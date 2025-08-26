Strong Start to Maiden Drill Program at Oasis

Strong Start to Maiden Drill Program at Oasis

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Strong Start to Maiden Drill Program at Oasis

GRV:AU
Greenvale Energy
Strategic exploration of prospective uranium assets in Queensland and the Northern Territory

Significant Expansion of Douglas River Uranium Project

Significant Expansion of Douglas River Uranium Project

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Significant Expansion of Douglas River Uranium Project

Maiden Drill Program Commences at Oasis Uranium Project

Maiden Drill Program Commences at Oasis Uranium Project

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Maiden Drill Program Commences at Oasis Uranium Project

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Preparations for Maiden Drill Program at Oasis

Preparations for Maiden Drill Program at Oasis

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Preparations for Maiden Drill Program at Oasis

Significant Uranium anomalies identified across the NT

Significant Uranium anomalies identified across the NT

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Significant Uranium anomalies identified across the NT

Alvopetro Announces Production Results from Murucututu 183-D4 Well and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Announces Production Results from Murucututu 183-D4 Well and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces initial production results from our recently completed 183-D4 Murucututu well (100% working interest) and an operational update.

President & CEO, Corey C. Ruttan commented:

Stallion Uranium Completes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Announces Upsizing

Stallion Uranium Completes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Announces Upsizing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion ") ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units and flow-through units (the " Offering "). This closing consisted of 21,239,800 units of the Company (each a " NFT Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per NFT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,247,960 and 1,315,000 flow-through units (each a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $263,000.

Purepoint Uranium Sets Final Size of Private Placement at $6 Million

Purepoint Uranium Sets Final Size of Private Placement at $6 Million

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces that it has set the final size of its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "Offering") at $6,000,000. The book is now fully subscribed, and no further subscriptions will be accepted.

The Offering will now be comprised of a combination of the following:

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 3rd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 3rd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Purepoint Uranium Increases Flow-Through Private Placement to $5,000,000

Purepoint Uranium Increases Flow-Through Private Placement to $5,000,000

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, it has increased the offering size of the non-brokered private placement, previously announced on August 13, 2025, from $3,000,000 to $5,000,000 (the "Offering").

IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO) (NYSE American: ISOU) ("IsoEnergy"), the Company's joint venture partner for the Dorado, Aurora and Celeste projects, located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan has confirmed its intention to invest $1,000,000 in support of the Company's financing efforts.

Purepoint Uranium Announces $3 Million Charity Flow-Through Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Announces $3 Million Charity Flow-Through Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 from the sale of a combination of the following:

  • Saskatchewan flow-through units of the Company (each, a "SFT Unit") at a price of $0.65 per SFT Unit with each SFT Unit consisting of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "SFT Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"); and
  • National flow-through units of the Company (each, a "NFT Unit", together with the SFT Unit, the "CFT Units") at a price of $0.59 per NFT Unit with each NFT Unit consisting of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "NFT Share", together with the SFT Shares, the "FT Shares") and one Warrant.

Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Funding to Accelerate H2 and CO2 Commercialisation

Appendix 4E and Annual Report

CRML signs LOI Offtake Agreement with UCORE (DOD Funded)

Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

×