Base MetalsInvesting News

TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Agreement (the "LOA") with Cullinan Metals Corp (CSE: CMT) ("Cullinan"), a copper focused public company, in regards to Goldplay's Borba 2 projects located in Portugal

Terms of the Agreement

Cullinan can acquire 100% interest in the Borba 2 properties by making the following cash and share payments to Goldplay and incurring certain exploration expenditures over a 4 years period.

Date

Cash

Share Issuance in
$ Equiv.

Aggregate of Work
Expenditures

Upon signing the Definitive Agreement

$50,000

60 days after regulatory approval

$200,000

$250,000

NI 43-101 Report

One Year Anniversary

$75,000

$350,000

$0.2 Million

Two Year Anniversary

$100,000

$500,000

$0.3 Million

Three Year Anniversary

$150,000

$750,000

$0.5 Million

Four Year Anniversary

$175,000

$1,150,000

$0.5 Million

Total

$750,000

$3,000,000

$1.5 Million

Goldplay will retain a royalty interest of one percent (1%) net smelter returns ("NSR") from minerals mined and removed by Commercial Production from any mine located on the Property. One-half percent (0.5%) of the royalty interest can be purchased at any time for $500,000 CAD.

Catalin Kilofliski, President & CEO stated: "We are very excited to have the opportunity to partner with a group of very successful mining entrepreneurs and move forward some of our Portuguese projects in a way that generates significant value for our shareholders with no dilution, while maintaining the ability to participate in the project's upside, through Goldplay's future equity position in Cullinan. This transaction represents the first step in our strategy to focus our own resources only on certain key assets, while finding partners to advance some of our other projects. "

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB. Goldplay holds large district scale gold, and copper-gold projects located in BC's Golden Triangle and southwestern BC with potential for world class mineral discoveries. The Company also holds several brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal with near term mining potential.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Catalin Kilofliski"
President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:

Goldplay Mining Inc.

Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, President & CEO
Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3
T: (604) 655-1420
E: catalin@goldplaymining.ca
www.goldplaymining.ca

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the exploration potential of the Property. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, results of future exploration and development activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, changes in commodity prices and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. There is no certainty that the LOA will be followed by a definitive agreement and that the transaction will close as contemplated.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Goldplay Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704803/Goldplay-Signs-375M-Letter-of-Agreement-to-JV-Part-of-Its-Portuguese-Assets

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Goldplay MiningTSXV:AUCBase Metals Investing
AUC:CA
Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Goldplay To Exhibit at PDAC, Booth 3352

Goldplay To Exhibit at PDAC, Booth 3352

TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2022 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada Convention (PDAC), the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event. We invite all our shareholders and conference delegates to visit us at booth # 3352. The in-person event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Monday, June 13 to Wednesday, June 15, 2022

We welcome all stakeholders to come visit our senior team members who are attending PDAC from Portugal and BC and discuss one on one Goldplay's plans for 2022 and beyond.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Goldplay Signs Letter of Agreement With Portuguese State Owned Mining Company and Files Joint Exploration Application in the World-Class Iberian Pyrite Belt

Goldplay Signs Letter of Agreement With Portuguese State Owned Mining Company and Files Joint Exploration Application in the World-Class Iberian Pyrite Belt

TSXV:AUC)(USOTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Agreement (the "LOA") with Empresa de Desenvolvimento Mineiro SA ("EDM"), a Portugese State owned mining company, in regards to an application submitted for a new exploration concession totaling 137 square kilometers ("Monte das Mesas " or the "Property") located in the world-class VMS district in the Iberian Pyrite Belt ("IBT"). The Company believes that the Property holds great potential to host significant base and precious metals mineralization

The LOA was signed by Goldplay and EDM on April 7, 2022 and the Property's exploration application has been filed with the Portuguese Mines Department on May 6, 2022. A consortium agreement will be signed upon granting of the mineral rights. EDM will participate with 15% and Goldplay with 85% in the consortium. EDM will have a free carried interest in the consortium until Goldplay has completed a total of 650,000 Euro in exploration costs. This amount represents the total of EDM's previous exploration expenditures on the Property. Future exploration costs in excess of 650,000 Euro will be funded by each party on proportional basis.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Goldplay Drills 12.2m of 1.18% Copper, Including 5.5m of 2.33 % Copper at Aparis Mine, In Southern Portugal

