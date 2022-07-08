Oil and Gas Investing News


Gran Tierra Energy (TSX:GTE,NYSE:GTE,LSE:GTE) produces assets and exploration prospects in Colombia and Ecuador. The company operates the production from the vast majority of its assets, which gives it control over where and when to drill. Gran Tierra is focusing on enhancing recovery by utilizing the waterflooding process that results in higher oil recovery rates and modest future development costs. The company has plans to conduct additional exploration and development operations throughout 2022 and 2023.

The company is currently increasing its production at its flagship project, Acordionero, by drilling 14-16 new development wells throughout 2022. Since the project’s acquisition in 2016, it has produced roughly 28 million barrels of oil (MMbbl) and generated approximately US$1.3 billion in oil and gas sales. In addition, drilling and completion costs have steadily decreased by over 50 percent during the past four years. The drilling of new developemtn wells is also slated for this year at two of Gran Tierra’s other major fields, Costayaco and Moqueta. All the company’s oil fields have access to robust transportation infrastructure and benefit from a stable economic environment.

Gran Tierra

Company Highlights

  • Gran Tierra is an international oil and gas company focused on exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador.
  • The company leverages waterflooding to improve oil recovery at each of its assets, which are world-class candidates for this enhanced recovery technique.
  • Gran Tierra plans to drill several new wells throughout 2022 in addition to conducting exploration programs at its other assets.
  • Acordionero, the company’s flagship project, has already produced over US$1.3 billion in oil and gas sales since 2016. Additionally, 14-16 new wells are scheduled to be drilled in this oil field this year.
  • The company focuses on enhancing oil recovery at each producing asset to maximize the value of all its reservoirs.
  • ESG ratings are essential for Gran Tierra, and the company has already planted 1.2 million trees in Colombia, alongside other environmental initiatives.
  • A strong management team with directly relevant experience leads the company towards its goals.

This Gran Tierra Energy company profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Gran Tierra EnergyOil and Gas Investinglse:gtenyse:gtetse:gtetsx stocks
GTE:CA
Gran Tierra Energy Logo

Gran Tierra Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Termination of the Previously Announced Exchange Offers of Certain Existing Notes for New Notes and the Solicitations of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Termination of the Previously Announced Exchange Offers of Certain Existing Notes for New Notes and the Solicitations of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (" Gran Tierra " or the " Company ") (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced the termination, effective immediately, of its previously announced offers to Eligible Holders (as defined herein) to exchange (such offers, the " Exchange Offers ") (i) any and all of the outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by Gran Tierra Energy International Holdings Ltd. (" GTEIH ") on February 15, 2018 (CUSIP: 38502HAA3 G4066TAA0; ISIN: US38502HAA32 USG4066TAA00) (the " 2025 Notes "), and (ii) any and all of the outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 issued by the Company on May 23, 2019 (CUSIP: 38502JAA9 U37016AA7; ISIN: US38502JAA97 USU37016AA70) (the " 2027 Notes " and, together with the 2025 Notes, the " Existing Notes ") for newly issued 8.750% Senior Secured Amortizing Notes due 2029 (the " New Notes "), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the exchange offer memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated May 24, 2022 in respect of the Exchange Offers and Solicitations of Consents (as defined below) (as amended or supplemented prior to the date hereof, the " Exchange Offer Memorandum "). The Company and GTEIH are also terminating, effectively immediately, (i) the solicitation (the " 2025 Solicitation ") by GTEIH of consents (the " 2025 Consents ") from Eligible Holders of 2025 Notes to effect certain proposed amendments (the " 2025 Proposed Amendments ") to the indenture dated as of February 15, 2018, under which the 2025 Notes were issued (the " 2025 Existing Indenture "), and (ii) the solicitation (the " 2027 Solicitation " and, together with the 2025 Solicitation, the " Solicitations ") by the Company of consents (the " 2027 Consents " and, together with the 2025 Consents, the " Consents ") from Eligible Holders of 2027 Notes to effect certain proposed amendments (the " 2027 Proposed Amendments " and, together with the 2025 Proposed Amendments, the " Proposed Amendments ") to the indenture dated as of May 23, 2019, under which the 2027 Notes were issued (the " 2027 Existing Indenture " and, together with the 2025 Existing Indenture, the " Existing Indentures "). Any capitalized terms used in this press release without definition have the respective meanings assigned to such terms in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

