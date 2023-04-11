iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

Base MetalsInvesting News

Green River Gold Corp. Engages Agora Internet Relations Corp. to Provide Online Advertising Services

Green River Gold Corp. Engages Agora Internet Relations Corp. to Provide Online Advertising Services

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement to engage Agora Internet Relationship Corp. ("Agora") to provide online advertising services to the Company (the "Service Agreement"). For the services to be performed under the Service Agreement, the Company will pay total fees of $125,000 plus HST (the "Fees") to Agora with an upfront payment of $25,000 plus HST and the balance in equal quarterly payments with the last payment due on April 30, 2024. The Fees will be paid through the issuance of common shares of the Company at the deemed issuance price of the closing price of the common shares the day before the issuance date, subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

The securities issued to Agora pursuant to the Service Agreement will be issued under an exemption from the prospectus requirements set out in National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions and will be subject to a four-month and a day hold period.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine and Quesnel properties cover an area exceeding 200 square kilometers and straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes. They are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumption. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161946

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Green River GoldCSE:CCRBase Metals Investing
CCR:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Green River Gold

Green River Gold


Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

This document corrects and updates the headline for the news release issued earlier today, where it should have read, "200 Square Kilometers" instead of "20 Square Kilometers." No other changes were required in the body of the release.

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it continues to expand its footprint in the Cariboo Mining District By staking an additional 11,110.98 hectares comprised of 7 mineral tenures at its flagship property in central British Columbia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it continues to expand its footprint in the Cariboo Mining District by staking an additional 11,110.98 hectares comprised of 7 mineral tenures at its flagship property in central British Columbia.

Green River Gold Corp. has acquired an additional 11,110.98 hectares of contiguous mineral claims to the east and southeast of the Fontaine Gold Project. Green River Gold Corp. now holds 100-percent ownership of over 20,000 contiguous hectares (200 sq km) of mineral claims at its neighbouring Fontaine Gold and Quesnel Nickel Projects.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 3228, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

Green River Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 3228, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

Visit Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) at Booth #3228 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About Green River Gold Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Encounters 19.77% Magnesium, 0.178% Nickel Along with Cobalt and Chromium over 93.3 Meters, with Mineralization Consistent from the Bedrock Surface for the 42nd Consecutive Drill Hole

Green River Gold Corp. Encounters 19.77% Magnesium, 0.178% Nickel Along with Cobalt and Chromium over 93.3 Meters, with Mineralization Consistent from the Bedrock Surface for the 42nd Consecutive Drill Hole

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following assay results for Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The Company has received assay results for hole WK-22-07 drilled to a depth of 93.3 meters in Zone 2 of the Deep Purple target. The drill hole is the 42nd hole drilled on the project to date and ended in mineralization. The assay results are presented in Table 1 below:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. to Exhibit and Display Core at the Ame Roundup Conference, the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, and the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention

Green River Gold Corp. to Exhibit and Display Core at the Ame Roundup Conference, the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, and the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is excited to announce that for the first time the Company will be exhibiting at three major Canadian mining shows. The Company would like to cordially invite you to visit us at any of the three upcoming events.

  1. Association for Mineral Exploration (AME Roundup) in Vancouver, BC on January 25 and 26, 2023 - find us at booth #1525.

About the AME Roundup Conference

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp Presenting at Money Show Virtual Expo, April 11, 2023 and Appoints Investor Relations Consultant

Getchell Gold Corp Presenting at Money Show Virtual Expo, April 11, 2023 and Appoints Investor Relations Consultant

Getchell Gold Corp (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) announces that it is being featured at the Money Show "Money, Markets, and Monetary Policy" Virtual Expo Event on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. President Mike Sieb will present for Getchell Gold, and the session will feature a 20 minute presentation titled "Building a Major Asset in Nevada." The session will start at 4pm ET and will feature a live Question & Answer session.

This online event is free to both accredited and retail investors, with registration available at https://online.moneyshow.com/2023/april/virtual-expo/registration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Appoints Market-Maker

Fireweed Appoints Market-Maker

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policies.

PI will trade the securities of Fireweed on the TSXV for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly fee of $4,000 for a minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter. Fireweed and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market-making will be provided by PI.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Grants Incentive Stock Options

Pampa Metals Grants Incentive Stock Options

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB®:PMMCF) advises that it has today granted a total of 4.25 million incentive stock options to directors and management. The options have an exercise price of $0.21 and a 5 year term.ABOUT Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:PM), and the Frankfurt (FSE:FIRA) and OTC (OTCQB®:PMMCF) exchanges, which wholly owns a 47,400 hectare portfolio of seven projects highly prospective for copper, molybdenum and gold located along proven and highly productive mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company is actively advancing its projects through systematic exploration and drill testing of the highest priority targets, with a current focus on the Buenavista target and the Block 4 project more broadly.

The Company's vision is to create significant value for shareholders and stakeholders through the application of its technical and commercial expertise towards exploring for a major copper discovery along the prime mineral belts of Chile. For more information, please visit Pampa Metals' website www.pampametals.com.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
African Energy Metals Announces Completion of Consolidation

African Energy Metals Announces Completion of Consolidation

African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further to its news release dated March 20, 2023, announcing the Company's intention to consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a "Common Share", the "Common Shares") on the basis of four (4) existing Common Shares for one (1) new Common Share (the "Consolidation"), the Consolidation will be effective Monday April 10, 2023 (the "Effective Date").

African Energy Metals' Common Shares will commence trading under the current trading symbol "CUCO" at the opening of trading on April 10, 2023 on a post-consolidated basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Joint Venture Transaction With Appian

Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Joint Venture Transaction With Appian

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously-announced joint venture transaction with a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (" Appian "), which resulted in the formation of a joint venture for the advancement of Osisko Metals' Pine Point Project (the " Transaction ").

Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO of Osisko Metals, commented : "We are delighted to have successfully closed this transaction with Appian, and look forward to a mutually beneficial and collaborative partnership to rapidly advance the Pine Point Project for our stakeholders. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Osisko Metals, we thank our shareholders, management, advisors and partners for their hard work and long-standing support."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Variation to Austral Option Agreement

Variation to Austral Option Agreement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) advises that the Option granted to Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD)(TSXV:AGLD) ("Austral" or the "Company") whereby Austral could acquire up to an 80% interest in the Cerro Blanco and Morros Blancos properties held by Pampa, as detailed in a July 28, 2021 news release, has been varied to now exclude the Cerro Blanco property

Pampa Metals looks forward to advancing Cerro Blanco as part of its broader, 100% owned portfolio.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Barbara Lithium Project Acquisition Completion

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Report

Formal Signing Of Framework Agreement

Related News

Lithium Investing

Barbara Lithium Project Acquisition Completion

manganese investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

manganese investing

Quarterly Report

Resource Investing

Formal Signing Of Framework Agreement

Silver Investing

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

More High-Grade Trench Results At Auld Creek

rare earth investing

Approval To Start Heap Desorption Demonstration Plant At Makuutu Mine Site

×