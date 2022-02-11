Precious MetalsInvesting News

Barrick Gold Corporation  – The pioneering Tailings Reprocessing Project at Barrick's end-of-life Golden Sunlight Mine was officially opened today in a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Montana Governor Gianforte, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow, representatives of the Montana federal congressional delegation and members of the community. The opening of the facility is the culmination of ...

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) – The pioneering Tailings Reprocessing Project at Barrick's end-of-life Golden Sunlight Mine was officially opened today in a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Montana Governor Gianforte, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow, representatives of the Montana federal congressional delegation and members of the community.

The opening of the facility is the culmination of more than a year's work that has already created more than 75 jobs. It has the potential to generate tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue and benefits for the state over the next decade, while removing a source of possible water pollution from the mine site.

The facility will reprocess the ground rock, known as tailings, from which gold was previously extracted in the Golden Sunlight mills. The focus will be on removing and concentrating sulfur (iron pyrite) to be sold to and used in gold production by Barrick operated and majority owned Nevada Gold Mines, the largest gold producing complex in the world. The concentrated sulfur is not only valuable, but its removal will also eliminate a source of potential groundwater contamination. After reprocessing, the remaining benign material will be backfilled into the Mineral Hill pit.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bristow said the project, which combined rehabilitation with value creation, would serve as a model for Barrick's future mine closures.

"Last year we started this groundbreaking plan to initiate mining closure at Golden Sunlight while continuing to create economic benefits. Working in close collaboration with state agencies, we were able to complete the permitting process in time and commission the Tailings Processing Facility, creating value for all our stakeholders. It's a great example of what a true partnership between a miner and its host communities can accomplish. We look forward to shipping the first concentrates within weeks," Bristow said.

Governor Gianforte said, "This project is an example of what's possible when state agencies provide a stable, predictable regulatory process that companies like Barrick can rely on. We're thrilled by Barrick's investment in the Whitehall community and look forward to the benefits this project will bring, including more than 75 good-paying Montana jobs and a stronger, cleaner environment."

The Golden Sunlight mine produced more than 3 million ounces of gold during its nearly 40 years of operation. The mine shut down in 2019 when gold production was no longer economically viable.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "potential", "will", "focus", "look forward" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to the expected economic and environmental benefits to be generated from the Golden Sunlight Tailings Reprocessing Project; the timeline for and potential benefits of shipping concentrate from the Tailings Reprocessing Project to Nevada Gold Mines; the potential for this Project to create economic benefits for host communities and serve as a model for future closure projects at Barrick's other mine sites.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by Barrick Gold Corporation (the "Company") as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation, and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary exploration permits and other permits approvals; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in the United States damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Barrick Gold
Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

TomaGold intersects 5.06 g/t Au over 10.5 m, including 71 g/t Au over 0.65 m, at a depth of 360 m at Obalski

TomaGold intersects 5.06 g/t Au over 10.5 m, including 71 g/t Au over 0.65 m, at a depth of 360 m at Obalski

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to report the results for the first three holes of phase 2 of the 11,500-metre drilling program on its wholly-owned Obalski property in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Results of the first three holes of phase 2

Cross River Announces Drill Camp Mobilization and Geoprobe Sampling Results, at McVicar Project, NW Ontario

Cross River Announces Drill Camp Mobilization and Geoprobe Sampling Results, at McVicar Project, NW Ontario

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to report that the Drill Camp construction is underway at the 12,000-ha (120 Km2) McVicar Gold Project, located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in the Superior Province, northwest Ontario, Canada. The Camp is located at kilometre 120 along the Cat Lake Winter Road and will support a planned 5,000-meter diamond drill program scheduled to start in mid February 2022.

Cross River has also received positive results from an initial Geoprobe sampling program designed to expand known gold mineralization (and pathfinder element anomalies) under cover along the Bear Head Trend target area (see below; Figure 1).

The Company utilized a Geoprobe to sample areas with thick overburden at McVicar in September-October 2021. The Geoprobe is a small, track-mounted percussive-hammer driven sediment and top-of-bedrock sampling tool capable of collecting samples up to 20 meters deep. The tool does not generate cuttings, leaves almost no disturbance, and in favorable terrain can collect up to 40 samples per day. Team members have previously successfully utilized Geoprobe technology in the Yukon.