As a result of the termination of the Exchange Offers, none of the Existing Notes that have been tendered in the Exchange Offers will be accepted for exchange for New Notes, and no New Notes will be issued to holders of Existing Notes who have validly tendered their Existing Notes in the Exchange Offers. In addition, as a result of the termination of the Solicitations of Consents, the Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures will not be adopted, and the Existing Notes will remain outstanding and subject to the terms of the Existing Indentures. All Existing Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn will be promptly returned or credited back to their respective holders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operational and Financial Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operational and Financial Update

  • Achieved Total Average Production (1) of 30,556 BOPD During Second Quarter-to-Date 2022
  • Total Current Average Production (2) of 33,140 BOPD
  • Paid Down Credit Facility Balance to $0
  • Acordionero and Costayaco Infill Development Drilling Campaigns Yielding Encouraging Results
  • Spud the Company's First Exploration Well of 2022 in the Putumayo Basin of Colombia on June 2, 2022
  • Secured Drilling Rig to Begin Planned Ecuador Exploration Program During Third Quarter 2022

Gran Tierra Energy Inc . ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced an operational and financial update. All dollar amounts are in United States dollars, and production amounts are on an average working interest before royalties (" WI ") basis unless otherwise indicated. Per barrel (" bbl ") and bbl of oil per day (" BOPD ") amounts are based on WI sales before royalties.

Message to Shareholders

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Early Participation Deadline Results for the Previously Announced Exchange Offers of Certain Existing Notes for New Notes and the Solicitations of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures and Extension of the Early Participation Deadline

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Early Participation Deadline Results for the Previously Announced Exchange Offers of Certain Existing Notes for New Notes and the Solicitations of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures and Extension of the Early Participation Deadline

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (" Gran Tierra " or the " Company ") (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced the early participation results of its previously announced offers to Eligible Holders (as defined herein) to exchange (such offers, the " Exchange Offers ") (i) any and all of the outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by Gran Tierra Energy International Holdings Ltd. (" GTEIH ") on February 15, 2018 (CUSIP: 38502HAA3 G4066TAA0; ISIN: US38502HAA32 USG4066TAA00) (the " 2025 Notes "), and (ii) any and all of the outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 issued by the Company on May 23, 2019 (CUSIP: 38502JAA9 U37016AA7; ISIN: US38502JAA97 USU37016AA70) (the " 2027 Notes " and, together with the 2025 Notes, the " Existing Notes ") for newly issued 8.750% Senior Secured Amortizing Notes due 2029 (the " New Notes "), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the exchange offer memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated May 24, 2022 in respect of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations (as defined below) (as amended or supplemented prior to the date hereof, the " Exchange Offer Memorandum "). Any capitalized terms used in this press release without definition have the respective meanings assigned to such terms in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Existing Notes CUSIP/ISIN Numbers Principal Amount
Outstanding 		Principal Amount Tendered Percentage of the Principal
Amount Outstanding
6.25% Senior Notes due 2025 38502HAA3 / G4066TAA0
US38502HAA32 / USG4066TAA00 		US$300,000,000 US$110,705,000 36.90%
7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 38502JAA9 / U37016AA7
US38502JAA97 / USU37016AA70 		US$300,000,000 US$122,384,000 40.79%

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 7, 2022 (the " Early Participation Deadline "), (i) US$110,705,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2025 Notes, representing approximately 36.90% of the total principal amount outstanding of the 2025 Notes, and (ii) US$122,384,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2027 Notes, representing approximately 40.79% of the total principal amount outstanding of the 2027 Notes, had been validly tendered for exchange and not validly withdrawn, as confirmed by the Information Agent for the Exchange Offers.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Exchange Offers of Certain Existing Notes for New Notes and the Solicitations of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Exchange Offers of Certain Existing Notes for New Notes and the Solicitations of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (" Gran Tierra " or the " Company ") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced the commencement of offers to Eligible Holders (as defined herein) to exchange (such offers, the " Exchange Offers ") (i) any and all of the outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by Gran Tierra Energy International Holdings Ltd. (" GTEIH ") on February 15, 2018 (CUSIP: 38502HAA3 G4066TAA0; ISIN: US38502HAA32 USG4066TAA00) (the " 2025 Notes "), and (ii) any and all of the outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 issued by the Company on May 23, 2019 (CUSIP: 38502JAA9 U37016AA7; ISIN: US38502JAA97 USU37016AA70) (the " 2027 Notes " and, together with the 2025 Notes, the " Existing Notes ") for newly issued 8.750% Senior Secured Amortizing Notes due 2029 (the " New Notes "), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the exchange offer memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated May 24, 2022 in respect of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations (as defined below) (the " Exchange Offer Memorandum "). Any capitalized terms used in this press release without definition have the respective meanings assigned to such terms in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Existing Notes CUSIP/ISIN Numbers Principal Amount Outstanding Early Participation Premium ( 1) Exchange Consideration ( 2) Total Consideration ( 3 )
6.25% Senior Notes due 2025 38502HAA3 / G4066TAA0
US38502HAA32 / USG4066TAA00 		US$300,000,000 US$50 US$950 US$1,000
7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 38502JAA9 / U37016AA7
US38502JAA97 / USU37016AA70 		US$300,000,000 US$50 US$950 US$1,000

