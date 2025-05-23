Group Eleven Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for uplisting from the OTCBB to the OTCQB Venture Market, effective today. The Company will continue to trade under the symbol "GRLVF" on the OTC and will continue to trade under the symbol "ZNG" on the TSXV market.

The OTCQB is a premier marketplace for early-stage and developing companies, offering increased visibility and credibility among U.S. investors. This uplisting reflects Group Eleven's commitment to transparency, improved liquidity, and adherence to high financial reporting standards.

"We are thrilled to achieve this milestone as we transition to the OTCQB market," said Bart Jaworski, CEO. "This uplisting enhances our ability to attract a broader investor base and supports our ongoing efforts to advance our Ballywire zinc-lead-silver and copper discovery in the Republic of Ireland. Our decision to be added to the OTC Markets Blue Sky Report will also help in boosting our visibility in the United States."

Trading the Company's shares on the OTCQB Market provides the Company with a dealer market in the United States that will provide easier access for US based investors and shareholders. The OTCQB Market through its SEC registered OTC Link ATS features over 110 US broker-dealers. The Company has also applied for Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Glencore Canada Corp. (16.1% interest) and Michael Gentile (16.0%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer

E: b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com | T: +353-85-833-2463
E: j.webb@groupelevenresources.com | T: 604-644-9514

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the continuation of trading of the Company's shares on the TSXV and OTCQB and the impact the uplisting will have on the Company's performance. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, general market, economic or business conditions. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

_________________________
1 Stonepark MRE is 5.1 million tonnes of 11.3% Zn+Pb (8.7% Zn and 2.6% Pb), Inferred (Apr-17-2018)
2 Pallas Green MRE is 45.4 million tonnes of 8.4% Zn+Pb (7.2% Zn + 1.2% Pb), Inferred (Glencore, Dec-31-2024)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253170

High-grade zinc-lead-silver and germanium discovery in Ireland

RETRANSMISSION: Group Eleven to be Featured on Radius Research for a Live Company Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend the Company's upcoming interview with Radius Research.

CEO Bart Jaworski is providing an update on ZNG's Ballywire high-grade zinc-lead-silver (+/- germanium, +/- copper) discovery in the Republic of Ireland.

Group Eleven Intersects 12.0m of 2.30% Cu and 560 g/t Ag, Including 6.4m of 3.72% Cu and 838 g/t Ag, Demonstrating High-Grade Copper and Silver Potential at Ballywire

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from four new holes from the ongoing drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Ballywire zinc-lead-silver discovery ("Ballywire"), PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland.

Highlights:

  • 25-3552-31, a 65m step-out hole, intersected two strongly mineralized horizons:
    • Cu-Ag horizon (starting at 348.7m downhole)
      • 19.9m of 1.46% Cu and 356 g/t Ag, including
      • 12.0m of 2.30% Cu and 560 g/t Ag, including
      • 6.4m of 3.72% Cu and 838 g/t Ag
    • Zn-Pb-Ag horizon (starting at 297.0m downhole)
      • 47.1m of 4.5% Zn+Pb (3.1% Zn and 1.4% Pb) and 22 g/t Ag, including
      • 25.9m of 7.4% Zn+Pb (5.1% Zn and 2.3% Pb) and 35 g/t Ag, including
      • 12.9m of 11.0% Zn+Pb (7.7% Zn and 3.2% Pb) and 57 g/t Ag, including
      • 3.7m of 20.4% Zn+Pb (15.8% Zn and 4.6% Pb) and 151 g/t Ag
  • Up to 10.45% Cu (over 0.80m) and up to 1,880 g/t Ag (over 0.86m) intersected in the Cu-Ag horizon; to the Company's knowledge, this represents the highest-grade Ag intercept in Ireland over the last >60 years (by any operator) and similarly, one of the highest-grade Cu intercepts
  • Cu-Ag horizon consists of replacement-style mineralization along the base of the Waulsortian Limestone in proximity to a fault structure; mineralization appears to consist mostly of tennantite-tetrahedrite (detailed mineralogy work to be undertaken in due course)
  • Noteworthy is the presence of elevated antimony in the Cu-Ag zone, grading 0.27% Sb within the above 6.4m interval (including 0.80m of 10.45% Cu, 1215 g/t Ag and 0.83% Sb)
  • This hole expands the footprint of the 2.6km long discovery trend by at least 65m down-dip, to a total of at least 170m down-dip along this section (and remains open further down-dip)
  • Drilling continues at Ballywire with two rigs testing (i) the NE extension and (ii) 1.3km ENE of the Ballywire discovery in the vicinity of the prospective 'D' gravity-high anomaly; a third rig was added this week, testing the deeper Cu-Ag target (below the Waulsortian Limestone)

