Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results and Provides Outlook for 2026

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE: GRNT) ("Granite Ridge" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 and provided initial guidance for 2026.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Increased total production by 27% to 35,120 Boe/day (49% oil) including a 17% increase in oil production
- Reported net loss of $25.1 million, or $(0.19) per share, and Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) of $1.5 million, or $0.01 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (non-GAAP)
- Generated Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) of $69.5 million
- Invested $127.5 million of capital, placing online 67 gross (10.50 net) wells
- Declared a dividend of $0.11 per share
- Ended the year with total liquidity of $339.5 million and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAX of 1.2x
See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for descriptions of the above non-GAAP measures as well as a reconciliation of these measures to the associated GAAP (as defined herein) measures.
Tyler Farquharson, President and CEO of Granite Ridge, commented, "Granite Ridge continued its evolution in 2025 from a traditional non-operated production company to a capital allocator focused on controlled, short-cycle development through Operated Partnerships. This strategic shift has resulted in greater control over development timing, and increased deal flow and exposure to high-quality resource in the Permian Basin. We have executed over fifty of these transactions and added approximately 100 net locations since the program began in 2023.
"For the year, we grew production 28% to an average of 32,000 Boe per day while investing $279 million in development capital. Our strategy remains straightforward: underwrite projects to 25% full-cycle returns at strip pricing, compound production and cash flow growth, and protect downside through disciplined leverage.
"In 2025, we added 331 gross, 77.2 net, locations for $122 million across both the Operated Partnership and non-operated portfolio. In the Permian Basin, we acquired 59.3 Operated Partnership net wells at $1.4 million per location. By underwriting transactions on a unit-by-unit basis at strip pricing, we moderate commodity price volatility and avoid execution and valuation risk associated with large-format acquisitions.
"Our 2026 guidance reflects the benefits of increased scale. Production growth is moderating and development capital expenditures align closely with expected cash flow.
"We remain committed to disciplined capital allocation, operational execution through our partners, and returning capital to shareholders. The scalability and resilience of our platform position Granite Ridge to generate durable shareholder value through disciplined growth and capital returns across commodity cycles."
Financial Results
Net loss for the quarter was $25.1 million, or $(0.19) per share of common stock. Excluding non-cash and special items, Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) was $1.5 million for the quarter, or $0.01 per diluted share of common stock. Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) and cash flow from operating activities for the quarter totaled $69.5 million and $64.5 million, respectively.
Net income for the year was $24.4 million or $0.18 per diluted share of common stock. Excluding non-cash and special items, Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) was $56.2 million or $0.43 per diluted share of common stock. Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) and cash flow from operating activities for the year totaled $315.0 million and $296.4 million, respectively.
Production Results
Total production for the quarter increased 27% from the prior year quarter to 35,120 Boe per day (49% oil), including a 17% increase in oil production to 17,152 barrels ("Bbls") per day. Natural gas production for the quarter totaled 107,804 thousand cubic feet of natural gas ("Mcf") per day.
Total production for the year increased 28% to 31,984 Boe per day (50% oil), including a 31% increase in oil production to 16,041 Bbls per day. Natural gas production for the year totaled 95,649 Mcf per day.
Oil, Natural Gas and Related Product Sales
During the quarter, NYMEX West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") crude oil averaged $59.64 per Bbl, and NYMEX natural gas at Henry Hub averaged $3.75 per Mcf. The Company's average realized price for oil and natural gas, excluding the effect of commodity derivatives, was $55.49 per Bbl (a $4.15 differential to WTI) and $1.81 per Mcf (a 48% realization of Henry Hub), respectively.
Operating Costs
Lease operating expenses were $24.9 million for the quarter, or $7.72 per Boe, a 29% increase on a per unit basis compared to the prior year quarter. Production and ad valorem taxes were $6.2 million for the quarter, or 5.9% of oil and natural gas sales. During the quarter general and administrative ("G&A") costs totaled $8.0 million, inclusive of $1.4 million of non-cash stock-based compensation.
Lease operating expenses were $84.9 million for the year, or $7.27 per Boe, an 16% increase on a per unit basis compared to the prior year. Production and ad valorem taxes were $27.6 million for the year, or 6.1% of oil and natural gas sales. G&A costs for the year totaled $31.0 million, inclusive of $3.8 million of non-cash stock-based compensation.
