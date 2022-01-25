Market News Investing News
Green Thumb Industries Inc. a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RYTHM, Dogwalkers and incredibles branded cannabis products, today announced it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 844-883-3895 or 412-317-5797 ...

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RYTHM, Dogwalkers and incredibles branded cannabis products, today announced it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 844-883-3895 (Toll-Free) or 412-317-5797 (International) with conference ID: 10163013. Investors may pre-register for the call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163013/f0aaebb97c . A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Green Thumb's website at https://investors.gtigrows.com and will be archived for replay.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 73 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 3,800 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain's Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains statements that we believe are, or may be considered to be, "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this document regarding the prospects of our industry or our prospects, plans, financial position or business strategy may constitute forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "foresee," "project," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "forecast," "continue," "suggests" or "could" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Further information on these and other potential risks that could affect the Company's business and financial condition and the results of operations are included in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, at www.sedar.com or at https://investors.gtigrows.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this document, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Andy Grossman
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257
Grace Bondy
Corporate Communications
gbondy@gtigrows.com
517-672-8001

Source: Green Thumb Industries


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Green Thumb Industries GTII:CNX GTBIF Cannabis Investing
GTII:CNX,GTBIF
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Appoints New Director of Marketing & Communications

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Appoints New Director of Marketing & Communications

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, has appointed Denise Sabet to the key role of Director of Marketing & Communications, Mauro Pennella, President AGRIFORCE Brands announced recently.

Ms. Sabet will focus on leading the global marketing and communications efforts of AgriFORCE as the Company continues to expand its market reach around the world, driving the Company's integrated model and building the corporate portfolio of brands across multiple verticals.

Keep reading... Show less
The Hash Corporation and Fritz's Cannabis Company Partner to Bring Hash Rosin Gummies to Ontario Consumers for the First Time

The Hash Corporation and Fritz's Cannabis Company Partner to Bring Hash Rosin Gummies to Ontario Consumers for the First Time

- Fritz's HashCo Hash Rosin Gummies Now Stocked at OCS -

The Hash Corporation (CSE: REZN) ("HashCo" or the "Company"), a business focusing on the production of hashish and other premium cannabis products using the adaption of old-world traditions, is pleased to announce that its new co-branded product with Fritz's Cannabis Company ("Fritz's"), a family owned and operated legacy market edibles producer, has received a listing from the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS").

Keep reading... Show less
Numinus to Participate in Citi's Psychedelic Drug Call Series on February 2, 2022

Numinus to Participate in Citi's Psychedelic Drug Call Series on February 2, 2022

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTC: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it will participate in Citi's Psychedelic Drug Call Series to be hosted virtually on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 .

Neena Bitritto-Garg , Citi's Biotech analyst, will host Payton Nyquvest , Founder and CEO of Numinus, for a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET .

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Celebrates Completion of Statewide Retail Rebrand in Pennsylvania

Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries across the state will host event activations on Saturday, January 29

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States is hosting a statewide grand re-branding celebration spanning all Trulieve-affiliated Pennsylvania retail locations on Saturday, Jan. 29 . Trulieve invites registered medical marijuana patients and caregivers to join the celebration at each of its affiliated medical marijuana dispensaries across the state.

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Announces Resale Registration Statement Filings

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced that it publicly filed a resale registration on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on January 21, 2022 to register for resale Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company issued as consideration for previously announced 2021 acquisitions.

Keep reading... Show less
business person cutting a cost sign

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: HEXO Plans Cost Savings to Improve Cash Generation

This week, a Canadian licensed cannabis producer shared its plan to cut on costs as it aims to reach a better cash flow line over the next two fiscal years.

Meanwhile, a planned acquisition from a US-based multi-state operator (MSO) has now been dismantled.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×