"Intersecting spectacular copper-silver grades over significant thicknesses is a pivotal moment for the Ballywire discovery," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "These results not only strongly point to a stratigraphically deeper Cu-Ag horizon but also represent a proof of concept that substantial grades and thicknesses of copper and silver exist at the discovery, in addition to excellent grades of Zn-Pb. The growing presence of critical minerals at Ballywire, namely, copper, germanium and now potentially antimony, highlights the rising strategic importance of this discovery for Ireland, the EU and our shareholders. With today's Cu-Ag milestone, continued drilling to the NE and along our prospective 6km trend, plus the start of drilling with our third rig, we are poised to further grow shareholder value as the year progresses."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit1_550.jpg

Exhibit 1. Cross-Section Showing New Drilling (25-3552-31) at Ballywire Discovery

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit1.jpg

Note: True width of mineralized intervals in 25-3552-31, as a percent of down-hole interval, is estimated to be 50-70%

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit2_550.jpg

Exhibit 2. Plan Map Showing New Drilling and Intersected High-Grade Cu-Ag Mineralization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit2.jpg

New Step-Out Holes at Ballywire Discovery

The Ballywire prospect at the Company's 100%-owned PG West Project in Republic of Ireland, represents the most significant mineral discovery in Ireland in over a decade. First announced in Sept-2022, the discovery has 52 holes drilled and reported by Group Eleven to date, including the most recent four holes (25-3552-30, -31, -32, and -33) reported today (see Exhibits 1 to 7).

High-grade Zn-Pb mineralization from 25-3552-31 (see Page 1 and Exhibits 1 to 4) consists predominantly of sphalerite, galena and pyrite. High-grade Cu-Ag mineralization in this hole consists of suspected tennantite/tetrahedrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena and pyrite along and/or close to the base of the Waulsortian Limestone (see Exhibit 1). Noteworthy is the presence of elevated antimony within the Cu-Ag zone. For example, the 6.39m interval below, grading 3.72% Cu and 838 g/t Ag, also grades 0.27% Sb (including 0.80m of 10.45% Cu, 1215 g/t Ag and 0.83% Sb).

Exhibit 3. Summary of Assays from 25-3552-31 at Ballywire

ItemFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Int
(m)		Zn
(%)		Pb
(%)		Zn+Pb
(%)		Ag
(g/t)		Cu
(%)
25-3552-31155.00155.840.848.411.7010.1193.8-
And188.89192.613.722.340.222.5611.9-
Incl.190.82191.750.934.770.455.2225.2-
And296.95344.0747.123.131.374.5021.6-
Incl.300.76301.700.945.210.725.9313.9-
And309.07334.9625.895.102.277.3735.4-
Incl.310.00322.8812.887.723.2410.9557.4-
Incl.315.49319.203.7115.814.5620.37151.1-
And347.79370.4222.630.470.510.98315.81.30
Incl.348.71368.6019.890.490.571.07356.51.46
Incl.348.71360.7312.020.590.791.38560.12.30
Incl.353.39360.737.340.681.271.95768.03.36
Incl.354.34360.736.390.651.462.11838.03.72
Incl.354.34355.200.860.770.060.831880.05.73
And355.20356.090.890.090.020.11516.01.12
And356.09357.020.930.408.478.87399.01.16
And357.02357.980.960.361.151.51128.01.19
And357.98358.780.802.440.212.651215.010.45
And358.78359.841.060.330.060.38979.03.92
And359.84360.730.890.450.030.48871.03.52

 

Note: True width of the mineralized interval in hole 25-3552-31, as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 50-70%; for photographs of Cu-Ag rich core, see Appendix and www.groupelevenresources.com.