Capital Expenditures and Operational Activity
Capital expenditures for the quarter were $127.5 million comprised of $66.4 million of drilling and completion ("D&C") capital and $61.1 million of property acquisition costs. Total 2025 capital expenditures were $401.0 million comprised of $279.0 million of D&C capital and $122.0 million of property acquisition costs.
The table below provides capital expenditures incurred for oil and natural gas producing activities for the periods indicated:
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Property acquisition costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proved
|
$
|
606
|
|
$
|
612
|
|
$
|
14,754
|
|
$
|
3,436
|
Unproved
|
|
60,445
|
|
|
9,207
|
|
|
107,239
|
|
|
60,721
|
Development costs
|
|
66,400
|
|
|
83,522
|
|
|
278,993
|
|
|
290,283
|
Total costs incurred for oil and natural gas properties
|
$
|
127,451
|
|
$
|
93,341
|
|
$
|
400,986
|
|
$
|
354,440
The table below provides a summary of gross and net wells completed and put on production for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025:
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2025
|
|
Gross
|
|
Net
|
|
Gross
|
|
Net
|
Permian
|
35
|
|
7.5
|
|
148
|
|
31.8
|
Eagle Ford
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
7
|
|
0.5
|
Bakken
|
4
|
|
0.1
|
|
14
|
|
0.3
|
Haynesville
|
2
|
|
0.7
|
|
14
|
|
1.9
|
DJ
|
7
|
|
0.8
|
|
79
|
|
1.4
|
Appalachian
|
19
|
|
1.4
|
|
60
|
|
2.5
|
Total
|
67
|
|
10.5
|
|
322
|
|
38.4
On December 31, 2025, the Company had 137 gross (12.18 net) wells for which drilling was either in-progress or were pending completion.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2025, Granite Ridge had $350.0 million of principal debt outstanding on 8.875% senior unsecured notes and $50.0 million of debt outstanding under our senior secured revolving credit agreement (as amended, the "Credit Agreement"). We had $339.5 million of liquidity as of December 31, 2025, consisting of $324.7 million of committed borrowing availability under the Credit Agreement and $14.8 million of cash on hand.
2025 Proved Reserves
As of December 31, 2025, Granite Ridge's estimated proved reserves totaled 62,347 MBoe, compared to 54,315 MBoe as of December 31, 2024. The Company's proved reserves are approximately 49% oil and 51% natural gas. Proved developed reserves totaled 47,525 MBoe, or 76% of total proved reserves. The table below provides a summary of changes in total proved reserves for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as the proved developed reserves balance at the beginning and end of the year.
|
|
Oil
(MBbl)
|
|
Natural Gas
(MMcf)
|
|
MBoe
|
Proved developed and undeveloped reserves at December 31, 2024
|
28,187
|
|
|
156,769
|
|
|
54,315
|
|
Revisions of previous estimates
|
(3,089
|
)
|
|
13,494
|
|
|
(840
|
)
|
Extensions and discoveries
|
5,727
|
|
|
37,612
|
|
|
11,996
|
|
Acquisition of reserves
|
5,603
|
|
|
17,680
|
|
|
8,550
|
|
Production
|
(5,855
|
)
|
|
(34,912
|
)
|
|
(11,674
|
)
|
Proved developed and undeveloped reserves at December 31, 2025
|
30,573
|
|
|
190,643
|
|
|
62,347
|
|
|
Oil
(MBbl)
|
|
Natural Gas
(MMcf)
|
|
MBoe
|
Proved developed reserves:
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
19,269
|
|
118,103
|
|
38,953
|
December 31, 2025
|
21,498
|
|
156,161
|
|
47,525
|
Proved undeveloped reserves:
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
8,918
|
|
38,666
|
|
15,362
|
December 31, 2025
|
9,075
|
|
34,482
|
|
14,822
2026 Guidance
The Company's initial 2026 guidance anticipates approximately 34,000 to 36,000 Boe per day of production for 2026, an increase at the midpoint of approximately 9% from 2025.
