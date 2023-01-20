Green River Gold Corp. to Exhibit and Display Core at the Ame Roundup Conference, the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, and the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention

Electric Royalties Announces C$1 Million Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is excited to announce that for the first time the Company will be exhibiting at three major Canadian mining shows. The Company would like to cordially invite you to visit us at any of the three upcoming events.

  1. Association for Mineral Exploration (AME Roundup) in Vancouver, BC on January 25 and 26, 2023 - find us at booth #1525.

About the AME Roundup Conference

Hosted by explorers for explorers, AME's annual Roundup conference is the mineral exploration industry's premier opportunity to connect, exchange ideas and inspire new exploration projects: Projects that are critical to a strong economic recovery, supplying materials for a climate-smart future, and sustaining vibrant regional communities for generations to come. For tickets and more information please visit: https://roundup.amebc.ca/

  1. Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) in Vancouver, BC on January 29 and 30, 2023 - find us at booth #635.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicentre of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5,000 mining investors annually. Over 300 junior mining companies will gather in Vancouver, British Columbia to showcase exploration and production of the most critical commodities the world needs to move forward in the 21st century. For tickets and more information please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

  1. Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) in Toronto, ON on March 5 to 8, 2023 - find us at booth #3228.

About the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun.

Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors. For tickets and more information please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention

Green River will be showcasing the flagship Quesnel Nickel Project and displaying drill core at these conferences. Attending the events will be President and CEO Perry Little, Mine Manager Kyle Townsend, and Geologists, Stephen Kocsis and Tyler Tian.

About the Quesnel Nickel Project

The Quesnel Nickel Project is an exciting, early-stage nickel project with the correct geological and geophysical characteristics to host nickel-sulphide mineralization. The Company has identified 2 exploration target zones based off of magnetic anomalies. Green River has now drilled 42 holes combined on Zone 1 and Zone 2.

Zone 2 is located approximately 8 kilometers southeast of Zone 1, which was drilled by Green River in the Winter of 2021 and Spring of 2022. Both zones are extensive bedrock exposures that are located within the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly consisting of nickel, chromium, cobalt, magnesium, and talc mineralization. The entire Deep Purple magnetic anomaly has a linear length of 14 kilometers with an approximate area of 6.63 square kilometers (Figure 1). The entire project is located within a one-hour drive of Green River's shop and office in the City of Quesnel, BC.

Nickel on the Property is hosted in ultramafic rocks, mainly black phaneritic peridotite, belonging to the Slide Mountain Terrane (Crooked Amphibolite). The peridotite exhibits intense serpentine alteration and strong brecciation. Sulfides in the core are made up of disseminated pyrite, pyrrhotite, and pentlandite.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/151990_443164e9444d7b1d_002.jpg

Figure 1 Zone 1 and Zone 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/151990_443164e9444d7b1d_002full.jpg

Perry Little, President and CEO of Green River Gold comments, "2022 was an eventful year for the Company. We completed 42 holes, with all holes encountering nickel, chromium, cobalt and magnesium beginning right at the surface of the bedrock. Given the 14 km length of the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly and the consistency of the results so far, we are encouraged by the potential scale of the project. We look forward to further drilling this Winter and we are excited to exhibit our progress at all three mining conferences."

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine and Quesnel properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.

Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In addition, the forward- looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151990

Green River Gold Corp. Reports Additional Assay Results at Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project, Encountering 128 Meters of 21.3% Magnesium, 0.188% Nickel, 0.139% Chromium, and 0.01% Cobalt

Green River Gold Corp. Reports Additional Assay Results at Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project, Encountering 128 Meters of 21.3% Magnesium, 0.188% Nickel, 0.139% Chromium, and 0.01% Cobalt

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following assay results and updated drilling results for Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The Company has received assay results for hole WK-22-06 drilled to a depth of 128 meters in Zone 2 of the Deep Purple target. The drill hole is the deepest hole drilled on the project to date and it ended in mineralization. The hole was drilled using a portable Winkie drill and the drill reached its capacity at 128 meters. The assay results received are presented in Table 1 below. Another 6 drill holes are planned for this Winter.

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placements of Flow-through Shares and Units

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placements of Flow-through Shares and Units

Further to its news releases dated November 2, 2022 and December 9, 2022, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on the final tranche of the oversubscribed, previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of flow-through shares (the "Flow-Through Offering") and the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of units (the "Unit Offering").

Final Closing of Flow-Through Offering

Green River Gold Corp. Continues to Expand Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project Hitting 79 Meters of 20.1% Magnesium, 0.177% Nickel, 0.138% Chromium and 0.01% Cobalt

Green River Gold Corp. Continues to Expand Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project Hitting 79 Meters of 20.1% Magnesium, 0.177% Nickel, 0.138% Chromium and 0.01% Cobalt

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following assay results and updated drilling results on Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The Company has received assay results for 9 of 17 shallow backpack drill holes drilled on Zone 2 of the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly. Green River has also received assay results for the first 2 of 4 deeper holes drilled with a Winkie drill on Zone 2 to date. Drilling continues and another 6 holes are planned to be drilled this Winter. The assay results received are presented in Table 1 below. XRF scan results for the two most recent drill holes are presented in Table 2. Assay results for those two most recently drilled deeper holes are pending.