"Camp mobilization is an exciting first step in Cross River's upcoming winter drill program at the McVicar gold project," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "Drilling in this first round will be conducted along-strike, down-dip and down plunge at the Altered Zone, in addition to a maiden drill program in the newly discovered Bear Head Trend. The initial Geoprobe results increase our confidence in the Bear Head Trend drill targets," continued Mr. Klenman.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/113512_44843be22470d935_002.jpg

Figure 1. McVicar Winter Drill Program target areas

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/113512_44843be22470d935_002full.jpg

Geoprobe Sampling Program

A total of 119 samples were collected from the Bear Head Trend using the Geoprobe in September and October of 2021. Most samples did not reach bedrock due to thick sandy horizons and thicker than expected glacial deposits (Figure 2A). Despite challenging ground conditions, Gold (Figure 2B), and Antimony (Figure 2C) contain single and multi-station anomalies adjacent to known mineralization, increasing confidence in these target areas. Gold values in the Geoprobe sampling ranged from below detection to 0.039 ppm (mean 0.0014 ppm), and antimony values ranged from below detection to 0.73 ppm (mean 0.0435 ppm).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/113512_capture.jpg

Figure 2: Geoprobe sampling results in the Bear Head Trend, including A) Sample medium, B) Gold analyses, C) Antimony analyses. Significant rock samples are labeled on the maps.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/113512_capture.jpg

About The Bear Head Trend

Cross River Ventures field crews discovered the Bear Head Trend during the summer 2021 fieldwork. It is located approximately 600 meters south of the historic Chellow Vein at the southern contact between mafic volcanics and granite along the Bear Head Fault Zone (Figure 1). This geological environment is considered prospective for Archean greenstone gold deposits and contains favorable structural and lithological sites for gold deposition.

The Bear Head Trend is an undrilled, minimum 700m, high-grade gold corridor that is nested within a WNW trending multi-km braided damage zone structure. Key samples collected in 2021 include sheared and silicified mafic metavolcanic rocks with 1-10cm wide smoky blue quartz veins which returned gold values of 19.75 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 1.415 g/t Au.

About the McVicar Project

Cross River's McVicar Gold Project is a district-scale (approximately 12,000 hectares) gold exploration project that contains gold prospective structure and host rocks that transect the entire Lang Lake greenstone belt, located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in NW Ontario, Canada.

The McVicar project covers all the major fertile structural and lithostratigraphic elements of the greenstone belt, which is bound to the south by the major NW trending Bear Head Fault zone (within which the historic Golden Patricia Mine is situated).

Historic drilling at McVicar Lake in the Altered and North Flexure Zones includei:

  • 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09 m including 29.86 g/t Au over 1.86 m

  • 5.5 g/t Au over 3.6 m including 12.2 g/t Au over 0.98m

The McVicar Lake claims also host the Chellow Vein zone, which is a narrow quartz vein that consists of smoky grey to white quartz mineralized with minor pyrite and visible gold. The vein system yielded high grade gold at surface including grab samplesii that assayed 827.4 g/t Au and 578.1 g/t Auiii.

Limited drill testing below the known showings in the early 1990's didn't yield significant gold assay values; however, the Cross River technical team believe the Chellow Vein is hosted in a much broader (1-2km wide) high-strain deformation corridor, characterized by a series of parallel-trending shears that have not been systematically tested.

The 2022 winter drill program is fully funded, and the Company has received all relevant permits.

Laboratory Protocol, Quality Assessment, Quality Control

Geoprobe samples pertaining to this release were sent to ALS Geochemistry Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for analysis. Samples were prepared using PREP-31 standard rock/core package and analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay and ICP-AES (ALS Code: Au-ICP21). One certified gold standard and one blank were inserted for every 50 Geoprobe samples.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo., M.Sc., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, reviewed, and approved the technical content disclosed in this press release. Historical assay results contained in this press release were not verified by the Company. However, the historical reports referenced were authored by experienced geoscientists and copies of laboratory assay sheets were commonly inserted in the reports.

About Cross River Ventures

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a 28,000-ha, multiple project portfolio with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the US under the symbol "CSRVF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cross River Ventures CORP.

Alex Klenman
CEO
604-227-6610
aklenman@crossriverventures.com
www.crossriverventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Silver Bullet Mines, African Energy Metals, Empower Clinics, and White Gold Corp.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Silver Bullet Mines, African Energy Metals, Empower Clinics, and White Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ February 10, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Silver Bullet Mines, African Energy Metals, Empower Clinics and White Gold Corp. on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Overview

If you’re an investor, consider the outlook for 2022 to be ideal for the strategic metals industry, most notably copper. The world’s latest reports are signifying a strong year for mining production, with experts projecting YoY growth rates of one to four percent. But what’s driving this increased demand?