The following table summarizes the Company's operational and financial guidance for 2026.
|
|
2026 Guidance
|
Annual production (Boe per day)
|
34,000 - 36,000
|
Oil production (% of total production)
|
50% - 52%
|
Acquisitions ($ in millions)
|
$20 - $30
|
Development capital expenditures ($ in millions)
|
$300 - $330
|
Total capital expenditures ($ in millions)
|
$320 - $360
|
Lease operating expenses (per Boe)
|
$6.75 - $7.75
|
Production and ad valorem taxes (% of total revenue)
|
6% - 7%
|
Cash general and administrative expense ($ in millions)
|
$25 - $27
About Granite Ridge
Granite Ridge is a scaled energy company which aims to provide shareholders with exposure similar to energy private equity through operated partnerships and traditional non-operated assets. We own assets in six prolific unconventional basins across the United States. We aim to deliver a diversified portfolio with best-in-class full cycle returns by investing in a large number of high-graded deals developed by proven public and private operators. We focus on success as measured by total shareholder returns, which we seek to balance with a low leverage profile. For more information, visit Granite Ridge's website at www.graniteridge.com .
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the presentation of the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted EBITDAX, and Net Debt.
See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a description and reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure presented in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
|
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc.
|
|
December 31,
|
(in thousands, except par value and share data)
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
$
|
14,846
|
|
|
$
|
9,419
|
|
Revenue receivable
|
|
74,166
|
|
|
|
69,692
|
|
Advances to operators
|
|
2,682
|
|
|
|
19,959
|
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
2,251
|
|
|
|
3,831
|
|
Derivative assets - commodity derivatives
|
|
13,978
|
|
|
|
537
|
|
Equity investments
|
|
10,960
|
|
|
|
31,783
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
118,883
|
|
|
|
135,221
|
|
Property and equipment:
|
|
|
|
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method
|
|
1,897,388
|
|
|
|
1,540,021
|
|
Accumulated depletion
|
|
(857,832
|
)
|
|
|
(643,051
|
)
|
Total property and equipment, net
|
|
1,039,556
|
|
|
|
896,970
|
|
Long-term assets:
|
|
|
|
Derivative assets - commodity derivatives
|
|
3,743
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
5,889
|
|
|
|
4,288
|
|
Total long-term assets
|
|
9,632
|
|
|
|
4,288
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,168,071
|
|
|
$
|
1,036,479
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
76,847
|
|
|
$
|
99,440
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
17,500
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
810
|
|
|
|
546
|
|
Derivative liabilities - commodity derivatives
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
1,822
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
95,181
|
|
|
|
101,808
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
367,832
|
|
|
|
205,000
|
|
Derivative liabilities - commodity derivatives
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,679
|
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
|
11,968
|
|
|
|
10,693
|
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
87,330
|
|
|
|
79,946
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
467,130
|
|
|
|
299,318
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
562,311
|
|
|
|
401,126
|
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 431,000,000 shares authorized, 136,941,978 and 136,417,677 issued at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
659,228
|
|
|
|
655,472
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
(17,286
|
)
|
|
|
16,047
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 5,686,711 and 5,683,921 shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|
|
(36,196
|
)
|
|
|
(36,180
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
605,760
|
|
|
|
635,353
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,168,071
|
|
|
$
|
1,036,479
|
|
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc.
