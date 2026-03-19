Grandpuits Zero-crude Platform: TotalEnergies Starts Production at France's First Advanced Plastics Recycling Plant

TotalEnergies has launched France's first advanced plastics recycling plant, with an annual capacity of 15,000 tons, at its Grandpuits site southeast of Paris. This start-up marks another step in the conversion of the refinery into a zero-crude platform.

A brand-new plastics recycling activity

The new plant uses innovative recycling technology supplied by our partner Plastic Energy . It transforms hard-to-recycle plastic waste from French households, which is currently sent to landfill or incineration, into a synthetic oil through a pyrolysis process, involving heating the waste to high temperatures in an oxygen-free environment and under pressure. This advanced recycling process makes it possible to recycle waste that cannot be recycled mechanically.

Recycled plastics identical to virgin plastics

The synthetic oil is then treated as petrochemical feedstock, as a substitute for fossil fuels. It contributes to producing recycled plastics of the same quality as virgin plastics, compatible with the strictest requirements for food contact and medical applications. TotalEnergies signed an agreement with two French partners in 2023: Citeo 1 and Paprec , to secure the plant's long-term supply of plastic waste.

" The start-up of the first advanced plastics recycling plant in France is an important milestone in the conversion of our Grandpuits site into a zero-crude complex. Alongside Plastic Energy, contributing its technology, and our partners Citeo and Paprec, we are supporting the emergence of a brand-new French plastic recycling activity ," declared Valérie Goff, Senior Vice President, Renewables, Fuels & Chemicals at TotalEnergies.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

X - @TotalEnergies LinkedIn - TotalEnergies Facebook - TotalEnergies Instagram - TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

1 An eco-organisation dedicated to reducing the environmental impact of household packaging and paper.

TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 | presse@totalenergies.com | @TotalEnergiesPR
Relations Investisseurs : +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 | ir@totalenergies.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

TotalEnergiesTTENYSE:TTEoil and gas investing
TTE
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
QIMC Reports Results from Hole 1 DDH-26-01 at West-Advocate Natural Hydrogen Project, Nova Scotia; R2G2(TM) Exploration Model Applied

QIMC Reports Results from Hole 1 DDH-26-01 at West-Advocate Natural Hydrogen Project, Nova Scotia; R2G2(TM) Exploration Model Applied

R2G2(TM) Exploration Model Applied to the 300-km Cobequid-Chedabucto Structural Corridor

Discovery Highlights — West-Advocate Natural Hydrogen ProjectHole 1 DDH-26-01 completed as part of QIMC's five-hole 2026 drilling programR2G2™ exploration model applied to drill targeting within the Cobequid-Chedabucto structural corridor - trademark filedScientific commentary by Prof. Marc... Keep Reading...
Oil barrels, gold bars and coins with an upward green arrow on a dark background.

Oil Spikes, Gold Hesitates: Markets React to Strait of Hormuz Risk

Prices for gold and oil have moved sharply in recent weeks as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East inject fresh volatility into the global commodities space. Crude prices have surged in recent weeks after disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow maritime... Keep Reading...

SURGE ENERGY INC. CONFIRMS APRIL 2026 DIVIDEND

Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY,OTC:ZPTAF) confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on April 15, 2026, in respect of March 2026 production, for the shareholders of record on March 31, 2026, will be $0.043333 per share.The dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes... Keep Reading...
Hydrogen storage tanks under a blue sky with clouds.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: First Atlas Gains 105 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian news impacting the resource sector.Statistics Canada released February’s Labor Force Survey on Friday (March 13). The data showed that... Keep Reading...

Vitesse Energy Announces Hedging Update and Board Member Transition

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTS) ("Vitesse" or the "Company") today announced a hedging update related to opportunistic additional hedges through 2027 at price levels that support its dividend, along with the transition of M. Bruce Chernoff from Vitesse's Board of Directors (the "Vitesse... Keep Reading...
Avanti Helium Urges U.S. Government to Designate Helium as a Critical Mineral Amid Rising Supply Risks

Avanti Helium Urges U.S. Government to Designate Helium as a Critical Mineral Amid Rising Supply Risks

Avanti Helium Corp. (TSXV: AVN,OTC:ARGYF) (OTC: ARGYF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") today reiterated its September 2025 request that helium be formally designated as a Critical Mineral by the United States, highlighting growing geopolitical risks to global helium supply and the urgent need to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Streamex Corp. to Present at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

Bold Ventures Announces Partial Results of First Phase of Drilling at Burchell

NevGold Intercepts 11.42 g/t AuEq Over 7.7 Meters Within 4.91 g/t AuEq Over 27.4 Meters ; Initial Antimony-Gold Mineral Resource Estimate On Schedule For Q2-2026 With Focus On Near-Term Antimony Production

Standard Uranium Executes Exploration Agreement with Kineepik Métis Local Inc.

Related News

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Announces Partial Results of First Phase of Drilling at Burchell

precious metals investing

NevGold Intercepts 11.42 g/t AuEq Over 7.7 Meters Within 4.91 g/t AuEq Over 27.4 Meters ; Initial Antimony-Gold Mineral Resource Estimate On Schedule For Q2-2026 With Focus On Near-Term Antimony Production

energy investing

Standard Uranium Executes Exploration Agreement with Kineepik Métis Local Inc.

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Confirms a New Delivery of Clean UHP Hydrogen to Ontario, Strengthening its Commercial Deployment in this Strategic Market

cleantech investing

CHARBONE confirme une nouvelle livraison d'hydrogene propre UHP en Ontario, renforcant son deploiement commercial dans ce marche strategique

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Corp. Engages Market-Making and Marketing Firms and Appoints Director

energy investing

Blue Sky Initiates Hydrogeological Program to Support Future Development of the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit