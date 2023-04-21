VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants and Engagement of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. to Provide Market-Making Services

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants and Engagement of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. to Provide Market-Making Services

Final Closing of the Flow-Through Offering

Further to its news releases dated March 23, 2023 and April 12, 2023, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on the final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering ("Offering") of units ("Units"). In total, the Company issued 7,856,359 Units at a price of $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD $549,945. Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 2 years following issuance at a price of $0.12 per common share.

No broker commissions were paid with respect to any closings that took place under the Offering. However, the Company paid an aggregate amount of $36,715.60 in cash finder's fees to certain finders, which amount equals 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions under the Offering facilitated by such finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for the continued exploration drilling on the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month and a day hold period from the date of issuance.

Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. retained to provide Market-Making Services

The Company has entered a market making agreement (the "Market Maker Agreement") with Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") with the objective of maintaining an orderly trading market and improving liquidity of the Company's common shares. For its services, VLP will be paid a monthly fee of $5,000 CAD, plus applicable tax for an initial term of one month. Following the initial term, the Market Maker Agreement will automatically renew for a successive additional one-month terms. The Market Maker Agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine and Quesnel properties cover an area exceeding 200 square kilometers and straddle a 32 kilometer length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes. They are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In addition, the forward- looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163285

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Green River GoldCSE:CCRBase Metals Investing
CCR:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Green River Gold

Green River Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Acquires Lithium Prospect in Central British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. Acquires Lithium Prospect in Central British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% right, title and interest in the KaLi Pegmatite Project (KaLi). The KaLi Pegmatite Project was acquired for staking costs totaling $1,859.14.

The KaLi Pegmatite Project consists of 1059.5 hectares of land (the Property) and dates back to the early 1960's when Noranda Exploration conducted the first comprehensive soil Geochem survey over an approximate 5.0 km by 1.5 km wide area. This was followed up by two other grassroots surveys conducted by Amoco in 1974 and Norseman Mining Corp. in 1980 who further duplicated the geochemistry. In 1981 Placer Development Ltd. performed geochemical and geophysical surveys near the south-western extent of the Property. With the primary focus of exploration in this area over the last 6 decades being focused on Molybdenum, the potential for Lithium Bearing Pegmatites in the area was not specifically targeted by previous exploration. Updates to Green River Gold Corp.'s website are underway, which will include the Company's proposed lithium exploration plans.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants

Further to its press release dated March 23, 2023, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that due to demand it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (the "Offering"). The Company has increased the size of the Offering to up to 8,500,000 Units for gross proceeds of up to $595,000. The upsized offering of Units is now expected to close on or about April 19, 2023.

About Green River Gold Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Engages Agora Internet Relations Corp. to Provide Online Advertising Services

Green River Gold Corp. Engages Agora Internet Relations Corp. to Provide Online Advertising Services

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement to engage Agora Internet Relationship Corp. ("Agora") to provide online advertising services to the Company (the "Service Agreement"). For the services to be performed under the Service Agreement, the Company will pay total fees of $125,000 plus HST (the "Fees") to Agora with an upfront payment of $25,000 plus HST and the balance in equal quarterly payments with the last payment due on April 30, 2024. The Fees will be paid through the issuance of common shares of the Company at the deemed issuance price of the closing price of the common shares the day before the issuance date, subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

This document corrects and updates the headline for the news release issued earlier today, where it should have read, "200 Square Kilometers" instead of "20 Square Kilometers." No other changes were required in the body of the release.

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it continues to expand its footprint in the Cariboo Mining District By staking an additional 11,110.98 hectares comprised of 7 mineral tenures at its flagship property in central British Columbia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it continues to expand its footprint in the Cariboo Mining District by staking an additional 11,110.98 hectares comprised of 7 mineral tenures at its flagship property in central British Columbia.

Green River Gold Corp. has acquired an additional 11,110.98 hectares of contiguous mineral claims to the east and southeast of the Fontaine Gold Project. Green River Gold Corp. now holds 100-percent ownership of over 20,000 contiguous hectares (200 sq km) of mineral claims at its neighbouring Fontaine Gold and Quesnel Nickel Projects.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Upsizes Financing to $2.1 Million

World Copper Upsizes Financing to $2.1 Million

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to their news releases dated March 8, 2023, March 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the Company has increased the size of the financing from up to 8,888,889 to up to 11,773,333 units, approximately $2,119,200. The Company plans to close the 2nd and final tranche on or about April 28, 2023.

