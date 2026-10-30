Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Option Exercise

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic exploration and development company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, announces that the Company has received a notice to exercise options over a total of 500,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Option Shares") at an exercise price of 14 pence per Option Share, raising £70,000 for the Company.

ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Application will be made for the 500,000 Option Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM which is expected to occur on or around 3 November 2026 ("Admission"). The Option Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AIM.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 199,597,008 ordinary shares of 1p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO)

 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7078 8496

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll

 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Berenberg

Joint Broker and Financial Adviser

Jennifer Lee/Ivan Briechle

 Tel: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint Broker

Charlie Bendon/Richard Greenfield

 Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868

Tavistock

Financial PR in the UK

Emily Moss/Abigail Gilchrist/Eliza Logan

Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150 /

+44 (0) 7788 554035

guardianmetal@tavistock.co.uk

Edelman Smithfield

Financial PR in the United States

 guardianmetal@edelmansmithfield.com

About Guardian Metal Resources

Guardian Metal Resources PLC (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF) is a strategic mineral exploration company driving the revival of U.S. mined tungsten production and strengthening America's defense metal independence. The Company is advancing two tungsten projects, Pilot Mountain, one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in the U.S. and Tempiute, formerly America's largest producing tungsten operation, both located in Nevada, one of the top-rated mining jurisdictions in the United States.

In July 2025, the U.S. Department of War (DoW) under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, invested US$6.2M in Golden Metal Resources (USA) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Metal Resources PLC, to support the Pilot Mountain PFS.2 The Company completed a U.S. listing on the NYSE American on March 20, 2026.

Tungsten is a strategic metal critical to the defense, energy transition, technology and industrial sectors. In the context of shifting geopolitical dynamics and tightening Chinese export restrictions, Guardian Metal is well positioned to play a leading role in re-establishing a secure, domestically mined U.S. supply chain for this vital defense metal.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC



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