OpenAI impacted market activity on Thursday.
- Elevated Treasury yields and oil prices continue to drive economic sentiment.
Opening Bell
FDNY rings the Opening Bell to mark Fire Prevention Week
Closing Bell
NorthStar Earth & Space (NYSE American: NSTR) marks a new chapter in its mission
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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