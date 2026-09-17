Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Guardian Metal Resources plc ('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company') (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF) announces that, on 17 September 2026, it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 30 June 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
A copy of the Form 20-F is available through the Investors section of Guardian Metal's website at www.guardianmetalresources.com and also online at www.sec.gov.
Guardian Metal will send any holder of Guardian Metal's securities, upon request, a hard copy of Guardian Metal's complete audited financial statements free of charge. Requests may be made by email to info@guardianmetalresources.com or by writing to Shaun Zulafqar, Guardian Metal Resources PLC, c/o Orana Corporate LLP, 25 Eccleston Place, London SW1W 9NF, United Kingdom.
For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:
| Guardian Metal Resources plc
Oliver Friesen (CEO)
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304
| Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Nominated Adviser
Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880
| Berenberg
Joint Broker and Financial Adviser
Jennifer Lee/Ivan Briechle
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800
| Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint Broker
Charlie Bendon/Richard Greenfield
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868
| Tavistock
Financial PR in the UK
Emily Moss/Eliza Logan
|
Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150 /
+44 (0) 7788 554035
guardianmetal@tavistock.co.uk
| Edelman Smithfield
Financial PR in the US
|
guardianmetal@edelmansmithfield.com
About Guardian Metal Resources
Guardian Metal Resources PLC (NYSE.A: GMTL, LON:GMET, OTCQB:GMTLF) is a strategic mineral exploration company driving the revival of U.S. mined tungsten production and strengthening America's defense metal independence. The Company is advancing two tungsten projects, Pilot Mountain, one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in the U.S. and Tempiute, formerly America's largest producing tungsten operation, both located in Nevada, one of the top-rated mining jurisdictions in the United States.
In July 2025, the U.S. Department of War (DoW) under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, invested US$6.2M in Golden Metal Resources (USA) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Metal Resources PLC, to support the Pilot Mountain PFS.2 The Company completed a U.S. listing on the NYSE American on March 20, 2026.
Tungsten is a strategic metal critical to the defense, energy transition, technology and industrial sectors. In the context of shifting geopolitical dynamics and tightening Chinese export restrictions, Guardian Metal is well positioned to play a leading role in re-establishing a secure, domestically mined U.S. supply chain for this vital defense metal.
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SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC
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