(1)  Premium payable in principal amount of New Notes on the Settlement Date (as defined below) per each US$1,000 aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) on or before the Early Participation Deadline (as defined below).
(2)  Principal amount of New Notes per each US$1,000 aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) on or before the Expiration Deadline (as defined below). Does not include the Early Participation Premium or the applicable Accrued Interest (as defined below). Accrued Interest will be paid in cash on the Settlement Date. Holders who tender after the Early Participation Deadline but prior to the Expiration Deadline will receive only the Exchange Consideration (and Accrued Interest).
(3)  Total Consideration includes the Early Participation Premium. Total Consideration payable in principal amount of New Notes on the Settlement Date per each US$1,000 aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) on or before the Early Participation Deadline. Does not include the applicable Accrued Interest, which will be paid in cash on the Settlement Date. Holders who tender after the Early Participation Deadline but prior to the Expiration Deadline will receive only the Exchange Consideration. Holders who tender after the Early Participation Deadline but prior to the Expiration Deadline will receive only the Exchange Consideration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced the voting results from the Company's annual meeting of stockholders held on May 4, 2022.

Final Voting Results of Gran Tierra's Annual Meeting of Stockholders: Stockholders elected all nine individuals nominated by Gran Tierra. In addition, stockholders voted "FOR" the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as Gran Tierra's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, "FOR" the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of Gran Tierra's named executive officers, "EVERY YEAR" as the preferred frequency of solicitation of stockholder advisory votes on the compensation of Gran Tierra's Named Executive Officers, and "FOR" the approval of the 2007 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Oil Price and Inflation: What’s the Correlation?

Oil Price and Inflation: What’s the Correlation?

Rising oil prices are often tied to dire headlines warning investors about the looming threat of inflation. But is there a causal relationship between the oil price and inflation?

Inflation devalues currencies and results in higher prices for consumer goods and services. In turn, the larger cost of living for consumers can negatively impact discretionary spending and economic growth.

Historically, higher oil prices have statistically correlated with inflation. As prices for oil go up, so do prices for goods that are dependent upon oil. For example, costs may increase for goods made from petroleum-based products such as plastics, or for goods such as fruits and vegetables that have traditionally been transported to market via gasoline- or diesel-powered trucks and trains.

Keep reading...Show less

Suncor Energy Responds to Fatality at Base Plant Mine

  • To focus on response and caring for our people, Oil Sands Operations Presentation postponed

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) regretfully reports that a contractor worker was fatally injured this morning at our Base Plant site north of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Suncor Emergency Services responded to an incident at a shovel maintenance pad in the mine early this morning where a Komatsu employee was pronounced deceased at the scene.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

EnerCom Announces Company One-on-One Meeting Requests Opened Now for Qualified Investors for EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference Hosted in Denver, August 7-10, 2022

Preliminary Presentation Times and Schedule for Participating Companies at EnerCom Denver Now Posted on the Conference Website

EnerCom, Inc. announced today that institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs and other investment industry professionals registered for the EnerCom Denver conference can now request One-on-One meetings with the senior management teams of participating companies on the EnerCom Denver conference website .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ovintiv to Accelerate Doubling of Shareholder Returns; Announces Agreements to sell Portions of its Uinta and Bakken Assets for Approximately $250 Million

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced it has reached agreements with two counterparties to sell portions of its assets located in the Uinta and Bakken Basins for total proceeds of approximately $250 million .

Ovintiv to Accelerate Doubling of Shareholder Returns; Announces Agreements to sell Portions of its Uinta and Bakken Assets for Approximately $250 Million (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

As a result of these agreements and continued strong financial and operational results, Ovintiv has elected to accelerate the doubling of its cash returns to shareholders. Starting immediately for the third quarter, Ovintiv will increase its returns to shareholders to 50% of the previous quarter's Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow after base dividends. Previously the company had planned to increase cash returns to the 50% level starting October 1 st . Cash returns in the third quarter are anticipated to be delivered through share buybacks.