Three other holes released today were drilled in a 150m gap to the NE of 25-3552-31 (25-3552-30, -32 and -33; see Exhibit 2). Hole 25-3552-30 returned nil mineralization, 25-3552-32 returned three intervals of mineralization up to 0.94m of 2.4% Zn+Pb (0.9% Zn and 1.5% Pb) and 8 g/t Ag, and 25-3552-33 returned three intervals of mineralization up to 0.82m of 2.9% Zn+Pb (1.1% Zn and 1.8% Pb) and 7 g/t Ag. These zones of mineralization are narrower and weaker than those at the main discovery trend but generally in line with recent holes drilled further to the ENE (see holes G11-3552-24, -26 and 28 in news release dated 25-Mar-2025). Disseminated copper mineralization, as well as, mineralized veins and fractures, is strengthening towards the north, suggesting massive sulphide mineralization may be present further north (see northern-most purple line in Exhibit 4). A second mineralized trend is also emerging to the south where the interpreted Cu-Ag rich 'feeder' fault pierced by drilling along the main discovery trend appears to correlate with mineralization approx. 350m along strike to the ENE, intersected in G11-3552-08 (see solid and dashed purple lines in Exhibit 4). Drilling is ongoing in the NE area to test the above targets.

Copper-Silver Target

Today's results add to a growing body of evidence that support the interpretation of a Cu-Ag 'feeder' fault parallel to and spatially associated with the main Zn-Pb-Ag discovery at Ballywire (see Exhibit 4). With up to 10.45% Cu and 1,880 g/t Ag in a mineralized horizon near a steeply dipping structure, mineralizing fluids are interpreted to have emanated from deeper in the sedimentary sequence (see Exhibit 5). Meanwhile, the stratigraphy of the region suggests that the Lower Limestone Shale horizon exists approximately 100-200m below the discovery horizon (base of the Waulsortian Limestone). This horizon hosts four well known Cu-Ag historic occurrences in the surrounding area (see Denison, Oola, Gortdrum and Tullacondra in Exhibit 8, located approx. 5km, 9km, 10km and 45km away from Ballywire, respectively).

These historic Cu-Ag occurrences can be interpreted as the eroded remnants of originally more vertically extensive mineralizing systems, likely representing the roots of stratigraphically higher Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization. At Ballywire, the mineralizing system has the potential to be much larger than its neighbouring occurrences (based on a relatively larger footprint to date); additionally, any Cu-Ag mineralization would notionally be intact below the existing Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization.

Given the compelling nature of this exploration model, Group Eleven added a third rig and began drilling this deeper Cu-Ag target this week.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit4_550.jpg

Exhibit 4. Plan Map Showing Interpreted Cu-Ag 'Feeder' at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit4.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit5_550.jpg

Exhibit 5. Cross-Section Showing Hypothesized Cu-Ag Mineralization in the Lower Limestone Shale

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit5.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit6_550.jpg

Exhibit 6. Oblique 3D View of Cu-Ag Mineralization at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit6.jpg

Note: Bodies shown (calcite, Zn-Pb-Ag and Cu-Ag) are not constrained by any grade cut-off and are meant for illustrative purposes only