Green River Gold Corp. Provides Update on Exploration at the Kymar Silver Project. Assay Results from Grab Samples Includes 8.17 Oz per Ton Silver, 8880 ppm Copper, 1110 ppm Zinc, and 0.704% Lead

Green River Gold Corp. Provides Update on Exploration at the Kymar Silver Project. Assay Results from Grab Samples Includes 8.17 Oz per Ton Silver, 8880 ppm Copper, 1110 ppm Zinc, and 0.704% Lead

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following information regarding exploration activities at its Kymar Silver Project which is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. . The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/144468_ad18294384580aa5_002.jpg

Figure 1 Delphine Mine Adit

Green River Gold Corp. Provides Updated Information Regarding Mineralogy on the Area of Talc Alteration on Zone 1 of the Quesnel Nickel Project

Green River Gold Corp. Provides Updated Information Regarding Mineralogy on the Area of Talc Alteration on Zone 1 of the Quesnel Nickel Project

 Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following information regarding the mineralogy at its Quesnel Nickel Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

Zone 1 is an outcrop covering an area of approximately 1.5 square kilometers of the 14 linear kilometer Deep Purple magnetic anomaly. Zone 1 was the subject of a drill program in the Winter of 2021 and Spring of 2022. That drill program confirmed the presence of an area of intense talc alteration which had been previously identified and studied in the 1980's. The drill program also identified the presence of anomalous amounts of nickel, chromium and magnesium along with the talc. The particular area that was targeted with the drilling was the subject of an exploration program designed to assess the potential for a commercial talc deposit in the 1980's. That earlier exploration resulted in the preparation of a preliminary talc mining plan in 1986, [1]

Emerita Provides Diamond Drill Results, Intersects 33.1 Meters Grading 7.7% Zinc, 3.9% Lead, 0.3% Copper, 0.73 g/t Gold and 156.3 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

Emerita Provides Diamond Drill Results, Intersects 33.1 Meters Grading 7.7% Zinc, 3.9% Lead, 0.3% Copper, 0.73 g/t Gold and 156.3 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the ongoing delineation drilling program at La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). Assays have been received for 17 additional drill holes from the 2022-23 delineation drilling at La Romanera. IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assay results have been received from 17 drill holes: LR037, LR043, LR045, LR050, LR054, LR056, LR061, LR062, LR071, LR073, LR074, LR079, LR080, LR084, LR088, LR091 and LR098 at La Romanera deposit (details reported below). The drill hole intercepts reported here are located in the center to the eastern extent of the deposit. The deposit remains open to the east based on these results. Hole LR073 which intersected 33.1 m grading 0.3 % Cu; 3.9 % Pb; 7.7 % Zn; 0.73 g/t Au and 156.3 g/t Ag, including 10.1 m grading 0.2 % Cu; 9.2 % Pb; 10.3 % Zn; 0.96 g/t Au and 240.6 g/t Ag , occurs at the outer limit of the historical drilling and shows the deposits continues to extend eastwards. Please see Figures 1 and 2 below for drill hole locations and Table 1 for detailed drill hole data.

Pampa Metals Launches Non-Brokered Private Placement to Fund Drill Testing of the Buenavista Target and the Block 4 Project

Pampa Metals Launches Non-Brokered Private Placement to Fund Drill Testing of the Buenavista Target and the Block 4 Project

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to report completion of its review and interpretation of the Block 4 Project and the Buenavista Target, and to announce a Non-Brokered Private Placement

Inomin Achieves 99% Magnesium Extraction from Beaver Core Testing

Inomin Achieves 99% Magnesium Extraction from Beaver Core Testing

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports that metallurgical test work for the extraction of magnesium from the 2021 Beaver drill core samples achieved recoveries of 99% using hydrochloric acid (HCl) leaching. The metallurgical test results demonstrate the ability to extract a very high level of magnesium utilizing conventional processing. The positive test results are an important milestone for the Company's Beaver-Lynx critical minerals property, an emerging magnesium-nickel-chromium-cobalt discovery located in south-central British Columbia.

Highlights of Metallurgical Test Work:

Barksdale Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

Barksdale Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2023 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2022.

Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals Announces the Discontinuation of Exploration Partnership Agreement

Pampa Metals Corporation ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM) advises that the exploration partnership agreement between Pampa Metals and VerAI Discoveries Inc (VerAI) detailed in a February 1, 2022 news release, has been discontinued in order to allow the Company to focus on the drill testing of its priority Block 4 target. The Company's decision does not reflect on the potential of the targets defined by VerAI's proprietary technology but was taken in response to current market conditions and the need to focus the Company's resources more narrowly

ABOUT PAMPA METALS

Hispania Resources

Hispania Resources Announces the Preparation of its Three-Year Exploration Program at Las Herrerias, on the Puebla de la Reina Property in Spain

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") is pleased to update its plans for the coming year and prepares for its exploration program at the Puebla de la Reina ("PBR") property, Las Herrerias permit, for the next three years. This program consists of surface exploration, geophysics, surface sampling and diamond drilling across the property, which is located in a mining friendly jurisdiction in Southern Spain.

During the second half of the year, as travel opened up, Hispania's team met with regional government officials as well as the local Mayor in PBR to update on the company's plans going forward. The Mayor was appreciative and supportive of the Company's work during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was looking forward to more work in the area going forward. This continued through the back half of the year and after meeting with Government officials in Extremadura in the 3rd quarter of the year, "we presented the work program for Herrerias to the mining authorities and are pleased that it has been recommended for implementation," commented Norm Brewster, CEO of Hispania. The Company expects to begin this work program during the second quarter of 2023.

