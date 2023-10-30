Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Goodness Growth Holdings Amends Lease Agreement in the State of New York

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it has executed a fifth amendment to its lease with its landlord on its cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facilities located in Johnstown, New York.

As part of the fifth amendment to the lease in Johnstown, the Company and its landlord have agreed to increase the tenant improvement allowance on the lease by an additional $14.0 million. The increase in tenant improvement funds will be utilized to support the completion of the construction of the indoor expansion project that was announced in September 2021. The parties have also agreed to a monthly base rental increase of $210,000 beginning November 2023.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Josh Rosen commented, "We believe this lease amendment supports our ongoing divestment process in the State of New York, as it supports the timeline to complete the indoor cultivation facility."

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. is a cannabis company whose mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its customers while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. The Company is evolving with the industry and is in the midst of a transformation to being significantly more customer-centric across its operations, which include cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail business lines. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in four markets and operates 14 dispensaries in three states. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Contact Information
Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons Amanda Hutcheson
Chief of Staff, VP Investor Relations Corporate Communications
samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com
(612) 314-8995

(919) 815-1476

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable United States or Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial results and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such financial outlooks. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "should," "believe," "could," "looking forward," "may," "continue," "expect," "will," "subject to," and variations of such words and phrases, or any verbs in the future tense. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Goodness Growth or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of Goodness Growth's management team, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although Goodness Growth believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Goodness Growth can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the timing of adult-use legislation in markets where the Company currently operates; current and future market conditions, including the market price of the subordinate voting shares Goodness Growth; risks related to epidemics and pandemics, federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws and regulations in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States and any changes to such laws or regulations; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulties inherent in forecasting future events; conflicts of interest; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks inherent in a manufacturing business; liquidity risks and other risk factors set out in Goodness Growth's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022, which are available, if applicable, on EDGAR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under Goodness Growth's company profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Goodness Growth undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos Unveils its New THCV Products: Spinach FEELZ Full Tilt

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, announced the launch of two new THCV-infused products; Spinach FEELZ™ Full Tilt THCV vape and gummy. Cronos also plans to launch a THCV-infused pre-roll under the Spinach FEELZ™ brand, which will add an additional offering under its robust and growing pre-roll portfolio.

The Full Tilt THCV lineup is designed to give adult consumers an exciting new cannabis experience. The Spinach FEELZ™ Full Tilt product range includes:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

cannabis leaves, us flag, congress building

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: SAFER Banking Act Faces Uncertainty, Curaleaf Announces More Layoffs

The newly elected speaker for the US House of Representatives has a track record of voting against cannabis reform, throwing the future of the SAFER Banking Act into uncertainty once again.

Meanwhile, a US multi-state operator has confirmed its third round of layoffs since March of this year.

Keep reading to learn more about these developing stories and more recent cannabis industry events.

Trulieve Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Marianna, Florida

Company celebrates grand opening, improves patient access in Florida's north panhandle

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary located at 4256 Lafayette Street in Marianna, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

cannabis leaves

Cannabis Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

After a rough first half of 2023, the cannabis industry didn't feel much relief in Q3. Despite calls for tax relief in Canada and reform in the US, governments on both sides of the border have been slow to respond.

However, there have been some indications that changes may be on the horizon. Here's what industry insiders had to say about trends in the space during the quarter and how they may impact investors moving forward.

Melodiol Global Health Limited

Capital Raising & Corporate Update

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise it has received firm commitments to raise approximately $1m (before costs) through the issue of approximately 200,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares (‘Shares’) at an issue price of $0.005 per Share (the ‘Placement’). The Company has also agreed with creditors to convert $724,206 of amounts outstanding to equity, via the issuance of 157,339,296 Shares at an issue price of $0.005 per Share, with the Shares having a dollar value of $786,696, on the same terms as the Placement (‘Debt Conversions').

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2023

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2023 third quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×