"These transactions continue our track record of portfolio optimization, and this means we will double our cash returns to shareholders starting now," said Ovintiv CEO, Brendan McCracken . "This enables our shareholders to directly benefit from these non-core asset sales and our continuing strong performance."

The Uinta Basin assets being sold are mature waterflood assets with Operating Expenses of approximately $35.00 per BOE. The assets include approximately 3,000 gross vertical wells. Post the transaction, Ovintiv will retain approximately 130,000 largely contiguous net acres in the horizontal oil-rich shale portion of the play.

The Bakken assets include approximately 88 wells, located mainly in Richland County, Montana , approximately 30 miles from Ovintiv's primary Bakken position.

As of April 2022 , the combined volumes from the assets being sold totaled approximately 5.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d), including 4.9 thousand barrels per day (Mbbls/d) of oil and condensate.

The agreements are subject to ordinary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and other adjustments and are expected to close in the third quarter. The effective date of both sales is April 1 st , 2022. Total proceeds received are subject to customary closing adjustments. Ovintiv plans to update its 2022 production and Total Cost guidance to reflect the impact of the asset sales with its second quarter results. 2022 capital guidance will remain unchanged.

ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS – This news release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  All statements, except for statements of historical fact, that relate to the anticipated future activities, plans, strategies, objectives or expectations of Ovintiv are forward-looking statements.  Readers are cautioned against unduly relying on forward-looking statements which, by their nature, involve numerous assumptions and are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control) that may cause such statements not to occur, or actual results to differ materially and/or adversely from those expressed or implied.  Readers are encouraged to review the assumptions, risks and uncertainties impacting Ovintiv's business as described in Item 1A. Risk Factors of Ovintiv's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; and the other assumptions, risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Ovintiv's periodic filings with the SEC or Canadian securities regulators.

Although Ovintiv believes the expectations represented by its forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available to it as of the date such statements are made, forward-looking statements are only predictions and statements of our current beliefs and there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.  All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law, Ovintiv undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

NOTE 1: Non-GAAP measures

Certain measures in this news release do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, are considered non-GAAP measures. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for measures reported under U.S. GAAP. These measures are commonly used in the oil and gas industry and/or by Ovintiv to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company's liquidity and its ability to generate funds to finance its operations. For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, see the Company's website. This news release contains references to non-GAAP measures as follows:

Non-GAAP Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash from (used in) operating activities excluding net change in other assets and liabilities, net change in non-cash working capital and current tax on sale of assets. Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as Non-GAAP Cash Flow in excess of capital expenditures, excluding net acquisitions and divestitures.

Total Costs is a non-GAAP measure which includes the summation of production, mineral and other taxes, upstream transportation and processing expense, upstream operating expense and administrative expense, excluding the impact of long-term incentive, restructuring and legal costs, and current expected credit losses. It is calculated as total operating expenses excluding non-upstream operating costs and non-cash items which include operating expenses from the Market Optimization and Corporate and Other segments, depreciation, depletion and amortization, impairments, accretion of asset retirement obligation, long-term incentive, restructuring and legal costs, and current expected credit losses. When presented on a per BOE basis, Total Costs is divided by production volumes. Management believes this measure is useful to the Company and its investors as a measure of operational efficiency across periods.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact:

(888) 525-0304

Media contact:

(403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-accelerate-doubling-of-shareholder-returns-announces-agreements-to-sell-portions-of-its-uinta-and-bakken-assets-for-approximately-250-million-301581230.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/06/c4559.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Suncor Energy to Hold Oil Sands Operations Presentation

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will hold an Oil Sands Operations presentation on July 13, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET).

The presentation will focus on the company's oil sands operations and providing updates on production and operational actions and plans to ensure safe and reliable performance, with presenters:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ALTAGAS ADVANCES GLOBAL EXPORTS STRATEGY THROUGH ACQUISITION OF REMAINING PETROGAS STAKE

Acquisition Advances Global Exports Strategy and Focus on Connecting Customers and Markets while Reducing Asian Carbon Intensity; Expected to be Immediately Accretive to Earnings Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the purchase of 25.97% equity ownership of Petrogas Energy Corp. ("Petrogas") from Idemitsu Canada Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. ("Idemitsu"), for total cash considerations of C$285 million . The closing and effective date of the transaction is July 5, 2022 with AltaGas now owning 100% of Petrogas.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×