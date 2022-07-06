Base MetalsInvesting News

TSXV:AUC) (OTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that in order to significantly strengthen Company's technical and leadership capabilities, it has split the Company's President and CEO roles and has appointed a highly experienced President as well as a highly experienced Vice President Exploration to lead Company's plans and strategy together with Goldplay's CEO, Mr. Catalin Kilofliski

Effective July 1st, 2022 Mr. Christopher Osterman was appointed as the Company's President following the decision to split the Company's President and CEO role, and Mr. Jose Mario Branco as the Company's Vice President Exploration. Both roles are reporting to the Company's CEO.

Chris Osterman, PhD Geologist, President

With a PhD in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines, Chris Osterman is an Exploration Strategist with over forty years of experience in all stages of the mining industry thorough out Africa, North and South America, and Asia. Chris has enjoyed key roles in the reconnaissance and initial discoveries of the Malku Khota silver deposit in Bolivia (370 Moz Ag), the San Jose silver and gold mine in Oaxaca, Mexico (84 Moz Ag equivalent), and the Zuun Mod copper/moly deposit in Mongolia (273 M lbs Mo/ 330 M lb Cu). Recently, he served as a senior executive of First Mining Gold Corp, as the company built a largely indicated gold resource of 12 Moz of gold in Eastern Canada through a series of acquisitions of private and TSX listed companies.

Jose Mario Branco, Geologist, Vice President Exploration

Mr. Branco is a senior geologist with over 38 years of experience. He is the managing partner of Geologia e Geotecnia Consultores, a boutique consulting firm specializing in mineral exploration based in Portugal. Prior to that, Mr. Branco was the Regional Exploration Manager, Europe for Lundin Mining overseeing Lundin Mining projects in Iberia and Europe. He led the team credited with discovering the new VHMS Semblana mineral deposit near Lundin's Neves Corvo mine. Prior to that he was Exploration Manager - Portugal for Rio Narcea a senior project geologist for BP Minerals and later Rio Tinto and was a senior member of the team recognized with discovering of the Las Cruces Cu-Au VHMS deposit in southern Spain and in the Gralheira intrusion-related gold deposit in northern Portugal.

Catalin Kilofliski, CEO stated: " Today marks an important milestone for our Company, as we have significantly strengthened our senior management and leadership team. Goldplay was created approximately one year ago with a strategy of delivering specific commodity and geographic exposure and successes for our investors. Despite the current market environment, today's appointments should enable the Company to begin delivering on that promise. The Company's Chairman, Deepak Malhotra, along with the newly appointed President Chris Osterman and VP Exploration Jose Mario Branco, together with myself, have recently completed a trip to Portugal with a goal to define, broaden and advance our strategy in Europe. Given the urgent need for sustainable resources produced within the European boundaries, we see ahead of us, a very feasible opportunity unfolding that will be conducive to successfully de-risking and advancing mining projects to production in the European Union. With a Portuguese based VP Exploration, a CEO born and raised in Europe, a President with important European connections, a Chairman that has commissioned several European mining projects into production, and a portfolio of several past producing gold and copper projects held in Portugal, Goldplay is well positioned to establish a strategically important presence in the evolving European resource development industry."

The Company would also like to announce that the Board of Directors has granted a total of 300,000 incentive stock options to the newly appointed Company President. The stock options are fully vested, with a 5-year term, expiring on July 4, 2027 and are priced at C$0.07 per share. The exercise of the incentive stock options will be subject to a four month hold period from the grant date.

The Company has also cancelled a total of 300,000 stock options issued on May 25,2021 with an exercise of $0.18 per share and a total of 190,000 stock options issued on August 9,2021 with an exercise price of $0.15 per share that were issued to certain Company advisors who ceased to act as advisors to the Company.

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in the US on OTCQB. Goldplay holds several brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal with near term mining potential.

The Company also holds large district scale gold, and copper-gold projects located in BC's Golden Triangle and southwestern BC.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Catalin Kilofliski"
President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:

Goldplay Mining Inc.
Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, President & CEO
Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3
T: (604) 655-1420
E: catalin@goldplaymining.ca
www.goldplaymining.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the exploration potential of the Property. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, results of future exploration and development activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, changes in commodity prices and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

