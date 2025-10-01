Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report

Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report

Download the PDF here.

GRV:AU
Greenvale Energy
Greenvale Energy

Greenvale Energy


Strategic exploration of prospective uranium assets in Queensland and the Northern Territory

Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Download the PDF here.

High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

Download the PDF here.

Commencement of Henbury Field Program

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Commencement of Henbury Field Program

Download the PDF here.

Strong Start to Maiden Drill Program at Oasis

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Strong Start to Maiden Drill Program at Oasis

Download the PDF here.

Significant Expansion of Douglas River Uranium Project

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Significant Expansion of Douglas River Uranium Project

Download the PDF here.

Mustang Energy and Skyharbour Resources Stake an Additional Claim on its 914W Uranium Project

Mustang Energy Corp. ( CSE: MEC, OTC:MECPF, FRA:92T ) (the " Company " or " Mustang ") announces that, in connection with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH), it has staked an additional claim on its 914W Uranium Project.

The new claim (MC00022913) totals 1182.25 ha and is located immediately to the east of the original 914W claim. It has seen only minimal modern exploration, being partially covered by the same 2005 VTEM (southern half) and 2007 Tempest TDEM surveys (north half) as MC00017142, with lake sediment sampling also being done on the claim in 2007. Historical exploration on the claim included airborne EM, magnetic, and radiometrics surveys in 1969 and 1976, with prospecting, geological mapping, lake sediment and radon sampling, also taking place in 1969 and 1976.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Commences First-Pass Drilling at District-Scale Tabbernor Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its inaugural drill program at the 100%-owned Tabbernor Project, located on the southeastern edge of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The 1,500-metre program will test five drill targets distributed across two of the three high-priority areas defined within a 60-kilometre-long corridor of graphitic conductors. These targets were identified following extensive geophysical and structural interpretation work (see Purepoint News Release, February 24, 2025).

"Tabbernor hosts a highly underexplored structural corridor in the Basin district with scale, structure, and proximity to known mineralization," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "We've spent the past two years systematically preparing to test this largely untouched corridor, and this program marks our first step in defining its potential. Our goal is to prioritize areas for more focused drilling in the years ahead."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive property option agreement (the "Option Agreement"), dated September 26, 2025, with Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT) (the "Optionee"), an arms-length party. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Optionee has been granted the option (the "Option") to acquire a seventy-five percent interest in the 4,002-hectare Rocas Project ("Rocas" or the "Project") located in the eastern Athabasca Basin region (Figure 1).

Rocas Project Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK, FSE: MAL2; OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ivana Minerales S.A. (" IMSA ", a partnership with a subsidiary of Corporacion America Group " COAM ") has commenced the first exploration program on targets surrounding the Ivana deposit. Pursuant to the Earn-In Agreement, IMSA has the exclusive right and option (the " Call Option ") to acquire a 100% interest in all or part of certain exploration targets at the Amarillo Grande Project (the " Call Option Targets ") (see press release dated February 27, 2025 ). The program started with a pole-dipole electrical tomography survey at the Ivana Gap target to delineate potential drill targets in the area immediately north of the Ivana Deposit (see Figure 1 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Registration of Mining Rights Transfer for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Update: Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements  to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 16, 2025, and to clarity the press release issued earlier today, it has entered into definitive agreements with arm's length parties to acquire up to a 100% interest in each of the Wheel Anne Claims and the Green Vein Mesa Claims (each of the properties are located in Emery County, Utah, United States).

"The quick execution of the agreements shows the Company's commitment and excitement to these assets and to our already significant portfolio of low-risk uranium assets in world renowned uranium basins" state Greg Cameron, CEO of Terra. "Our plan is to have our team on the ground in Utah in the coming weeks working closely with our local partner."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Greenvale Energy
Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Apex Announces Update on Financing

Mustang Energy and Skyharbour Resources Stake an Additional Claim on its 914W Uranium Project