When looking at global mine production, investors should also consider that the rise of the electric vehicle sector has caused a significant swell in the copper market, further evidenced by a US$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill laid out in Q4 of 2021. All of this data combined suggests that the copper industry is primed for further growth in 2022.

All the above is good news for investors interested in Usha Resources (TSXV:USHA, OTCQB:USHAF). Usha Resources is a strategic mining exploration company that is heavily focused on copper, nickel, and cobalt production. The company has several projects involving high-grade copper and nickel in Arizona, Montana, and Ontario, all of which are considered some of the best mining jurisdictions in the global mining industry.

Usha Exceptional Assets

According to recent news, Usha Resources is heading into 2022 well-capitalized after closing a non-brokered private placement. The company successfully raised an impressive US$1,889,130 at the end of 2021, significantly improving its balance sheet.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of our fundraising efforts in the quarter,” stated Usha Resources CEO Deepak Varshney. “The proceeds will provide the company with excellent financial footing and flexibility as we move into 2022. We are grateful for the ongoing support and very much look forward to an exciting year ahead.”

Add this to the fact that world-renowned geologists Andrew Tims (P.Geo), Adrian Smith (P.Geo) and Dean Besserer (P.Geo) lead Usha’s technical teams, and the prospects are looking good. They are some of the most experienced advisors in the mining exploration game.

Andrew Tims, P.Geo. (Technical Advisor) is no stranger to the mining industry, having worked for notable names like Teck Resources, Hemlo Gold Mines and Rainy River Resources. Andrew’s role in Usha Resources projects is vital because he was involved in the Rainy River project, where he took them from 550,000 ounces of gold to more than six million.

Dean Besserer, P.Geo. (Technical Advisor) served as partner and vice president of APEX Geoscience. Currently, he serves as vice-president of exploration at Freeman Gold Corp. and Apollo Gold Corporation, as well as General Manager of Exploration at Jervois Mining.

Usha Resources

Usha presently has two high-quality projects, the Lost Basin Copper-Gold Project in Arizona (ranked #2) and the Nicobat Nickel Project in Ontario (ranked #20), and is in the process of acquiring a third, the Green Hills Project, which is a high-grade cobalt-copper operation in a high-quality mining-friendly jurisdiction in Montana with 10,000 meters of historical drilling available. Green Hills is an exciting project because geophysical reports suggest copper sulfide mineralization signifying “blue sky” possibilities for copper investments.

Together all three assets will form an exceptional investment package. There is a significant advantage of testing new targets alongside historic extensions, especially when the property is in an area with several past-producing mines, and Usha Resources ticks off the boxes.

The share structure is high-quality, with 85 percent of shares in the bank, 30 percent of which is held by management, signifying a committed focus on long-term strategic success.

Company Highlights

  • Mining industry projections are solid for 2022, with YoY growth rates expected to increase from one to four percent this year, representing a three percent increase
  • The rise of the electric vehicle sector has caused a significant swell in the copper market, a claim backed by a US$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill laid out for the copper sector in Q4 of 2021.
  • Usha has projects involving high-grade copper, cobalt and nickel in Arizona, Montana, and Ontario, some of the highest jurisdictions rates in the global mining industry.
  • World-renowned geologists Andrew Tims (P.Geo), Adrian Smith (P.Geo) and Dean Besserer (P.Geo) lead Usha’s technical teams. They are some of the most experienced advisors in the mining exploration game.
  • The share structure is high-quality, with 85 percent of shares in the bank, 30 percent of which is held by management, signifying a focus on long-term strategic success.

Key Projects

Green Hills (Acquisition Pending)

The Green Hills Project is located in Montana, USA, 32 kilometres south of Butte. It’s located in a top-tier mining-friendly jurisdiction with no legislative hurdles. The property has over 10,000 meters of historical drilling spanning 65 unpatented claims.

Usha GReen Hills Project

The Fraser Institute ranks Montana as the 33rd top mining jurisdiction globally. Green Hills has been a popular mining hub since the 1800s, with a significant number of producers in the area still mining copper, cobalt, gold and silver. Green Hills spans a 20-kilometre gossanous zone, and technical reports suggest that sediments are part of the Belt Supergroup, including the famous Sullivan Mine in British Columbia.

