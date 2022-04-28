Precious MetalsInvesting News

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has a completed a mapping and sampling program of the 200 foot level of the Tyro mine. Results from the chip-channel sampling returned similar grades and widths to the fall 2021 drill program, approximately 600 metres south of that drilling. Sampling highlights: 25.4m at 2.53 gt gold 12.7m at 2.44 gt gold Mr. Derek Macpherson, President & CEO stated, "These results ...

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has a completed a mapping and sampling program of the 200 foot level ("200L") of the Tyro mine. Results from the chip-channel sampling returned similar grades and widths to the fall 2021 drill program, approximately 600 metres south of that drilling.

Sampling highlights:

  • 25.4m at 2.53 g/t gold (chip-channel sample)
  • 12.7m at 2.44 g/t gold (chip-channel sample)

Mr. Derek Macpherson, President & CEO stated, "These results continue to demonstrate the potential of Tyro. These near-surface broad zones of gold mineralization of greater than 2 g/t gold from the historical underground workings, coupled with similar broad zones of greater than 1 g/t gold 600m along strike, suggest that Tyro has the potential to become a meaningful open-pit deposit. Importantly, this is just one of multiple targets on our large land package in the Oatman District."

Summary
The work has detailed about 400 metres of mine workings along a mineralized N30oE trend which accessed 200 metres of the Tyro vein system. Along this portion of the vein system, which has been mapped for over 1 kilometre on the surface (Figure 1), a multistage hydrothermal breccia is flanked by parallel, subvertical quartz-chalcedony-adularia veins up to a metre in width. One crosscut (see Figure 3) has revealed that the breccia/vein complex measures 25.4 metres (true width) at 2.53 g/t Au and a partially exploited mineralized zone about 30 metres wide contains 12.7 metres at 2.44 g/t Au and 5.3 metres at 2.63 g/t Au. Within this interval, about 12 metres of the vein complex had been exploited suggesting higher grades within this broad 2.5 g/t Au interval (see Figure 3).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/121897_78c6baa064bd39c6_001.jpg

Figure 1: Geologic map of the Tyro claim block showing veins and breccia, workings, roads, 2021 drill holes and surface samples.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/121897_78c6baa064bd39c6_001full.jpg

Production records from the Tyro mine have not been identified. Prior to 1923, the Tyro shaft was sunk to a depth of 500 feet and limited development occurred on the 200L (see Figure 3) and appears to have followed high-grade veins parallel to the breccia zone. Development, aside from the shaft, did not occur below the 200L. As recently as the 1980's, mining occurred along the surface exposures of the vein over a strike distance of about 400 metres and a decline was sunk below the southern breccia zone (Figure 3). Stopes here suggest that mining was very selective and the majority of the mineralized rock, as observed on the 200L and in the 2021 drilling campaign, was left in place. Sampling occurred approximately 600 metres from the drilling completed in fall 2021; an updated long section is shown in Figure 2.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/121897_78c6baa064bd39c6_002.jpg

Figure 2: Updated Tyro Long Section, showing new sampling, 2021 drill holes and surface sampling results

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/121897_78c6baa064bd39c6_002full.jpg

Sampling Results:
Sampling on the Tyro 200L resulted in 58 chip samples taken continuously, where possible, across mineralized exposures (see Figure 3). Chip samples ranged up to 10.47 g/t Au with 74% containing greater than 1 g/t Au. In addition to the results shown in Figure 3, several composite (continuous) samples greater than 5 metres in width include:

Table 1: Summary of Composite Samples

Sample SiteWidth (m)Number of SamplesAssay Composite
Breccia Crosscut #112.781.14 g/t Au
Breccia Crosscut #211.172.89 g/t Au
Crosscut at shaft25.4202.53 g/t Au
South Crosscut (NW)12.792.44 g/t Au
South Crosscut (SE)5.342.65 g/t Au

 

Note: All chip samples are a 'best effort' to acquire a representative amount of material across the sampled interval but do not achieve the quality that would be provided by core or reverse circulation drilling.