On March 31, 2023, the Company closed a first tranche of the financing, issuing 7,974,344 Units for gross proceeds of $1,435,381.90. Each unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.30 per share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Gold Corp

Falcon Acquires Nickel-Copper Project in Hawk Ridge Camp, QC

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company")., is pleased to report the acquisition of 76 claims (approximately 33 sq. km.) in the Nickel North area of Quebec (see Figure 1). This area has been in the news recently with the announced option agreement between 1844 Resources and Nickel North Exploration. 1844 Resources has the option to acquire from Nickel North, 100% interest in the Hawk Ridge Property by paying $6M in cash and issuing 10M shares over the term of the five (5) year option agreement. (https:nnexploration.comnewsnickel-north-enters-into-option-agreement-with-1844-resources-to-sell-a-100-interest-in-the-high-grade-hawk-ridge-nickel-copperHighlights

During 2022 Nickel North updated the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Hawk Ridge Property (https://nnexploration.com/news/nickel-north-retains-consultants-to-update-mineral-4730/). Highlights of these reports are an inferred mineral resource for all four deposits in the project area using a $35/t cut-off was 29.44 Mt grading 0.20% Ni, 0.52% Cu, 0.012% Co, 0.19 g/t Pd, 0.04 g/t Pt and 0.021 g/t Au, corresponding to 0.56% NiEq.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

100+ Companies Representing all Commodities 
Featuring: Critical Metals Day, June 20 - Powered by National Bank Financial Markets
Announces Government of Quebec Keynote Speaker
Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Ministre des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts
New Copper Sponsors, CDPQ, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY, Amex Exploration

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities
Critical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets
Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, TMX Group, Invest Yukon, Mi3 Financial
Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, CDPQ, Amex Exploration, North Equities, Amvest Capital
INFOR Financial, Global Business Reports, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY Technology
Media Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World,
Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants, The Prospector

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Advances Buenavista Porphyry Copper Target Drill Testing

Pampa Metals Advances Buenavista Porphyry Copper Target Drill Testing

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has completed ~550m of the planned ~2,100m diamond drill program designed to test coincident geological, geochemical, and geophysical anomalies at its Buenavista target, and its Block 4 project more broadly. The presence of several geophysical anomalies under post-mineral covered portions of the Block 4 property is suggestive of a potential "cluster" of porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold systems, a characteristic typical of some major porphyry copper districts in Chile and worldwide

As previously advised, the program commenced on 31 March 2023 and completion by the end of May remains on schedule, with assay results expected in June.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 15 METERS OF 1.2% COPPER, 0.05% TIN, AND 5.4 G/T SILVER AT LA ROMANA, IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 15 METERS OF 1.2% COPPER, 0.05% TIN, AND 5.4 G/T SILVER AT LA ROMANA, IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • In-fill drill holes at La Romana intersect additional high grade mineralization;
    • 15m at 1.2% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 5.4g/t Ag, including 7.8m at 1.9% Cu, 0.07% Sn, 8.8g/t Ag
    • 22m at 0.7% Cu, 0.07% Sn 3.1g/t Ag, including 12m at 1.1% Cu, 0.13% Sn, 5.0g/t Ag
  • First drill holes at Romana Deep deliver encouraging results and follow-up geophysics planned
  • Exploration drilling ongoing at Zarcita and La Romana
  • Drilling to commence at Cañada Honda target

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce assay results for its ongoing diamond drilling at the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and results for the first three drill holes at the Romana Deep target at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) announces that on April 13, 2023 it applied to the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator, and its additional regulators, for approval of a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").  The Company did so in anticipation that it would be unable to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the required certifications (the "Issuer Statements" ) on or before the prescribed filing deadline of May 1, 2023 .

Voltage Metals logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

If granted, the MCTO will prohibit trading in securities of the Company by its CEO and CFO and certain other insiders until the Issuer Statements are filed and the MCTO is lifted.

The issuance of an MCTO will generally not affect the ability of persons who are not or have not been management of the Company to trade in its securities.

The Company underwent a business combination transaction in its last financial year (the completion of which was previously announced on March 11, 2022 ), adding to the complexity of the audit of the Issuer Statements and contributing to the filing delay.  The Company's recent change of auditors has also contributed to the delay.

The Company expects to have the audit of the Issuer Statements completed no later than June 30, 2023.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out under Sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 until the Issuer Statements are filed.

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/18/c3990.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Vizsla Copper: Exploring District-scale Copper Opportunities in British Columbia

Azincourt Energy Options Big Hill Lithium Project

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ended 31 March 2023

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Festival Hydro to Pilot Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell with Supporting Cleantech

Related News

Energy Investing

Azincourt Energy Options Big Hill Lithium Project

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ended 31 March 2023

Gold Investing

Gareth Soloway: Gold and Silver Price Targets, "Epic" Bitcoin Level to Watch

Gold Investing

Gold Price Update: Q1 2023 in Review

Silver Investing

Top 5 Silver Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2023

Energy Investing

GoviEx Announces $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

×