Recent geophysical reports reveal the property has “high-priority electromagnetic anomalies,” suggesting copper sulfide mineralization. In total, the property boasts more than 10,000 meters of historical drilling by BHP, Cominco, Homestake, Phelps Dodge and Rio Tinto. Noteworthy drill and trench results include:

  • 1.2 percent copper, 0.036 percent cobalt and 200 ppb gold over 11.7 meters of massive sulfides in DHWCC4.
  • 0.15 percent to 0.3 percent cobalt and up to 1.14 percent copper over 96.3 meters in DH K-1
  • 1.8 percent copper and 450 ppb gold over 1.25 meters in DH PD-1
  • 19.0 percent zinc over 0.7 meters in DH M-1
  • 19.8 percent zinc over 0.4 meters in DH 79-1
  • Up to 4.7 percent copper, 0.07 percent cobalt and 2.3 gold in trenches advanced by BHP-Utah.

Usha Resources has implemented a robust development strategy from 2021 through 2024, which adds to the current geophysical research via mapping, interpretation, and sampling with the end goal of a specific drilling program. The team targets pristine and high-grade areas to gather widespread mineralization to maximize low-cost production. The first phase lays out plans to prioritize new targets using a variety of methods, while the second phase (2022 through 2023) follows up with a 6,000-meter drill program budgeted for US$2 million.

Lost Basin Property

Lost Basin Property

The Lost Basin Property is a 133 mine exploration in Mojave County, Arizona, southwest of Las Vegas. Like Usha Resource’s other projects, Lost Basin Project is a top-class mining-friendly jurisdiction with minimal to no legislative obstacles. Mining operations can operate year-end and enjoy ideal road access.

Lost Basin is an excellent location for mining because previously conducted tests (shallow drilling) express the possibility of economical bulk gold mineralization, a consideration supported by extensive “high-grade gold grades at the surface.” Investors should also consider the project is focused on mining areas with almost minimal drilling exposure, all of which signify tremendous upside potential.

Gold mines have been in the Lost Basin area since the 1870s, but with minimal extraction. Additionally, visible gold was discovered at the Lost Basin property. Findings included a non-compliant sample that assayed 567 to 3,118 g/t. Other historical non-compliant results include:

  • Golden Hill Mine: 65.8 g/t gold
  • Climax Mine: 77 g/t gold
  • Wall Street Workings: 71.7 g/t gold
  • Copper Blowout: 19.1% copper.

The size of the potential gold mineralization area is approximately equivalent to Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and the Hammond Reef Deposit in Ontario.

Lake Mead

Last year Usha finished Phase 1, including data collection for more than 194-line kilometres, a mineral alteration mapping survey, a review of historical geological findings, GIS digitization and historic data orientation. Scientists gathered hundreds of rock samples and nearly 50 soil samples for further analysis. The results identified assays at Mallory’s Trench (2.6 g/t gold over 2 meters), Copper Blowout (above 1 percent copper and as high as 1.53 percent copper over 2 meters copper), Ideas Lode West (as high as 45.4 g/t gold) and highly anomalous gold values with five samples.

The next phase of the Lost Basin Project will include 1,500 metres of drilling along with further soil/rock sampling, trenching, and geologic mapping in the Copper Blowout – Red Basin vicinity.

Lost Basin

Nicobat Project

The Nicobat Project is a nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Rainy River District in northwest Ontario, Canada. Nicobat has access to critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, power, and water facilities.

Nicobat is located in an active mine area where recent samples displayed up to 2.6 wt% nickel and 17 wt% copper above 100 meters. Scientists also found nickel tenor of 3-5 wt% nickel and a near-surface mineral zone open at depth in the potential feeder zone.

Between 1952 and 1972, researchers drilled more than 15,000 metres in 220 holes. They conducted metallurgical studies on bulk samples, revealing a non-compliant historical resource of 6.35 million short tons (Stratmat Ltd.). They also found a non-compliant historical resource of 5.3 million short tons grading 0.28 percent copper and 0.24 percent nickel according to a Chibtoen Copper Corporation report. Right now, Nicobat has two geology and exploration targets. The first consists of higher-grade mineralization areas in the breccia pipes' roots at depths greater than 150 meters. The second target is composed of basal concentrations of magmatic sulfides at the foot of the Dobie Intrusion.