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit7_550.jpg

Exhibit 7. Regional Gravity at Ballywire Showing 6km Long Prospective Trend

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit7.jpg

Notes to Exhibit 8: (a) Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2024); (b) Stonepark MRE: see the 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, with an effective date of April 26, 2018, as found on SEDAR; and (c) the historic estimate at Denison was reported by Westland Exploration Limited in 'Report on Prospecting Licence 464' by Dermot Hughes dated May, 1988; the historic estimate at Gortdrum was reported in 'The Geology and Genesis of the Gortdrum Cu-Ag-Hg Orebody' by G.M. Steed dated 1986; and the historic estimate at Tullacondra was first reported by Munster Base Metals Ltd in 'Report on Mallow Property' by David Wilbur, dated December 1973; and later summarized in 'Cu-Ag Mineralization at Tullacondra, Mallow, Co. Cork' by Wilbur and Carter in 1986; the above three historic estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources; none of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historic estimates were reported and no resource categories were used; significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimates can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources. 'Rathdowney Trend' is the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend, hosting the historic Lisheen and Galmoy mines.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit8_550.jpg

Exhibit 8. Regional Map of Ballywire Discovery and Surrounding Cu-Ag Historic Occurrences

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit8.jpg

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Ballywire is NQ (47.6mm) and is cut using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.42m to 1.3m with the majority of samples in the 0.79m to 0.99m range. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at Group Elevens core store facility in Limerick, Ireland. Selected sample bags are examined by the Qualified Person. Transport is via an accredited courier service and/or by Group Eleven staff to ALS Laboratories in Loughrea Co. Galway, Ireland. Sample preparation at the ALS facility comprises fine crushing 70%

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Group Eleven inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Qualified Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Qualified Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Group Eleven.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Key intercepts to date include:

  • 10.8m of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03)
  • 10.1m of 8.6% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (G11-468-06)
  • 10.5m of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12)
  • 11.2m of 8.9% Zn+Pb and 83 g/t Ag (G11-3552-03)
  • 29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb, 78 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (G11-3552-12) and
  • 11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 48 g/t Ag (G11-3552-18)
  • 15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (G11-3552-27)
  • 12.0m of 1.4% Zn+Pb, 560 g/t Ag, 2.30% Cu and 0.17% Sb (25-3552-31), including
  • 6.4m of 2.1% Zn+Pb, 838 g/t Ag, 3.72% Cu and 0.27% Sb (25-3552-31)

Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Glencore Canada Corp. (16.1% interest) and Michael Gentile (16.0%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer

E: b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com | T: +353-85-833-2463
E: j.webb@groupelevenresources.com | T: 604-644-9514

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

APPENDIX - CORE PHOTOS
COPPER-SILVER ZONE IN HOLE 25-3551-31
(With Key Assay Results and Brief Descriptions of Key Mineralogy)

Core Boxes 103-105

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_009.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_009full.jpg

Core Boxes 106-108

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_010.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_010full.jpg

Core Boxes 109-111

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_011.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_011full.jpg

(1) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_012.jpg

Above: Dolomitized Waulsortian Limestone, cross-cut by sulphide bearing veins (suspected tennatite-tetrahedrite, chalcopyrite and/or pyrite)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_012full.jpg

(2) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_013.jpg

Above: Suspected tennantite/tetrahedrite (grey), chalcopyrite and pyrite (yellow) and calcite (white)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_013full.jpg

(3) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_014.jpg

Above: Chalcopyrite with some pyrite (yellow) and suspected tennantite/tetrahedrite (grey), calcite (white)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_014full.jpg

(4) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_015.jpg

Above: Semi-massive chalcopyrite and pyrite (yellow), galena (reflective grey)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_015full.jpg

(5) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_016.jpg

Above: Waulsortian Limestones (grey), calcite (white), pyrite and chalcopyrite (yellow)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_016full.jpg

(6) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_017.jpg

Above: Suspected tennantite and tetrahedrite (dark grey), chalcopyrite (yellow), calcite (white)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_017full.jpg

(6a) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_018.jpg

Above: Suspected tennantite and tetrahedrite (dark grey), chalcopyrite (yellow), calcite (white)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_018full.jpg

(7) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_019.jpg

Above: Suspect tennantite and tetrahedrite (dark grey), chalcopyrite (yellow), calcite (white)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_019full.jpg

(8) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_020.jpg

Above: Chalcopyrite (yellow), suspected tennantite/tetrahedrite (grey), calcite (white)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_020full.jpg

(9) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_021.jpg

Above: Fault zone (juxtaposing sub-Waulsortian lithologies against Waulsortian Limestone)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_021full.jpg

Group Eleven to be Featured on Radius Research for a Live Company Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend the Company's upcoming interview with Radius Research.