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil and natural gas sales
|
$
|
105,485
|
|
|
$
|
106,307
|
|
|
$
|
450,306
|
|
|
$
|
380,030
|
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease operating expenses
|
|
24,949
|
|
|
|
15,287
|
|
|
|
84,903
|
|
|
|
57,461
|
|
Production and ad valorem taxes
|
|
6,198
|
|
|
|
7,032
|
|
|
|
27,554
|
|
|
|
26,007
|
|
Depletion and accretion expense
|
|
57,897
|
|
|
|
49,847
|
|
|
|
215,701
|
|
|
|
176,529
|
|
Impairments of long-lived assets
|
|
44,654
|
|
|
|
35,637
|
|
|
|
44,654
|
|
|
|
36,369
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
8,041
|
|
|
|
5,944
|
|
|
|
31,009
|
|
|
|
24,649
|
|
Other, net
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
(524
|
)
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
(241
|
)
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
141,924
|
|
|
|
113,223
|
|
|
|
403,886
|
|
|
|
320,774
|
|
Net operating income (loss)
|
|
(36,439
|
)
|
|
|
(6,916
|
)
|
|
|
46,420
|
|
|
|
59,256
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain (loss) on derivatives - commodity derivatives
|
|
12,829
|
|
|
|
(8,803
|
)
|
|
|
27,121
|
|
|
|
(908
|
)
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(8,502
|
)
|
|
|
(4,673
|
)
|
|
|
(25,500
|
)
|
|
|
(18,470
|
)
|
Gain (loss) on equity investments
|
|
(615
|
)
|
|
|
4,132
|
|
|
|
(15,833
|
)
|
|
|
(15,183
|
)
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(94
|
)
|
|
|
271
|
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
3,711
|
|
|
|
(9,344
|
)
|
|
|
(14,306
|
)
|
|
|
(34,290
|
)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
(32,728
|
)
|
|
|
(16,260
|
)
|
|
|
32,114
|
|
|
|
24,966
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
(7,665
|
)
|
|
|
(4,638
|
)
|
|
|
7,761
|
|
|
|
6,207
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(25,063
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11,622
|
)
|
|
$
|
24,353
|
|
|
$
|
18,759
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
130,476
|
|
|
|
130,210
|
|
|
|
130,439
|
|
|
|
130,189
|
|
Diluted
|
|
130,476
|
|
|
|
130,210
|
|
|
|
130,501
|
|
|
|
130,227
|
|
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc.
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
24,353
|
|
|
$
|
18,759
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depletion and accretion expense
|
|
215,701
|
|
|
|
176,529
|
|
Impairments of long-lived assets
|
|
44,654
|
|
|
|
36,369
|
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives
|
|
(22,662
|
)
|
|
|
17,271
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
3,756
|
|
|
|
2,298
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount
|
|
2,208
|
|
|
|
3,540
|
|
(Gain) loss on equity investments
|
|
15,833
|
|
|
|
15,183
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
7,383
|
|
|
|
5,958
|
|
Other
|
|
(359
|
)
|
|
|
(1,034
|
)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Revenue receivable
|
|
(4,449
|
)
|
|
|
3,288
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
9,561
|
|
|
|
(1,153
|
)
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
693
|
|
|
|
(1,228
|
)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
(258
|
)
|
|
|
(47
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
296,414
|
|
|
|
275,733
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures for oil and natural gas properties
|
|
(300,768
|
)
|
|
|
(285,796
|
)
|
Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
(118,491
|
)
|
|
|
(61,197
|
)
|
Deposit on acquisition
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(887
|
)
|
Refund of advances to operators
|
|
4,285
|
|
|
|
19,655
|
|
Proceeds from the disposal of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
175
|
|
|
|
13,995
|
|
Proceeds from the sale of equity investments
|
|
4,991
|
|
|
|
3,462
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(409,808
|
)
|
|
|
(310,768
|
)
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities
|
|
190,000
|
|
|
|
110,000
|
|
Repayments of borrowing on credit facilities
|
|
(345,000
|
)
|
|
|
(15,000
|
)
|
Proceeds from senior notes, net of discount
|
|
336,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred financing costs
|
|
(4,477
|
)
|
|
|
(3,340
|
)
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
(442
|
)
|
Payment of dividends
|
|
(57,686
|
)
|
|
|
(57,494
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
118,821
|
|
|
|
33,724
|
|
Net change in cash
|
|
5,427
|
|
|
|
(1,311
|
)
|
Cash at beginning of year
|
|
9,419
|
|
|
|
10,730
|
|
Cash at end of year
|
$
|
14,846
|
|
|
$
|
9,419
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the year for interest, net of capitalized interest
|
$
|
(24,748
|
)
|
|
$
|
(14,472
|
)
|
Cash paid during the year for income taxes, net of refunds
|
$
|
(549
|
)
|
|
$
|
(197
|
)
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Change in accrued capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
(10,900
|
)
|
|
$
|
36,736
|
|
Advances to operators applied to development of oil and natural gas properties
|
$
|
150,692
|
|
|
$
|
121,922
|
|
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc.