Geologic Results from Mapping
Geologic mapping, shown in Figure 3, has identified a broad zone of quartz-chalcedony-adularia-calcite-(fluorite) veins and multi-stage hydrothermal breccia trending N30oE and dipping 90o +/-10o. The mineralized zone in the mine is up to 30 metres wide and likely extends further to the east as evidenced by surface exposures (see Figure 2). Veins are a fine-grained mixture of chalcedony and adularia and are locally banded; calcite and minor fluorite cut the banded veins. The breccia body is composed of multiple stages of quartz and chalcedony with widespread banding in the crosscutting veinlets. Fragments are composed of weakly to strongly veined Precambrian granite fragments and earlier formed vein fragments. Sulfides were not visible in the breccia and veins and silver values are less than 25 g/t Ag; Cu, Pb, Zn, As, Sb and Hg are negligible. Because gold was identified in both the veins and breccia, a specific mineral event associated with gold has not been identified. In the nearby Oatman district, at least 3 gold events have been identified.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/121897_78c6baa064bd39c6_003.jpg

Figure 3: Geologic map of the Tyro mine 200 Level showing sample results (gold only) along with composite results from Table 1.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/121897_78c6baa064bd39c6_003full.jpg

Additional Drill Results from Fall 2021 Drill Program
Based on the preliminary assays received from the Fall 2021 drill program at Tyro, the Company took the decision to sample additional intervals from the already released holes. Of note, hole GC21-14 is now 35.2m at 1.25 g/t Au (was 19.8m at 1.85 g/t Au). Additional samples were assayed from holes GC21-13 and GC21-15, but there were no material changes to the mineralized envelopes for those holes. Additional assays are pending from hole GC21-16.

Table 2: Updated Assay Results from GC21-14, at the Tyro Vein System

Hole No. Total Hole Depth (m)Interval (m)Width (m)*Gold (g/t)
FromTo
GC21-1461.013.748.835.21.25
Incl.24.448.824.41.55
Incl.29.048.819.81.85
Incl.30.541.210.74.39
Incl.30.533.53.06.01
Incl.39.641.11.55.04

 
* All widths are down hole and not corrected for true thickness. True thickness is estimated to be about 80% of the mineralized width.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/121897_78c6baa064bd39c6_004.jpg

Figure 4: Gold Chain Project Showing the Location of the Tyro Claims and gold-in-rock values and select drill holes

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/121897_78c6baa064bd39c6_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/121897_78c6baa064bd39c6_005.jpg

Figure 5: Tyro Mine Pictures

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/121897_78c6baa064bd39c6_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/121897_78c6baa064bd39c6_006.jpg

Figure 6: Tyro Mine Material Pictures

To view an enhanced version of Figure 6, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/121897_78c6baa064bd39c6_006full.jpg

Qualified Person / Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for all phases of sample collection, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay labs of Sparks, Nevada. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 34 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during field work until delivery to the analytical facility.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds two projects with minority interest being a 36.6% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and a 20% carried interest in the Taviche Project in Oaxaca, Mexico now under option to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

For further information regarding this press release contact:
Derek Macpherson, President & CEO
Phone: 416-294-6713
Email: dm@gold79mines.com
Website: www.gold79mines.com.

Book a 30-minute meeting with our CEO here.

Stay Connected with Us:
Twitter: @Gold79Mines
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gold79Mines
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gold79-mines-ltd/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Gold79 does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121897

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Gold79 MinesTSXV:AUUGold Investing
auu:ca
Gold79 Mines

Gold79 Mines


Keep reading...Show less
Gold79 Releases Newly Obtained Historical Drill Results and Provides a Permitting Update for Jefferson Canyon

Gold79 Releases Newly Obtained Historical Drill Results and Provides a Permitting Update for Jefferson Canyon

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") has recently obtained additional historical drill hole data for its Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada. These newly acquired results confirm the current geologic model. In addition, Gold79 is pleased to provide an update on the current permitting program for the Company's maiden drill program at Jefferson Canyon.

"New" Historical Drill Hole Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold79 Recaps 2021 and Provides 2022 Outlook

Gold79 Recaps 2021 and Provides 2022 Outlook

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is happy to provide an update to investors on its plans for 2022 and to recap its 2021 accomplishments.

Key 2021 Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold79 Acquires the Sheep Trail Patented Claims at Its Gold Chain Project and Reports 51.9 g/t Gold from Initial Sampling

Gold79 Acquires the Sheep Trail Patented Claims at Its Gold Chain Project and Reports 51.9 g/t Gold from Initial Sampling

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the purchase of the Sheep Trail Group of patented claims and reports the initial sampling results from these claims. The patented ground, covering 113.2 acres, is immediately east of the Banner patented claims (Figure 1). It encompasses an extensively altered and mineralized zone which has been traced for over 1.2 kilometres within the Sheep Trail block, forming a portion of the approximately 10km North Oatman trend the Company is exploring at Gold Chain. Widespread, shallow mine workings (pre-1920) can be seen throughout the claim block. Preliminary grab samples of mine dumps have yielded up to 51.9 gt Au and rock chip samples have returned up to 2.0 metres at 20.4 gt Au.