Goldplay Drills 12.2m of 1.18% Copper, Including 5.5m of 2.33 % Copper at Aparis Mine, In Southern Portugal

TSXV:AUC) (OTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce new drill results from the Phase 1 drilling program completed at the Aparis Copper Mine ("Aparis") in Southern Portugal. The Aparis mine is part of the 73.2 km2 Barrancos exploration license, and two other projects, held by a private Portuguese company, Indice Crucial Lda ("Indice Crucial") on which Goldplay can earn up to 100% interest (see Company's news release dated June 23, 2021 for more details

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Goldplay Arranges and Closes $150,000 Private Placement at $0.15

Goldplay Arranges and Closes $150,000 Private Placement at $0.15

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce that it has arranged and closed a non-brokered private placement of shares of the Company (the "Shares") for a total of $150,000

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Goldplay Strengthens Technical Team With Appointment of Highly Experienced Senior Exploration Manager

Goldplay Strengthens Technical Team With Appointment of Highly Experienced Senior Exploration Manager

TSXV:AUC)(USOTCQB:AUCCF)(FSE:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its technical team with the appointment of Robert Cinits, P.Geo, as the Company's Senior Exploration Manager

Mr. Cinits is a mineral industry professional with more than 36 years of experience in the exploration industry. He has been involved in exploration, development and M&A reviews of numerous early-stage to advanced-level precious and base metal projects in approximately 20 countries. Mr. Cinits has a strong background in project management and evaluation, as well as exploration program design and execution.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EV Nickel Negotiates Lease and ROFR to Purchase the Patents Hosting the Permitted Carshaw Mill

EV Nickel Negotiates Lease and ROFR to Purchase the Patents Hosting the Permitted Carshaw Mill

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • Negotiated access to the Carshaw Mill site, adjacent to the Company's Carman-Langmuir exploration target
  • EV Nickel may potentially use the site as a Regional Exploration and Technical hub
  • Secured Right of First Refusal to purchase the land, including the Permitted Carshaw Mill Facility

EV Nickel Inc. (TSX-V:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has agreed terms for a Lease and Right of First Refusal Agreement, pending further due diligence, with a privately held mineral exploration company that is arms length from EVNi (the "Vendor"), for surface rights overlaying seven mining patents (the "Lease Properties"), east of Langmuir Road and serviced by a power line, in Shaw Township, southeast of Timmins, Ontario. The surface rights are beneficially owned or under option with the Vendor

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF BOTH THE TAILING AND WASTE ROCK ANTICIPATED AT THE NICKEL SHÄW WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF BOTH THE TAILING AND WASTE ROCK ANTICIPATED AT THE NICKEL SHÄW WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce preliminary results from work being conducted on behalf of the Company by Dr. Gregory Dipple at CarbMinLab, University of British Columbia . This preliminary work indicates that samples taken from the Wellgreen deposit at Nickel Creek's Nickel Shäw Project contain key magnesium-rich minerals that are known to react quickly with carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in air, such as the mineral Brucite, indicating a significant potential for carbon absorption.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

" We started this work with Dr. Dipple in order to work towards an understanding of the potential carbon absorption of our tailings and waste rock that will reduce or even eliminate our greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint." commented Stuart Harshaw , President and Chief Executive Officer of Nickel Creek, "Having a low carbon nickel product will be beneficial to the downstream processers of our nickel, especially the EV market, where reducing the carbon footprint is a critical part of the green economy."

A summary of the results is presented below with a detailed summary also available on our website.

