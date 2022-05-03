Market NewsInvesting News

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in May 2022:

Wolfe Virtual Consumer Conference, May 13, 2022: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Cowen 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference , May 24, 2022 : Management will participate in one-on-one meetings and Ben Kovler, Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with Vivien Azer, Managing Director and senior research analyst specializing in the beverages, tobacco, and cannabis sectors.

About Green Thumb Industries :
Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,000 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Andy Grossman Leah Rosenfeld
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations Senior Director, External Communications
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com Leah.Rosenfeld@gtigrows.com
312-471-6720 847-951-5324

Source: Green Thumb Industries


