Greenvale Energy: Strategic Exploration of Prospective Uranium Assets in Queensland, Northern Territory

Greenvale Energy (ASX:GRV) provides investors with a compelling entry point into the high-growth nuclear energy sector through its highly prospective uranium exploration projects. These are complemented by strategic assets with significant bitumen and renewable geothermal energy potential—all backed by a seasoned management team with a strong track record of delivering shareholder value.

Greenvale is building a diversified portfolio of projects aimed at advancing a sustainable, low-carbon energy future. The company’s assets include early-stage uranium projects in the Northern Territory, the advanced-stage Oasis uranium project in Queensland, and the Alpha Torbanite and Millungera Basin geothermal projects, also in Queensland.

Greenvale Energy's Alpha Torbanite project

The Alpha Torbanite Project presents a strategic opportunity for Greenvale Energy to support Australia’s infrastructure sector by providing a domestic source of bitumen—a critical material currently supplied entirely through imports. The project hosts a significant Inferred Resource of 28 million tonnes of torbanite and cannel coal, positioning Greenvale to potentially secure a meaningful share of the national bitumen market, which is estimated at around 1 million tonnes annually.

Company Highlights

  • Uranium exploration portfolio across the Northern Territory and Queensland
  • Advanced-exploration, high-grade Oasis project with intercepts up to 0.72 percent U3O8 (15.8 lbs/ton)
  • Strategic coverage of the Northern Territory, with four uranium projects targeting sandstone hosted and unconformity style deposits
  • Alpha Torbanite project with 28 Mt inferred resource, positioned to be the only local producer that can supply Australia’s bitumen market (consuming ~1 Mt annually through 100% imported material)
  • Millungera Basin geothermal project with potential for 3.4 GW continuous power generation
  • Experienced board and management team, Chaired by Neil Biddle, founding director of Pilbara Minerals
  • Substantial R&D grant support for the Alpha Torbanite project, having successfully secured over $3 million in non-dilutive grant funding
  • Projects aligned to the long-term zero-carbon energy transition

Greenvale Energy (ASX:GRV)

Greenvale Energy
Strategic exploration of prospective uranium assets in Queensland and the Northern Territory

Completion of Airborne Survey Across NT Uranium Projects

Completion of Airborne Survey Across NT Uranium Projects

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Completion of Airborne Survey Across NT Uranium Projects

CEO Appointment

CEO Appointment

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced CEO Appointment

Multiple Uranium Anomalies Identified at Key NT Projects

Multiple Uranium Anomalies Identified at Key NT Projects

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Multiple Uranium Anomalies Identified at Key NT Projects

Greenvale to Commence Alpha Test Program 7

Greenvale to Commence Alpha Test Program 7

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Greenvale to Commence Alpha Test Program 7

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK)

Blue Sky Uranium: Argentina’s Emerging Uranium Resource Developer

Man analyzes charts on screens with power plant cooling towers in the background.

Uranium Investors Bullish as Trump Signs Executive Orders to Boost Nuclear Industry

Nuclear energy and uranium stocks surged after US President Donald Trump signed a sweeping set of executive orders aimed at overhauling nuclear policy and accelerating the deployment of next-generation reactors.

The orders, which were signed on May 23 with industry leaders present, mark the Trump administration’s most aggressive push yet to redefine nuclear power as central to America’s energy, technological and defense future.

“We’re also talking about the big plants — the very, very big, the biggest,” Trump said during the signing ceremony at the Oval Office. “We’re going to be doing them also, but I think our focus today is the smaller module.”

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK)

Blue Sky Uranium

Four nuclear reactors in a field.

ASX Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Uranium prices have surged since 2020, fueled by growing demand and optimism for the future. In February 2024, uranium reached its highest level in nearly two decades when values surpassed the US$100 level.

Since then, prices have contracted, but remain historically high. Geopolitical tensions and trade concerns weighed on uranium prices in early 2025, pushing values below US$65 per pound for the first time since 2023.

Now on the rebound spot U3O8 prices are holding at the US$70 level.

Nuclear power plant powered by uranium at dusk.

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

After spending most of 2025's first quarter consolidating at the US$63 per pound level, spot U3O8 prices have been on an upswing, adding 13.62 percent between March 30 and May 14.

The uptick has been supported by improving utility demand, tariff clarity and resilient supply-demand fundamentals.

While broad market uncertainty added pressure for other commodities, uranium’s long term outlook prevented the energy fuel from suffering more declines at the start of the year's second quarter.

Drill in dirt at mine site with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" text overlay.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Foremost Clean Energy Powers 133 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his cabinet on Tuesday (May 13). Among his selections was Tim Hodgson, the Member of Parliament from Markham-Thornhill, as the new Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

Hodgson’s portfolio will involve overseeing Canada’s resource sector. His selection has been seen as a nod to Alberta’s oil and gas sector due to his time serving as a board member of MEG Energy (TSX:MEG,OTC Pink:MEGEF), an oilsands producer based in Calgary.

Greenvale Energy