CEO Bart Jaworski is providing an update on ZNG's Ballywire high-grade zinc-lead-silver (+/- germanium, +/- copper) discovery in the Republic of Ireland.

Group Eleven Welcomes Franz Bollmann to the Board of Directors

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Franz Bollmann has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Bollmann has been nominated by Glencore Canada Corporation (which owns 16.1% of the Company) and will replace Gatlin Smeijers, who has stepped down from the Board, effective March 31, 2025, to pursue another opportunity.

Bart Jaworski, CEO of Group Eleven, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Franz to the team and look forward to working with him to further grow shareholder value. On behalf of the Company, I would also like to thank Gatlin for his valuable insights and guidance during his tenure as director and wish him the very best on his new endeavour."

Mr. Bollmann currently serves as Finance Manager at Glencore Zinc and as a Director of Glencore Servicios Corporativos Spain. Mr. Bollmann joined Glencore in 2014, working across finance, commercial, and business development roles in the Latam region. He also served as a director of Volcan Compañia Minera. Prior to joining Glencore, Mr. Bollmann worked in sales and trading at Raymond James in the United States. He holds a degree in Finance and a minor in Mathematics from the University of Arkansas.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) and (FSE: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in the Republic of Ireland. Group Eleven announced the Ballywire zinc-lead-silver discovery in September 2022. Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Glencore Canada Corp. (16.1% interest) and Michael Gentile (16.0%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer

E: b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com | T: +353-85-833-2463
E: j.webb@groupelevenresources.com | T: 604-644-9514

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

Group Eleven Intersects 7.5m of 20.1% Zn+Pb and 51 g/t Ag, incl. 2.2m of 37.5% Zn+Pb and 72 g/t Ag at Ballywire in Step-Out Drilling; Upcoming Drilling at Cu-Ag Target and 'D' Gravity Anomaly

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from four new holes (and additional assays from a previously announced hole) from the ongoing drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Ballywire zinc-lead-silver discovery ("Ballywire"), PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland.

Highlights:

  • G11-3552-29 intersected (from 189.3m):
    • 130.7m of 2.3% Zn+Pb (2.0% Zn and 0.3% Pb) and 13 g/t Ag, including
    • 7.5m of 20.1% Zn+Pb (19.1% Zn and 1.0% Pb) and 51 g/t Ag, including
    • 5.7m of 24.1% Zn+Pb (23.2% Zn and 1.0% Pb) and 60 g/t Ag, including
    • 2.2m of 37.5% Zn+Pb (36.9% Zn and 0.7% Pb) and 72 g/t Ag
    • Represents a 55m step-out down-dip from G11-3552-27
  • G11-3552-271 intersected (from 201.5m):
    • 70.5m of 3.4% Zn+Pb (2.2% Zn and 1.2% Pb) and 41 g/t Ag, including
    • 25.7m of 7.9% Zn+Pb (5.7% Zn and 2.2% Pb), 78 g/t Ag and 0.12% Cu and
    • 4.2m of 2.0% Zn+Pb (0.4% Zn and 1.6% Pb), 172 g/t Ag and 0.66% Cu, including
    • 0.9m of 3.6% Zn+Pb (0.9% Zn and 2.6% Pb), 511 g/t Ag and 2.01% Cu
    • Located 50m down-dip from G11-3552-25 (announced 06-Feb-2025)
  • G11-3552-29 expands the footprint of the recently announced 360m long, flat-lying zone of zinc-rich massive sulphide lenses by at least 50m down-dip, to a total of at least 125m down-dip
  • Drilling continues at Ballywire with two rigs testing further down-dip of the two holes released today, plus the NE extension; assay results are expected in due course
  • In several weeks, drilling will also begin testing (a) a Cu-Ag target below the Zn-Pb-Ag discovery horizon; and (b) a step-out target 1.3km to the ENE of the Ballywire discovery testing in the vicinity of the prospective 'D' gravity-high anomaly, at a locality with abundant calcite similar to the calcite typically observed immediately above high-grade mineralization along the discovery trend

"We are very pleased to see the NE massive sulphide zone expanded by a ninth consecutive high-grade hole," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "Additional excellent Ag and Cu values also continue to point to a stratigraphically deeper Cu-Ag horizon, which we are aiming to start drill testing for the very first time over the next few weeks. We also look forward to stepping out 1.3km ENE towards a very prospective area near the 'D' gravity high anomaly. This locality hosts abundant calcite bodies, commonly seen above high-grade mineralization at Ballywire. A nearby historic hole is also mineralized. With the Cu-Ag target, continued drilling to the NE and larger step outs along our prospective 6km trend, 2025 promises to be an exciting year of exploration for Group Eleven."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/245941_1b4f826a447618ea_002.jpg

Exhibit 1. Cross-Section Showing New Drilling (G11-3552-27, -29 and -31) at Ballywire Discovery

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/245941_1b4f826a447618ea_002full.jpg

Note: Partial assays from G11-3552-27 previously announced on 06-Feb-25, consisting of 24.8m of 8.1% Zn+Pb, 80 g/t Ag;

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/245941_1b4f826a447618ea_003.jpg

Exhibit 2. Plan Map Showing New Drilling and Interpreted Cu-Ag 'Feeder' Structure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/245941_1b4f826a447618ea_003full.jpg

Note: Partial assays from G11-3552-27 previously announced on 06-Feb-25, consisting of 24.8m of 8.1% Zn+Pb, 80 g/t Ag;

New Step-Out Holes at Ballywire Discovery

The Ballywire prospect at the Company's 100%-owned PG West Project in Republic of Ireland, is a relatively new zinc-lead-silver discovery (first announced Sept-2022). In addition to 44 holes drilled and reported by Group Eleven to date, the most recent four holes (G11-3552-24, -26, -28, and -29) and additional assays for previously announced hole, G11-3552-27, are reported today (see Exhibits 1 to 7).

High-grade mineralization from G11-3552-27 and -29 (see Page 1 and Exhibits 1 to 4) consists predominantly of massive and semi-massive sulphide (sphalerite, galena, pyrite, chalcopyrite and suspected tennantite-tetrahedrite), as well as, disseminated and vein hosted sulphide mineralization. Mineralization occurs along and/or close to the base of the Waulsortian Limestone (see Exhibit 1).

Exhibit 3. Summary of Assays from G11-3552-24, -26, -27, -28 and -29 at Ballywire

ItemFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Int
(m)		Zn
(%)		Pb
(%)		Zn+Pb
(%)		Ag
(g/t)		Cu
(%)
G11-3552-27201.45271.9470.492.221.203.4140.80.09
Incl.212.07237.8125.745.692.217.9077.80.12
Incl.219.42235.0615.648.303.2811.59122.10.19
Incl.218.47222.213.7412.183.0515.2375.3-
And228.51235.066.5511.065.6516.71240.00.42
Incl.230.36233.903.5413.268.0121.27395.10.73
And267.72271.944.220.401.581.97171.60.66
Incl.268.64269.490.850.932.623.55511.02.01
G11-3552-29189.33320.05130.721.990.262.2513.0-
Incl.224.27229.615.344.100.794.8812.5-
And259.03266.567.5319.081.0120.0951.3-
Incl.259.03264.745.7123.160.9524.1160.0-
Incl.259.03261.252.2236.860.6837.5471.7-
And307.91320.0512.140.230.040.2766.20.12
Incl.315.26320.054.790.380.050.42149.40.27
Incl.318.00320.052.050.090.040.12301.00.52
G11-3552-24186.26199.2012.940.150.040.192.1-
Incl.193.76197.313.550.300.100.404.8-
And235.85236.760.910.010.010.0136.10.35
G11-3552-26215.80216.360.560.830.791.6271.5-
Incl.215.80215.970.172.522.254.77190.0-
G11-3552-28157.95174.8116.860.020.580.593.1-
Incl.166.42169.282.860.051.261.319.0-
And172.99174.811.820.072.122.196.8-
And179.67181.491.820.030.170.2064.10.16
And218.66220.501.840.000.000.012.70.26