Summary

The Wellgreen deposit, which forms part of the Company's Nickel Shäw Project, contains extensive Ni-Cu-Platinum-Group Elements (PGE) mineralization within mafic to ultramafic rocks. It was assessed for its potential for carbon capture and storage based on samples provided by Nickel Creek. These samples consisted of 45 mineralized pulp and 2 slurry samples that were analyzed for mineral content to assess the abundance of gangue minerals that are known to be reactive to CO 2 in air. All 47 samples were assessed with thermogravimetric analysis (TGA) and 13 were assessed with quantitative X-ray diffraction (qXRD) analysis using the Rietveld method. qXRD results indicate that all but two of the samples were all highly serpentinized ultramafic rocks. TGA indicates that brucite and/ or hydrated magnesium carbonate minerals (e.g., hydromagnesite) were present in 22 of the samples analyzed. Leach testing was completed on four samples (1 control sample to determine Mg leached from serpentine) to assess the leachable Mg content (exclusive of hydromagnesite) and thus confirm the brucite content of the samples. Three of the leach test samples were determined to contain between 1 and 3 weight percent brucite. Brucite content in these samples (that are not representative of the complete tailings stream) represents a capacity to sequester 6 to 22 kg CO2 per tonne of tailings equivalent.

These Wellgreen samples contain the key magnesium-rich minerals such as brucite that are known to react quickly with CO2 in air. Hydromagnesite may represent brucite that has reacted with CO 2 in air during sample storage, or could reflect low temperature bedrock alteration. The confirmed presence of brucite and serpentine indicates that there exists significant potential for carbon mineralization within Wellgreen tailings and waste rock. A comparison of mineral content and whole rock chemistry indicates that these minerals can be found in rocks with wt.% Mg contents of 22 or greater.

Next steps will include the creation of a preliminary computed mineralogy model to assess the spatial distribution of rocks within the Wellgreen deposit that have high potential to contain brucite and thus sequester carbon. This model will co-relate the 3D whole geochemical database with the mineralogy test work summarized above.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cheibany Ould Elemine, Ph.D., P.Geo. of Ensero Solutions, and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.  The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to the results from the studies being conducted on behalf of the Company by CarbMinLab (and the results and potential results thereof), and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-confirmation-of-the-carbon-absorbing-characteristics-of-both-the-tailing-and-waste-rock-anticipated-at-the-nickel-shaw-wellgreen-deposit-301566219.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c7281.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Prepares for Drilling Program on Eaglehead Copper Project

Copper Fox Prepares for Drilling Program on Eaglehead Copper Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,712.9 ha) of the Lower Jurassic age, Eaglehead stock located within Quesnel terrane. The focus of the 2022 field season is diamond drilling to test the continuity of porphyry mineralization between the Bornite and East zones, a distance of approximately 500m. Mobilization of the field crew is expected around mid-June due to excessive snow conditions. Snow conditions are being monitored daily and when reasonable, mobilization will commence.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum Resources: Copper and Zinc, CEO Clip Video

Metallum Resources: Copper and Zinc, CEO Clip Video

Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV: MZN) (OTCQB: MTLLF is developing a high-grade zinccopper project in Ontario. BTV chats with President & CEO, Kerem Usenmez to learn more.

Metallum Resources Inc.(TSXV: MZN) (OTCQB: MTLLF)

https://www.metallumzinc.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 60 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127151

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Midnight Sun Announces Termination of Earn-In Agreement

Midnight Sun Announces Termination of Earn-In Agreement

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") has received notification of Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration Limited's ("Rio Tinto") intention to terminate the previously announced Earn-In and Joint Venture Agreement (the "Earn-In Agreement") (see the Company's news release dated April 27, 2020). Termination will be effective June 28, 2022.

Under the terms of the Earn-In Agreement, Rio Tinto has not earned any ownership of the Solwezi Licences, and control will be returned to Midnight Sun, along with all samples and data collected while Rio Tinto acted as the project operator.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Zinc Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Depository Trust Company Eligibility in USA

Fireweed Zinc Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Depository Trust Company Eligibility in USA

Fireweed Zinc LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to provide the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders which was held on May 25, 2022, and to announce Fireweed shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement with the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for trading in the USA.

Annual and Special Meeting
At the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders, 25,038,453 shares were voted and the Company received majority shareholder approval for the following:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×