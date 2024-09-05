Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG;OTCQB:GPTRF)

Grande Portage Resources: Advancing the High-grade Herbert Gold Project in Alaska


Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG;OTCQB:GPTRF);OTCQB:GPTRF) is a publicly held junior resource company exclusively focused on exploring and developing gold assets in southeast Alaska. The company is advancing its 100 percent owned Herbert Gold project, situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska, within the historic Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over 7 million ounces of gold.

The Herbert Gold project has an updated mineral resource estimate of 1.44 million ounces at 9.47 g/pt gold indicated resource, and 515,700 ounces at 8.85 g/pt gold inferred resource.

Grande Portage Resources' Herbert gold project​Herbert Gold Project

The Herbert Gold project is an exploration stage, high-grade, mesothermal quartz vein system in the historic Juneau Gold Belt of southeast Alaska. Herbert consists of 91 unpatented lode claims located 25 km north of Juneau and to the south of Coeur Alaska's profitable Kensington gold mine. The property covers six parallel vein structures exposed at surface.

Grande Portage released an updated MRE on the project (2024) for 1.44 Moz (4.7 Mt at 9.5 g/t gold) and 0.5 Moz (1.8 Mt at 8.9 g/t gold) in the indicated and Inferred categories, respectively. The Herbert property remains open at depth and along strike. Overall, six or more promising gold-producing vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structures and quartz-sulfides are located on the property. Herbert Gold is one of Alaska's most promising districts and has remained remarkably underexplored.

Company Highlights

  • Grande Portage Resources is a junior resource company advancing its high-grade Herbert Gold project, located in a prolific gold belt in Alaska.
  • Strong management team led by Ian Klassen who has 20 years’ experience in business management, public relations and government affairs.
  • The company’s flagship Herbert Gold project, located near Juneau, Alaska, boasts a resource of 1.44 million ounces at 9.47 g/pt gold, and inferred resource of 515,700 ounces at 8.85 g/pt gold.

Click here to connect with Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG) to receive an Investor Presentation

GPG:CC
Grande Portage Resources
Grande Portage Resources

Grande Portage Resources


Grande Portage Closes Equity Financing

Grande Portage Closes Equity Financing

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FRA:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement with the issuance of 5,836,221 Units at a price of $0.18 for gross per unit for gross proceeds of $1,050,520. The closing is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange

Each unit in this offering consists of one common share in the capital of the company and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the unit holder to purchase one additional GPG common share at a price of $0.25 per share at any time within 24 months of the closing.

Grande Portage Resources Announces Update on Equity Financing

Grande Portage Resources Announces Update on Equity Financing

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FRA:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its non-brokered private placement of up to 5,555,555 Units announced on July 30, 2024, has been over-subscribed and will now consist of 5,836,221 Units at a price of $0.18 for gross proceeds of $1,050,520 subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange

As previously announced, each Unit in this offering consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each warrant entitles the Unit holder to purchase one (1) additional GPG common share at a price of $0.25 per share at any time within 24 months of the closing.

Grande Portage Resources Announces Equity Financing

Grande Portage Resources Announces Equity Financing

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has arranged, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,555,555 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering

The private placement offering will be priced at $0.18 per Unit, and each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one full share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.25 for one additional common share for a period of 24 months following the closing date.

Dynasty Gold (TSXV:DYG)

Dynasty Gold: Gold-focused Exploration with High-grade Gold Assets in Canada and the US


Dynasty Gold

Dynasty Gold


Tartana Minerals Limited

Nightflower Exploration Target Upgrade Following Antimony Price Increase

Drill intersection grades up 3.05m @ 9.0% Sb

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company), is pleased to advise that it has upgraded its Nightflower Exploration Target after reviewing its earlier estimation in light of the recent increases in the Antimony price. Nightflower is a high grade silver – lead deposit with, previously overlooked, significant Antimony credits.

Keep reading...Show less
Yvonne Blaszczyk, gold bars and chess piece.

Yvonne Blaszczyk: Gold, Silver — Last Call to Invest Before Prices Go Higher

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Yvonne Blaszczyk, president and CEO of BMG Group, shared her latest thoughts on the gold and silver markets, including her price forecasts for the months and years ahead.

She emphasized that a global perspective is key for understanding these metals as geopolitical turmoil unfolds.

"I think the incredible rise — meteoric rise — of gold in recent months is the best indicator in terms of what is happening around us," said Blaszczyk, emphasizing that the BRICS nations are a key driver of gold in particular.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Aurum Hits 40m at 1.03 g/t Gold at Boundiali BD Target 1

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) (Aurum or the Company) is pleased to report further wide gold intercepts from step-back diamond drilling at BD Target 1 as part of ongoing diamond drilling at its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

+95% Gold and Antimony Recoveries at Auld Creek

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Auld Creek Project in Reefton.

Keep reading...Show less

Grande Portage Resources
Dynasty Gold: Gold-focused Exploration with High-grade Gold Assets in Canada and the US

Hertz Energy Enters Option to Acquire Harriman Antimony Property in Quebec

Bifurcation a Big Test of Miners’ Mettle

Forte Minerals Engages Stockworks Agency as Investor Relations Consultant to Enhance Communications