 

Note: True width of the intervals above as a percentage of the intersected interval is 90% (G11-3552-27), 80-90% (G11-3552-29), 90-100% (G11-3552-24), 80-90% (G11-3552-26) and 90-100% (G11-3552-28)

Holes drilled as 300m step-outs to the NE (G11-3552-24, -26 and -28; see Exhibit 2) returned zones of mineralization narrower and weaker than those at the main discovery trend (see Exhibit 3). Disseminated copper mineralization, as well as, mineralized veins and fractures, however, are strengthening towards the north, suggesting massive sulphide mineralization may be present further north (see northern-most projected mineralized trend in Exhibit 4). A second mineralized trend is also emerging to the south where the interpreted Cu-Ag rich 'feeder' fault pierced by drilled along the main discovery trend (see solid purple line in Exhibits 2 and 4) appears to correlate with mineralization intersected in G11-3552-08 (see Exhibit 2). More drilling is ongoing in the NE area to test the above targets.

Key 2025 Exploration Targets at Ballywire Discovery

Copper-Silver Target

As drilling progresses at Ballywire, it is increasingly evident that there exists an interpreted Cu-Ag 'feeder' fault parallel to and spatially associated with the main Zn-Pb-Ag discovery at Ballywire (see Exhibit 2). This 'feeder' fault hosts mineralization with up to 5.90% Cu and 1,440 g/t Ag, interpreted to have been transported by mineralizing fluids from below by vertical to steeply-dipping structures (see Exhibit 5). Today's results provide further evidence, with grades up to 2.01% Cu and 511 g/t Ag (see Exhibit 3). Meanwhile, the stratigraphy of the region suggests that approximately 100-200m below the discovery horizon (base of the Waulsortian Limestone), is the Lower Limestone Shale horizon, which hosts four well known Cu-Ag historic occurrences in the surrounding area (see Denison, Oola, Gortdrum and Tullacondra in Exhibit 8, located approx. 5km, 9km, 10km and 45km away from Ballywire, respectively).

These historic Cu-Ag occurrences can be interpreted as the eroded remnants of originally more vertically extensive mineralizing systems, likely representing the roots of stratigraphically higher Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization. At Ballywire, there is a chance the mineralizing system is much larger than at the neighbouring deposits (based on relatively large footprint to date), and if it is there, any Cu-Ag mineralization would notionally be intact below the existing Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization.

Given the compelling nature of the above exploration model, Group Eleven aims to begin drilling this deeper Cu-Ag target over the coming several weeks.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/245941_1b4f826a447618ea_004.jpg

Exhibit 4. Plan Map Showing Interpreted Cu-Ag 'Feeder' and Calcite Body Targets at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/245941_1b4f826a447618ea_004full.jpg

Note: Calcite bodies occurring at the discovery trend are not shown here (shown in Exhibit 6 instead)

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/245941_1b4f826a447618ea_005.jpg

Exhibit 5. Cross-Section Showing Hypothesized Location of Cu-Ag Mineralization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/245941_1b4f826a447618ea_005full.jpg

Calcite Body Vectors

As drilling progresses at Ballywire, it is increasingly evident that high-grade Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization at Ballywire is spatially associated with steeply dipping bodies of calcite (see Exhibit 6), interpreted to represent the 'exhaust' from the mineralization process below (i.e. dissolved limestone at the mineralized horizon is re-precipitated as calcite bodies immediately above). These calcite bodies may prove to be a strong exploration vector along the undrilled remainder of Ballywire's prospective 6km trend.

