Base MetalsInvesting News

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 units ("Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to $210,000.00 (the "Unit Offering"). The Units will be offered at a price of $0.07, with each Unit consisting of one common share ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share ("Warrant Share") for a period of 3 years following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.09 per Warrant Share, subject to acceleration provisions (as set out below).

If the closing price of the Company's Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") (or such other principal exchange on which the Shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of Warrants to the date which is thirty (30) days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Company (given by way of news release).

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Unit Offering for the exploration of the Company's mining properties, acquisition of drilling equipment and supplies, working capital and general corporate purposes.

No commissions will be paid with respect to the Unit Offering, however, the Company may pay a finder's fee to certain finders of up to 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions facilitated by such finders (the "Finder's Fees"). The Finder's Fees may be paid in cash and/or Units at the option of the finder.

In addition, the Company plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 Flow-Through Common Shares ("Flow-Through Shares") to raise gross proceeds of up to $300,000.00 (the "Flow-Through Offering"). Each Flow-Through Share will be offered at a price of $0.075.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Flow-Through Offering for the continued exploration drilling on the Quesnel Nickel Project.

No commissions will be paid with respect to the Flow-Through Offering, however, Green River may pay a cash finder's fee to certain finders of up to 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions facilitated by such finders.

The Unit Offering and Flow-Through Offering are expected to close on or about July 31, 2022 and are subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned highgrade Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine and Quesnel properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In addition, the forward- looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131360

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Green River GoldCSE:CCRBase Metals Investing
CCR:CNX
CSE:CCR

Green River Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Achieves XRF Results Averaging 0.197% Nickel Beginning at Surface in the Initial Hole Drilled on the Deep Purple Target at Quesnel

Green River Gold Corp. Achieves XRF Results Averaging 0.197% Nickel Beginning at Surface in the Initial Hole Drilled on the Deep Purple Target at Quesnel

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress at the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

Backpack diamond core drilling is underway at the one square kilometer outcropping known as the Deep Purple Target at the Company's Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc project. This drilling program will focus on the expansion of mineralization at the Deep Purple Target, near to where the 2021 maiden exploration drilling discovered broad intervals of elevated Nickel concentrations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Airborne Survey Expands Magnetic Anomalies at the Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project to over 14 Linear Kilometers

Green River Gold Corp. Airborne Survey Expands Magnetic Anomalies at the Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project to over 14 Linear Kilometers

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress at the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

The following map shows the magnetic anomalies circled in yellow. The map also highlights the location of the 2021 and 2022 drill hole locations. The magnetic anomaly extends over 14 linear kilometers.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Identifies Another Mineralized Talc Outcropping 600 Meters Southeast of the Current Drilling Location and Provides an Update on the Quesnel Nickel/Talc/Magnesium Project

Green River Gold Corp. Identifies Another Mineralized Talc Outcropping 600 Meters Southeast of the Current Drilling Location and Provides an Update on the Quesnel Nickel/Talc/Magnesium Project

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress at the 2022 exploration drilling program at its Quesnel NickelTalcMagnesium project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

To date 2 holes have been drilled in the first phase of the 2022 exploration drilling program by using a portable Winkie drill purchased by the Company late in 2021. The first hole (DD-22-01) was drilled to a depth of 45.6 meters before it was discontinued for technical reasons. The plan is to re-enter that hole and drill it to a greater depth before the current program is completed. The second hole of the 3-hole program is currently at 20.1 meters and, once the remaining snow has melted and ground conditions allow, drilling will recommence.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Commences 2022 Exploration Drilling Program

Green River Gold Corp. Commences 2022 Exploration Drilling Program

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the 2022 exploration drilling program has started at its Quesnel NickelMagnesium project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

The first phase of the 2022 exploration drilling program will consist of 3 drill holes, approximately 100 meters each, using a portable Winkie drill purchased by the Company late in 2021. The drill sites are being accessed from a major logging road, travelling by snowmobile for the last 3km.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts 17.80% Magnesium, 0.18% Nickel, and 0.15% Chromium Starting at Surface

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts 17.80% Magnesium, 0.18% Nickel, and 0.15% Chromium Starting at Surface

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has received the most recent batch of assay results and is now able to present the summary of results from the first shallow hole assayed on its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc Project. The hole was one of nine shallow holes drilled directly from surface from a talc outcropping. Assay results are still pending for the other eight shallow holes. XRF gun samples from all nine holes were very similar.