Recent exploration work includes over 4,000 metres of drilling that has confirmed high-grade nickel-copper shoots do exist and are considerably better than previously recorded in the historical drilling, with drillhole A-04-15 intersecting from surface to approximately 63.75 metres a weighted average of 1.05% nickel and 2.18% copper that included an approximately 9.8-metre interval of 1.92% Ni from 53.95 to 63.75 metres.

The targeted feeder conduit measures approximately 305 metres by an average of 60 metres in width to a depth of 245 metres that is potentially open at depth and down-plunge to the north and is composed of cumulate textured olivine gabbro. This magma conduit sits in a larger norite body at the base of the Dobie Gabbro. The historical assessment data records high-grade “ribs”, one of which includes the zone described above. Future work will, therefore, focus on making the historic resource compliant current and expanding on the work completed to assess for other high-grade “ribs” and the potential high-grade feeder zone as shown in the model below.

Recently, Usha announces its intention to transfer the Company's Nicobat Nickel property to a newly formed subsidiary SpinCo and subsequently spin out the shares of SpinCo to Usha’s shareholders.This planned strategy allows Usha to streamline its focus and shareholders to participate in and benefit from the creation of a new battery-metals focused exploration company.

Management Team

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo. -
CEO & Director

Deepak Varshney is a professional geologist with over ten years of experience in capital markets, mineral exploration and development. As CEO, he is involved in marketing, financing and corporate development. He has developed long-standing relationships with an extensive network of high net worth retail investors, brokers, and private equity groups and has been responsible for raising millions of dollars in equity financings

Khalid Naeem, CPA, CGA -
CFO

Khalid Naeem is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with over 15 years of financial and executive experience. Mr. Naeem has extensive experience in tax and compliance, public and private enterprises’ financial policy, management and internal financial reporting, including senior roles at junior mining and oil and public gas companies and the Canada Revenue Agency.

Navin Varshney, P.Eng. - Director

Navin Varshney is a co-founder and director of Usha who has had a four-decade career analyzing and speculating in the metals, mining and technology sectors. He has significant experience specializing in developing, structuring and financing venture capital companies and

Since 2008, has been instrumental in creating several Initial Public Offerings / Capital Pool Companies, successfully closing deals for all of them. He has served on many public company boards, holding various positions from President and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director.

Adrian Smith, P.Geo. - Director

Adrian Smith has over 10 years of experience working in the mining and exploration industries including time as an underground mine geologist. He is currently CEO of ArcPacific Resources and serves the boards of many public companies including ML Gold Corp. and Go Cobalt Mining Corp.

Dave Ellett - Director

David “Dave” Ellett is a former defenseman in the National Hockey League who enjoyed a successful 16-year career primarily playing for the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs. During his NHL career, he co-founded ProIce Management, a wealth management company geared towards professional athletes. Since retiring from the NHL, he has spent 20 years in the capital markets and mineral exploration and development sector among other business ventures, including owning and managing an automotive dealership, and a CHL franchise. His experience includes serving as a director of several junior mining companies focusing on logistics, fundraising, and project acquisition.


Leif Smither - Director

Leif Smither has had a successful three-decade career in the mineral exploration industry as an investor, officer, and director of multiple publicly listed companies. He brings strong technical and management skills to the company. His experience includes a 4-year stint as the Head of Corporate Development for Starfield Resources, a TSX-V Tier 1 issuer and now TSX issuer where he was involved in financing one of the largest undeveloped nickel-copper deposits.

2022 RC Drilling Program Commences at the High-Grade Pilot Deposit, Company Issues Options

  • Altan's 2022 program has commenced at Pilot with 11 holes to be completed for approx. 2500 metres and is expected to be completed over the next 2 weeks with assay results to follow
  • Phase 4 RC drilling program will test targets immediately below the existing Pilot mine
  • Site work for the drill site and clearing of the access roads for arrival of the rigs have been completed
  • Altan also announced it has issued an aggregate of 5,000,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees

Altan Rio Minerals Limited (TSXV: AMO) ("Altan Rio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling program has commenced to further expand the gold discovery at the historic Pilot mine in the prolific Southern Cross Greenstone Belt, Western Australia.

This program will target high-grade intercepts located immediately below the shallow open pit gold mine which previously operated between 1992-1993. Historical production of 0.56 Mt at 3.03 g/t for 54,554 oz Au has been recorded at Pilot and Altan Rio's high conviction targets hold strong promise to deliver quality results to investors within a short period of time.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