Two shallow historic holes, located 1.3km ENE from the current boundary of the Ballywire discovery, intercepted such calcite bodies (see Exhibits 4 and 7), yet were never followed up. This locality is also near the prospective 'D' gravity high anomaly and historic hole, 99-3352-05 (see Exhibit 7), which intersected mineralization of a tenor typically seen peripheral to massive sulphide zones at the discovery trend. Group Eleven aim to test this locality in the coming weeks.

Separately, two historic holes approx. 300m and 600m to the WSW, respectively, from the current boundary of the Ballywire discovery, also intercepted abundant calcite zones (see Exhibits 4 and 7) and were never followed up. Group Eleven aims to test these locations in due course.

Looking forward, six (6) drill holes (G11-3552-30 to -35; see Exhibit 2) are in progress with results expected in due course. Exhibit 2 shows drilling to date across 1.25km of the overall 2.6km long trend (see Exhibit 4) of significantly mineralized drill intercepts. This in turn is hosted within a 6km long prospective trend defined by four gravity high anomalies, only one of which (anomaly 'C') is systematically drilled to date (see Exhibit 7).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/245941_1b4f826a447618ea_006.jpg

Exhibit 6. Oblique 3D View of Calcite Bodies Spatially Associated with Mineralization at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/245941_1b4f826a447618ea_006full.jpg

Note: Bodies shown (calcite, Zn-Pb-Ag and Cu-Ag) are not constrained by any grade cut-off and are only meant for illustrative purposes

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/245941_exhibit7_550.jpg

Exhibit 7. Regional Gravity at Ballywire Showing 6km Long Prospective Trend and Calcite Bodies

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/245941_exhibit7.jpg

Notes to Exhibit 8: (a) Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2023); (b) Stonepark MRE: see the 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, with an effective date of April 26, 2018, as found on SEDAR; and (c) the historic estimate at Denison was reported by Westland Exploration Limited in 'Report on Prospecting Licence 464' by Dermot Hughes dated May, 1988; the historic estimate at Gortdrum was reported in 'The Geology and Genesis of the Gortdrum Cu-Ag-Hg Orebody' by G.M. Steed dated 1986; and the historic estimate at Tullacondra was first reported by Munster Base Metals Ltd in 'Report on Mallow Property' by David Wilbur, dated December 1973; and later summarized in 'Cu-Ag Mineralization at Tullacondra, Mallow, Co. Cork' by Wilbur and Carter in 1986; the above three historic estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources; none of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historic estimates were reported and no resource categories were used; significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimates can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources. 'Rathdowney Trend' is the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend, hosting the historic Lisheen and Galmoy mines.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/245941_figure8_550.jpg

Exhibit 8. Regional Map of Ballywire Discovery and Surrounding Cu-Ag Historic Occurrences

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/245941_figure8.jpg

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Ballywire is NQ (47.6mm) and is cut using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.42m to 1.3m with the majority of samples in the 0.79m to 0.99m range. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at Group Elevens core store facility in Limerick, Ireland. Selected sample bags are examined by the Qualified Person. Transport is via an accredited courier service and/or by Group Eleven staff to ALS Laboratories in Loughrea Co. Galway, Ireland. Sample preparation at the ALS facility comprises fine crushing 70%

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Group Eleven inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Qualified Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Qualified Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Group Eleven.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) and (FSE: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in the Republic of Ireland. Group Eleven announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022. Key intercepts to date include:

  • 10.8m of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03)
  • 10.1m of 8.6% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (G11-468-06)
  • 10.5m of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12)
  • 11.2m of 8.9% Zn+Pb and 83 g/t Ag (G11-3552-03)
  • 29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb, 78 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (G11-3552-12) and
  • 11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 48 g/t Ag (G11-3552-18)
  • 15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (G11-3552-27)

Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit2, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit3. The Company's two largest shareholders are Glencore Canada Corp. (16.1% interest) and Michael Gentile (16.0%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer

E: b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com | T: +353-85-833-2463
E: j.webb@groupelevenresources.com | T: 604-644-9514

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

×