The following table presents the assay results for each of the one-meter intervals that were sent for assay from the 15-meter hole known as Do-21-06.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Passing of Former Chairman

Los Andes Copper Announces Passing of Former Chairman

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces the passing of former Executive Chairman, Fernando Porcile. The Directors and employees of Los Andes Copper would like to extend their sincerest condolences to Fernando's family and friends.

Fernando's integrity and character were an example to many. His uncompromised commitment to doing the right thing, compassion and dedication represent an example to follow.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS SIGNS EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

EMP METALS SIGNS EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" "EMP", or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a letter agreement with LI Extraction Technologies Inc. ("LIET") for use of LIET's licensed developmental lithium extraction technology.

Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP Metals, commented, "We are pleased to enter into this agreement with LIET to develop an extraction technology specific to our requirements. This is an exciting and timely development for EMP as we are now expecting to regularly produce lithium brines from a growing number of wells at locations across our southeastern Saskatchewan land holdings. Our strategy of working with third party technology providers to identify the ideal recovery process allows the Company to avoid tremendous upfront development costs and retain flexibility."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Benton Amends Far Lake Agreement with Thunder Gold Corp.

Benton Amends Far Lake Agreement with Thunder Gold Corp.

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has amended its agreement with Thunder Gold Corp. (formerly White Metal Resources Corp.) ("TGOL") (the "Amending Agreement") regarding the Far Lake project (the "Property") located 80km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario (see the Company's May 20, 2020 news release for details on the original agreement).

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Company may exercise the Initial Option, earning a 60% interest in the Property by paying $25,000 and issuing 200,000 shares to TGOL (originally $30,000 and 400,000 shares). By July 15, 2022. The Second Option in the original agreement has been eliminated such that the Company is limited to earning a 60% in the Property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Commences Van Target Step-Out Drilling Program at Decar Nickel District in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Commences Van Target Step-Out Drilling Program at Decar Nickel District in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Van Target (" Van ") step-out drilling program has started at the Company's Decar Nickel District (" Decar ") in central British Columbia. This year's drilling is focused on expansion of mineralization at Van, where an initial drilling program in 2021 confirmed a major new discovery and suggested the potential for Van to host a large-scale, standalone nickel deposit which could rival the deposit already delineated at Decar's neighboring PEA-stage Baptiste Deposit.

Highlights
  • Widely-spaced, 8-10 hole program to step-out meaningfully south, southwest and west of 2021 discovery holes
  • 2021 Van holes defined a large zone of strong awaruite nickel mineralization approximately 400 to 750 m wide and up to 750 m long, to downhole depths of up to 350 m , with these results comparing favourably to the mineralized area defined by outcrop sampling and subsequent drilling at Baptiste
  • 2022 program to follow the trend of increasing grade and thickness to the south and west as observed in drill sections from the 2021 program, and to test strong Davis Tube Recoverable (" DTR ") nickel occurrences in outcrops to the southwest

The 2022 program at the Van Target will comprise approximately 3,000 metres of drilling over 8-10 holes, stepping out meaningfully to the south, southwest and west of the holes drilled in 2021, as indicated in Areas 1 and 2 of Figure 1, respectively.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMX Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

CMX Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ("CMX" or the "Company") (Canadian Securities Exchange: CXC) (CNSX:CXC.CN) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news release of June 1, 2022. The Company issued an aggregate of 2,860,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$257,400. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant").  Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.18 per Share until July 14, 2024 which is 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Reports on Surface Sampling on the Bronson Property Book 9, 10 Copper Occurrence

Fabled Reports on Surface Sampling on the Bronson Property Book 9, 10 Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL); (FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×