HackerOne Report Highlights Challenges of 'Exposure Debt': NYSE Content Update

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Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 9th

  • HackerOne released its 10th annual Security Research Report this week.
    • The report found that the backlog of validated, unresolved vulnerabilities grew by 131% in two years.
    • 'Exposure Debt' is at the focus of the report, which HackerOne defines as the growing gap between what organizations find and what they can fix.
    • CEO Kara Sprague will join NYSE Live to dive deeper into the findings and discuss the impact of AI across cybersecurity.
  • Zeta Global held its Zeta Live '26 event in New York City on Thursday.
    • Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) announced that it teamed up with Fireworks to develop the Athena Inference Model.
    • CEO David Steinberg spoke to the heightened enthusiasm for Zeta Global's work and the evolution of Athena in an interview that will air on NYSE Live.
  • The major averages will look to bounce back as investors monitor the AI trade.
    • A revenue report from OpenAI impacted market activity on Thursday.
    • Elevated Treasury yields and oil prices continue to drive economic sentiment.

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/09/c6871.html

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