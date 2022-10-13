Psychedelics Investing News

Consumer Product of the Year Winner Announces Global Extra-Strength Option for Microdosing


In mid-October 2022, Gwella, a direct-to-consumer functional mushroom brand, is excited to announce the launch of its newest mushroom gummy. Mojo Microdose Gummies – Mojo Macro is an extra-strength version of the brand’s already popular regular-strength Mojo gummies. Gwella’s Mojo gummies offer a legal option for people to experience the benefits of microdosing: focus, energy, mental clarity, and feelings of positivity.

Growing Popularity

Touted as the world’s first legal microdose alternative, Gwella’s non-hallucinogenic gummies, Mojo Microdose gummies, quickly sold out during their 2021 release. In addition to receiving some excellent consumer reviews, Mojo also won Consumer Product of the Year during the 1st Annual Microdose Awards.

After a successful initial run, Gwella ramped up the production of its flagship product to meet a growing consumer base. In response to widespread international interest, the regular- and extra-strength Mojo gummies can now be shipped to customers worldwide, including the UK where consumer demand has been extremely high. Aside from a few countries with stricter restrictions on functional mushrooms, Mojo products are 100% legal.

Functional Ingredients

Mojo gummies are engineered with a stack of unique bioactives to stimulate the reported pharmacological benefits of microdosing psilocybin, without any of the legal worries.

Mojo uses proprietary Cordyceps that helps naturally boost mood, while the nootropics combined with Lion’s Mane help enhance focus and improve mental clarity. After taking Mojo gummies regularly, some users can decrease their daily caffeine intake without affecting their energy levels. The addition of ginseng and slow-releasing caffeine provide a non-jittery brain boost and a reduction in brain fog.

Microdosing magic mushrooms allow people to feel creative, clear-headed, and present. Gwella’s Mojo gummies help people explore the psychedelic world without the illegal components. According to Daniel Sanders, Gwella’s Chief Science Officer, Mojo’s “non-hallucinogenic, non-psychedelic formula leverages the adaptogenic and functional benefits of mushrooms to improve individual baselines across their health and productivity.”

The synergy of the active ingredients working together make the Mojo formula both safe and effective.

Short and Long-Term Benefits

As health and wellness continue to trend in a post-pandemic world, Mojo gummies serve as a legal microdose alternative that affords immediate and long-term wellness advantages. Gwella recommends taking no more than six gummies in a 12-hour period and alternating five days on and two days off if you plan on starting a routine.

In as little as a half-hour, users can experience a clean and consistent energy boost that mimics the flow state associated with microdosing for 5+ hours! For some, taking one Mojo gummy can increase focus, mental clarity, and calmness after the release period. Others may need to take more than one to experience their next level focus.

Long-term benefits, like improved mood and brain cognition, can occur when you take the gummies as part of a routine. Although Gwella doesn’t make medical claims since they haven’t conducted clinical trials yet, consumers have reported that taking Mojo gummies helps them get a midday pick-me-up, achieve better sleep and generally attain an improved mental state.

Lobe Sciences Announces the Completion of cGMP Production of Clinical Supplies For Upcoming Clinical Trials

Appointment of Philip J. Young, CEO, as Board Chairman

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced that it has completed the synthesis of bulk L-130, a proprietary form of psilocin, and of the clinical supplies to be used in upcoming trials. The L-130 was manufactured in compliance with U.S. cGMPs (Current Good Manufacturing Practices).

COMPASS Pathways Announces Phase 3 Pivotal Program Design for COMP360 in Treatment Resistant Depression at Capital Markets Day

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the Phase 3 pivotal program design for COMP360 psilocybin therapy in treatment resistant depression (TRD) during a virtual Capital Markets Day. The session, attended by members of COMPASS Pathways' executive leadership and key opinion leaders, included a review of the TRD treatment landscape as well as COMPASS' clinical care and digital strategy, patientmarket access and commercial model, and broader development pipeline (recording available here ) .

COMPASS' program will be the first ever Phase 3 program of psilocybin therapy globally, and follows positive results from its Phase 2b study in treatment-resistant depression, presented at the American Psychiatric Association annual meeting in May 2022 . The Phase 3 program is composed of three clinical trials, two pivotal trials and one long-term follow-up, and is expected to commence by the end of 2022. The pivotal program design is as follows:

President and Founder of Dyscovry Bradley Dottin

Silo Wellness Adds Biotech Research Expertise to its Psychedelic Wellness Portfolio

Optimi Health Announces Closing of Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

Highlights:

Alberta Puts Patients First By Regulating Psychedelic Therapy: Optimi Health

Highlights:

  • The safe supply of psychedelic drug products manufactured at a GMP-level is critical in treating serious mental health issues. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, has publicly stated that safe drug supply is paramount to reducing overdose deaths.
  • Optimi Health is the largest cultivator of natural EU-GMP psilocybin and MDMA in North America.
  • Optimi Health is licensed by Health Canada to supply clinical trials and patients approved under the Special Access Program.

Optimi Health Corp . ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and other psychedelic substances, most notably MDMA, is applauding the government of Alberta's decision to regulate some psychedelics for therapeutic use in the province.

Lobe Sciences Announces the Appointment of Baxter F. Phillips III to Its Board of Directors

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced that Baxter F. Phillips III has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective October 3, 2022. Mr. Phillips has more than 20 years of experience leading multinational corporate strategy and finance in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. As a member of the Company's Board of Directors, Mr. Phillips will also serve as the Chairman of the Audit Committees.

"We are thrilled to welcome Baxter to our Board of Directors," said Philip J. Young, Director and CEO of Lobe. "In addition to his strong financial acumen, Baxter brings to Lobe both a broad, practical experience with a variety of public and private pharmaceutical companies, and an in-depth expertise in manufacturing, licencing and marketing. He is highly respected in his field, and we look forward to working with him in meeting our corporate strategic goals."

