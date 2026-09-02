Granada Gold Mine Announces Engagement Of Senergy Communications Capital Inc.

Granada Gold Mine Announces Engagement Of Senergy Communications Capital Inc.

(TheNewswire)

Granada Gold Mine Inc.

 

Rouyn Noranda, QC September 2, 2026 - TheNewswire Granada Gold Mine (TSXV: GGM,OTC:GBBFF) (OTC: GBBFF) (Frankfurt: B6D) (the "Company" or "Granada") announces it has entered into a Digital Marketing Services Agreement dated September 1, 2026 with Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy") which is based out of Vancouver, BC.   Senergy provides Investor Awareness and Shareholder Engagement programs designed to expand market visibility, attract new investors and strengthen overall market awareness.  

 

The consulting services to be provided by Senergy shall include: content creation, strategic messaging, and corporate communications. Senergy is a Vancouver, British Columbia based communications and media marketing company focused on helping public companies reach new investors and maintain relationships with shareholders using online strategies. For more information regarding Senergy please visit: senergy.capital.

The Company shall pay Senergy an amount of $50,000 for a one-month term.  The  payment  shall be paid upon TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") Approval.

 

The Company confirms that Senergy and its principal and Chief Executive Officer Aleem Fidai and Granada are not related parties and operate at arm's length.  Neither Senergy nor its principals or affiliates have any interest in the Company or its securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Granada Gold Mine Inc.

Granada Gold Mine Inc. continues to develop and explore its 100% owned Granada Gold Property near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, and is adjacent to the prolific Cadillac Break. The Company owns 14.73 square kilometres of land in a combination of mining leases and claims. The Company is currently advancing the Granada Gold Project through an updated mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment, with drilling planned to target both lateral extensions and depth expansion of the existing mineral resource.

The Granada Shear Zone and the South Shear Zone contain, based on historical detailed mapping as well as from current and historical drilling, up to twenty-two mineralized structures trending east-west over five and a half kilometres. Three of these structures were mined historically from four shafts and three open pits. Historical underground grades were 8 to 10 grams per tonne gold from two shafts down to 236 m and 498 m with open pit grades from 3.5 to 5 grams per tonne gold (43-101 reference).

The property includes the former Granada Gold underground mine which produced more than 50,000 ounces of gold at 10 grams per tonne gold in the 1930's from two shafts before a fire destroyed the surface buildings. In the 1990s, Granada Resources extracted a bulk sample (Pit #1) of 87,311 tonnes grading 5.17 g/t Au. They also extracted a bulk sample (Pit #2) of 22,095 tonnes grading 3.46 g/t Au. Details available on the Company's website: https://granadagoldmine.com/.

For further information, Contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. member of Professional Engineers Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

P: 416-625-2342

E: fbasa@granadagoldmine.com Or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Mineral Resource Estimate, the expected filing of a technical report, the potential for resource growth, the Rolling Start, on-site processing, ore-sorting results and their expected effect on project economics, and the future exploration and development of the Granada property. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, gold prices and exchange rates, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates and underlying assumptions (including cut-off grades, metallurgical recovery, density and pit-optimization parameters), the receipt and maintenance of permits, the availability of financing, and general market and economic conditions. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

                    

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