|
The following table sets forth summary information concerning production and operating data for the periods indicated:
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net Sales (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil sales
|
$
|
87,563
|
|
$
|
88,730
|
|
$
|
360,832
|
|
$
|
327,491
|
Natural gas sales
|
|
17,922
|
|
|
17,577
|
|
|
89,474
|
|
|
52,539
|
Total revenues
|
|
105,485
|
|
|
106,307
|
|
|
450,306
|
|
|
380,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Production:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (MBbl)
|
|
1,578
|
|
|
1,354
|
|
|
5,855
|
|
|
4,483
|
Natural gas (MMcf)
|
|
9,918
|
|
|
7,186
|
|
|
34,912
|
|
|
27,944
|
Total (MBoe) (1)
|
|
3,231
|
|
|
2,552
|
|
|
11,674
|
|
|
9,140
|
Average Daily Production:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (Bbl)
|
|
17,152
|
|
|
14,717
|
|
|
16,041
|
|
|
12,248
|
Natural gas (Mcf)
|
|
107,804
|
|
|
78,104
|
|
|
95,649
|
|
|
76,350
|
Total (Boe) (1)
|
|
35,120
|
|
|
27,734
|
|
|
31,984
|
|
|
24,973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Sales Prices:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (per Bbl)
|
$
|
55.49
|
|
$
|
65.53
|
|
$
|
61.63
|
|
$
|
73.06
|
Effect of gain on settled oil derivatives on average price (per Bbl)
|
|
0.60
|
|
|
0.85
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
0.34
|
Oil net of settled oil derivatives (per Bbl) (2)
|
|
56.09
|
|
|
66.38
|
|
|
61.91
|
|
|
73.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas sales (per Mcf)
|
|
1.81
|
|
|
2.45
|
|
|
2.56
|
|
|
1.88
|
Effect of gain on settled natural gas derivatives on average price (per Mcf)
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
0.39
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
0.53
|
Natural gas sales net of settled natural gas derivatives (per Mcf) (2)
|
|
1.90
|
|
|
2.84
|
|
|
2.64
|
|
|
2.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price on a Boe basis excluding settled commodity derivatives
|
|
32.65
|
|
|
41.66
|
|
|
38.57
|
|
|
41.58
|
Effect of gain on settled commodity derivatives on average price (per Boe)
|
|
0.57
|
|
|
1.56
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
1.79
|
Realized price on a Boe basis including settled commodity derivatives (2)
|
|
33.22
|
|
|
43.22
|
|
|
38.95
|
|
|
43.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease operating expenses
|
$
|
24,949
|
|
$
|
15,287
|
|
$
|
84,903
|
|
$
|
57,461
|
Production and ad valorem taxes
|
|
6,198
|
|
|
7,032
|
|
|
27,554
|
|
|
26,007
|
Depletion and accretion expense
|
|
57,897
|
|
|
49,847
|
|
|
215,701
|
|
|
176,529
|
Impairments of long-lived assets
|
|
44,654
|
|
|
35,637
|
|
|
44,654
|
|
|
36,369
|
General and administrative
|
|
8,041
|
|
|
5,944
|
|
|
31,009
|
|
|
24,649
|
Costs and Expenses (per Boe):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease operating expenses
|
$
|
7.72
|
|
$
|
5.99
|
|
$
|
7.27
|
|
$
|
6.29
|
Production and ad valorem taxes
|
|
1.92
|
|
|
2.76
|
|
|
2.36
|
|
|
2.85
|
Depletion and accretion
|
|
17.92
|
|
|
19.53
|
|
|
18.48
|
|
|
19.31
|
Impairments of long-lived assets
|
|
13.82
|
|
|
13.96
|
|
|
3.83
|
|
|
3.98
|
General and administrative
|
|
2.49
|
|
|
2.33
|
|
|
2.66
|
|
|
2.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Producing Wells at Period-End:
|
|
244.74
|
|
|
202.40
|
|
|
244.74
|
|
|
202.40
|
(1) Natural gas is converted to Boe using the ratio of one barrel of oil to six Mcf of natural gas.
|
(2) The presentation of realized prices including settled commodity derivatives is a result of including the net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity derivatives to realized pricing. This presentation of average prices with derivatives is a means by which to reflect the actual cash performance of our commodity derivatives for the respective periods and presents oil and natural gas prices with derivatives in a manner consistent with the presentation generally used by the investment community.
|
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc.
|
The table below provides data associated with the Company's current derivatives, for the periods indicated:
|
|
2026
|
|
2027
|
|
2028
|
|
First
Quarter
|
|
Second
Quarter
|
|
Third
Quarter
|
|
Fourth
Quarter
|
|
Total
|
|
Total
|
|
Total
|
Collars (oil)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (Bbl)
|
|
733,085
|
|
|
1,049,430
|
|
|
909,612
|
|
|
795,038
|
|
|
3,487,165
|
|
|
961,153
|
|
|
|
—
|
Weighted-average floor price ($/Bbl)
|
$
|
58.73
|
|
$
|
61.32
|
|
$
|
60.53
|
|
$
|
59.97
|
|
$
|
60.26
|
|
$
|
52.50
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
Weighted-average ceiling price ($/Bbl)
|
$
|
70.11
|
|
$
|
70.65
|
|
$
|
69.93
|
|
$
|
68.53
|
|
$
|
69.87
|
|
$
|
74.24
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
Swaps (oil)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (Bbl)
|
|
134,684
|
|
|
95,082
|
|
|
73,484
|
|
|
53,974
|
|
|
357,224
|
|
|
452,936
|
|
|
|
—
|
Weighted-average price ($/Bbl)
|
$
|
60.41
|
|
$
|
60.33
|
|
$
|
60.27
|
|
$
|
60.24
|
|
$
|
60.33
|
|
$
|
60.21
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
Collars (natural gas)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (Mcf)
|
|
6,804,503
|
|
|
1,851,019
|
|
|
1,727,756
|
|
|
3,868,320
|
|
|
14,251,598
|
|
|
6,099,088
|
|
|
|
2,211,640
|
Weighted-average floor price ($/Mcf)
|
$
|
3.62
|
|
$
|
3.25
|
|
$
|
3.25
|
|
$
|
3.66
|
|
$
|
3.54
|
|
$
|
3.89
|
|
|
$
|
3.60
|
Weighted-average ceiling price ($/Mcf)
|
$
|
4.55
|
|
$
|
4.00
|
|
$
|
4.00
|
|
$
|
4.44
|
|
$
|
4.38
|
|
$
|
4.97
|
|
|
$
|
4.73
|
Swaps (natural gas)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (Mcf)
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,546,849
|
|
|
3,961,363
|
|
|
1,222,218
|
|
|
9,730,430
|
|
|
9,323,814
|
|
|
|
—
|
Weighted-average price ($/Mcf)
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
3.73
|
|
$
|
3.73
|
|
$
|
3.73
|
|
$
|
3.73
|
|
$
|
3.60
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
Swaps (Platts IFERC Waha)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (Mcf)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,540,087
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
Weighted-average price ($/Mcf)
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
(1.08
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc.
Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes certain non-GAAP performance measures may provide financial statement users with additional meaningful comparisons between current results, the results of its peers and the results of prior periods. In addition, the Company believes these measures are used by analysts and others in the valuation, rating and investment recommendations of companies within the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. See the reconciliations throughout this release of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAX
Adjusted EBITDAX is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAX as net income before depletion and accretion expense, unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives – commodity derivatives, interest expense, non-cash stock-based compensation, income tax expense, impairment of long-lived assets, (gain) loss on equity investments and other, net. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP.
