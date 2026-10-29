Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Investor Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic exploration and development company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, will host an investor presentation on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 08:00 PT / 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT. CEO, Oliver Friesen, and Executive Chairman, J.T. Starzecki, will outline the Company's updated project strategy and roadmap for the next 12 months as the Company works to restore domestic US tungsten supply.

To access the presentation please register here: https://6ix.com/event/from-strategy-to-execution-guardians-2026-2027-roadmap

The presentation will feature a brand new investor deck and will be followed by a live Q+A.

For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO)

 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304

Berenberg

Joint Broker and Financial Adviser

Jennifer Lee/Ivan Briechle

 Tel: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint Broker

Charlie Bendon/Richard Greenfield

 Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868

Tavistock

Financial PR in the UK

Emily Moss/Abigail Gilchrist/Eliza Logan

Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150 /

+44 (0) 7788 554035

guardianmetal@tavistock.co.uk

Edelman Smithfield

Financial PR in the US

 guardianmetal@edelmansmithfield.com

About Guardian Metal Resources

Guardian Metal Resources PLC (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF) is a strategic mineral exploration company driving the revival of U.S. mined tungsten production and strengthening America's defense metal independence. The Company is advancing two tungsten projects, Pilot Mountain, one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in the U.S. and Tempiute, formerly America's largest producing tungsten operation, both located in Nevada, one of the top-rated mining jurisdictions in the United States.

In July 2025, the U.S. Department of War (DoW) under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, invested US$6.2M in Golden Metal Resources (USA) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Metal Resources PLC, to support the Pilot Mountain PFS. The Company completed a U.S. listing on the NYSE American on March 20, 2026.

Tungsten is a strategic metal critical to the defense, energy transition, technology and industrial sectors. In the context of shifting geopolitical dynamics and tightening Chinese export restrictions, Guardian Metal is well positioned to play a leading role in re-establishing a secure, domestically mined U.S. supply chain for this vital defense metal.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC



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