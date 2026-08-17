Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Warrant Exercise

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, announces that the Company has received a notice to exercise warrants over a total of 3,989,027 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company at an exercise price of 40 pence per Option Share ("Warrant Shares"), raising £1,595,610.80 for the Company.

The Warrant Shares were issued in connection with the strategic financing raise as announced 15 August 2024.

Following the exercise of the Warrant Shares, there are only 100,000 Warrant Shares remaining on the register. They also have an exercise price of 40p per Warrant Share, with an expiry date of 25 January 2027. These Warrant Shares relate to Tempiute's Definitive Exploration Lease and Option to Purchase Agreement, as announced in January 2025.

ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Application will be made for the 3,989,027 Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM which is expected to occur on or around 20 August 2026 ("Admission"). The Warrant Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AIM.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 198,797,008 ordinary shares of 1p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Berenberg

Joint Broker and Financial Adviser

Jennifer Lee/Ivan Briechle

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint Broker

Charlie Bendon/Richard Greenfield

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868

Tavistock

Financial PR in the UK

Emily Moss/Josephine Clerkin

Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150 /

+44 (0) 7788 554035

guardianmetal@tavistock.co.uk

Edelman Smithfield

Financial PR in the US

guardianmetal@edelmansmithfield.com

About Guardian Metal Resources

Guardian Metal Resources PLC (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF) is a strategic mineral exploration company driving the revival of U.S. mined tungsten production and strengthening America's defence metal independence. The Company is advancing two co-flagship tungsten projects, Pilot Mountain, one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in the U.S. and Tempiute, formerly one of America's largest producing tungsten operations, both located in Nevada, one of the top-rated mining jurisdictions in the world.

In July 2025, the U.S. Department of War (DoW) under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, invested US$6.2M in Golden Metal Resources (USA) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Metal Resources PLC, to support the recently completed Pilot Mountain PFS. The Company completed a U.S. listing on the NYSE American on March 20, 2026.

Tungsten is a strategic metal critical to the defence, energy transition, technology, and industrial sectors. In the context of shifting geopolitical dynamics and tightening Chinese export restrictions, Guardian Metal is well positioned to play a leading role in re-establishing a secure, domestically mined U.S. supply chain for this vital defence metal.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC



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