The Company's Adjusted EBITDAX measure provides additional information that may be used to better understand the Company's operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted EBITDAX, as used by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the Company's management team and by other users of the Company's consolidated financial statements. For example, Adjusted EBITDAX can be used to assess the Company's operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure, and to assess the financial performance of the Company's assets and the Company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of net income to Adjusted EBITDAX for the periods indicated:
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(25,063
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11,622
|
)
|
|
$
|
24,353
|
|
|
$
|
18,759
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
8,502
|
|
|
|
4,673
|
|
|
|
25,500
|
|
|
|
18,470
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
(7,665
|
)
|
|
|
(4,638
|
)
|
|
|
7,761
|
|
|
|
6,207
|
|
Other, net
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
(524
|
)
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
(241
|
)
|
Depletion and accretion expense
|
|
57,897
|
|
|
|
49,847
|
|
|
|
215,701
|
|
|
|
176,529
|
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation
|
|
1,369
|
|
|
|
615
|
|
|
|
3,756
|
|
|
|
2,298
|
|
Impairments of long-lived assets
|
|
44,654
|
|
|
|
35,637
|
|
|
|
44,654
|
|
|
|
36,369
|
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives
|
|
(10,996
|
)
|
|
|
12,777
|
|
|
|
(22,662
|
)
|
|
|
17,271
|
|
(Gain) loss on equity investments
|
|
615
|
|
|
|
(4,132
|
)
|
|
|
15,833
|
|
|
|
15,183
|
|
Adjusted EBITDAX
|
$
|
69,498
|
|
|
$
|
82,633
|
|
|
$
|
314,961
|
|
|
$
|
290,845
|
Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt
The Company provides Net Debt, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Net Debt as current portion of long-term debt, long-term debt, net, less cash as of the balance sheet date. The Company's Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAX provides investors with insight into the Company's leverage as of the measurement date.
The following table provides a reconciliation from the GAAP measure of Debt to Net Debt and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAX ratio:
|
|
December 31,
|
(in thousands except for ratio)
|
|
2025
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$
|
17,500
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
367,832
|
|
Cash
|
|
(14,846
|
)
|
Net Debt
|
$
|
370,486
|
|
|
|
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAX ratio
|
|
1.2
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share
The Company provides Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share represent earnings and diluted earnings per share determined under GAAP without regard to certain non-cash and nonrecurring items. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income as net income as determined under GAAP excluding impairments of long-lived assets, unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives, (gain) loss on equity investments, deferred finance cost amortization acceleration, nonrecurring general and administrative expenses - severance costs, nonrecurring general and administrative expenses - capital markets transaction costs, and tax impact on above adjustments.
The Company defines Adjusted Earnings Per Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average number of diluted shares of common stock outstanding.
The Company believes these measures provide useful information to analysts and investors for analysis of its operating results on a recurring, comparable basis from period to period. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for earnings or diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following table provides a reconciliation from the GAAP measure of net income to Adjusted Net Income, both in total and on a per diluted share basis, for the periods indicated:
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(25,063
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11,622
|
)
|
|
$
|
24,353
|
|
|
$
|
18,759
|
|
Impairments of long-lived assets
|
|
44,654
|
|
|
|
35,637
|
|
|
|
44,654
|
|
|
|
36,369
|
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives
|
|
(10,996
|
)
|
|
|
12,777
|
|
|
|
(22,662
|
)
|
|
|
17,271
|
|
(Gain) loss on equity investments
|
|
615
|
|
|
|
(4,132
|
)
|
|
|
15,833
|
|
|
|
15,183
|
|
Deferred finance cost amortization acceleration
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,167
|
|
Nonrecurring general and administrative expenses - severance costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,757
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Nonrecurring general and administrative expenses - capital markets transaction costs
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,501
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Tax impact on above adjustments (a)
|
|
(7,685
|
)
|
|
|
(9,963
|
)
|
|
|
(9,215
|
)
|
|
|
(15,973
|
)
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$
|
1,514
|
|
|
$
|
22,697
|
|
|
$
|
56,221
|
|
|
$
|
73,776
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per diluted share - as reported
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
Impairments of long-lived assets
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives
|
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
(Gain) loss on equity investments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
0.12
|
Deferred finance cost amortization acceleration
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Nonrecurring general and administrative expenses - severance costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Nonrecurring general and administrative expenses - capital markets transaction costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Tax impact on above adjustments (a)
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
(0.12
|
)
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
Adjusted earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
Diluted earnings
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
(a) Estimated using statutory tax rate in effect for the period.
