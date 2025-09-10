Guardian Metal Resources plc, formerly Golden Metal Resources PLC, is a United Kingdom-based mineral exploration company focused on tungsten, copper, silver, gold and lithium projects within Nevada, United States of America. The Company's projects include the Pilot Mountain Project, Kibby Basin Project, Golconda Summit Project, Stonewall Project, and Garfield Project. Its Pilot Mountain Project is located 200-kilometer (km) southeast of Reno and 20km east of Mina, Nevada. Its Kibby Basin Project is located around five km southwest of the Company's flagship Pilot Mountain Project and less than 30km east of Mina, Nevada. Its Golconda Summit Project is located 27km east of Winnemucca nearby to a state highway entirely on BLM ground. The Stonewall Project is located south of the historic mining town of Goldfield in Nye County, Nevada. Its Garfield Project is located east of the town of Hawthorne in Mineral County, Nevada. Garfield Project is in the prolific Walker Lane mineral belt.