The Company's Gold Chain Project in Arizona is now comprised of 15 patented claims, covering approximately 264 acres and 361 lode claims on BLM land comprising about 7,180 acres (2,907 Ha).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold79 Announces Agreement for Investor Awareness Campaign with INN

Gold79 Announces Agreement for Investor Awareness Campaign with INN

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") announces that it has retained Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN") to provide investor relations services for the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. Under the terms of the contract for this advertising and investor awareness campaign INN will provide various digital media advertising and related services to increase public awareness of the Company.

Derek Macpherson, President and CEO, stated, "We look forward to working with INN to increase market awareness of Gold79. With active exploration programs continuing at our Gold Chain, Arizona project and with drill permitting nearing completion at our Jefferson Canyon, Nevada project we anticipate an exciting year ahead for Gold79."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AUU

GOLD79 Intersects 10.68 g/t Gold over 3.1m at Its Gold Chain Project in Arizona

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from its recently completed 16 hole drill program at the Gold Chain project in western Arizona. The remaining 12 holes (852 meters) highlighted in this release were focused on the northwestern-most 2 kilometers of the 10 km North Oatman trend which includes the historical Roadside mine and the Banner mine to the southeast (Figure 1).


Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Drills a New High-Grade Zone of 34.93 g/t Gold Over 3.00m Within a 16.90m Intercept Grading 6.47 g/t Gold at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Drills a New High-Grade Zone of 34.93 g/t Gold Over 3.00m Within a 16.90m Intercept Grading 6.47 g/t Gold at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report a near-surface high-grade gold intersection of 34.93 gt Au over 3.00 metres within a wider zone assaying 6.47 gt Au over 16.90 metres in hole WB22-25. Additional high-grade intercepts include 22.28 gt Au over 3.20 metres within a wider gold intercept of 3.97 gt Au over 22.10 metres in hole WB22-36 and 1.00 gt Au over 33.35 metres in hole WB22-26. These new high-grade discoveries extend by more than 300 metres to the NE, the first gold discovery made at the OGT in 2021(Figure 1).

"These first results are very exciting. Every hole intersected gold mineralization, and hole WB22-25 is one of the most impressive, with more than 34 g/t gold over 3 metres. That hole contains the highest individual gold grade since the beginning of drilling in 2021, with 183 g/t Au over 0.50 metres. We are systematically building our model and demonstrating again, step by step, the gold potential of the O'Neil Gold Trend and the entire Williams Brook Project," said Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mandalay Resources Corp

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource Corporation with producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile and Canada. The Company focuses on growing its production and reducing costs at its gold-antimony operation in Australia, and its gold mine in Sweden, to generate near-term sustainable positive cash flow.

Impact Minerals

Commencement of Rights on Trading on ASX

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) (Company) is pleased to advise that rights to the Company’s pro-rata renounceable rights issue (Rights Issue) announced on 26 April 2022 commence trading today under the ASX ticker code IPTRA.

Keep reading...Show less
JAZZ Announces Assembly of its 800 Tonne Per Day Gravimetric Mill on the Vila Nova Gold Project, Amapa State, Brazil

JAZZ Announces Assembly of its 800 Tonne Per Day Gravimetric Mill on the Vila Nova Gold Project, Amapa State, Brazil

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Col umbia, Canada TheNewswire April 27, 2022 - Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that assembly of the 800 tonne per day bulk sampling gravimetric mill (the " Mill ") on the Vila Nova gold property in Amapa, Brazil (the " Property ") has been completed.  Brastorno Tecnologia em Equipamentos Para Mineracao (" Brastorno "), a Brazilian manufacturer of mineral exploration and mining equipment, was retained in 2021 to design, manufacture and assemble the Mill on the Property.  It is anticipated that the Mill will be powered up with electricity and water and Brastorno will undertake start-up and testing procedures in May 2022 before the Mill will become operational.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Yamana Gold Reports First Quarter 2022 Results With Low Cost Performance Driving Strong Cash Flow Generation; Standout Quarters From Jacobina and Cerro Moro

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or the "Company") is herein reporting its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2022. Production totalled 238,617 gold equivalent ounces ("GEO") ( 2) at total cost of sales, cash costs (1) and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") (1) of $1,212, $734 and $1,084 per GEO (2) respectively. The standout production results, combined with the low cost performance, underpinned the strong cash flow generation including $151.7 million in cash flows from operating activities and $197.3 million in cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital. The Company expects free cash flow to increase quarter-over-quarter with the strongest free cash flow generation anticipated in the second half of the year, and in particular during the fourth quarter, which is expected to result in cash balances steadily increasing throughout the year.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Closes $401,500 Private Placement

Marvel Closes $401,500 Private Placement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement to raise a total of $401,500 by issuing 1,470,588 Flow-Through Units (the "FT") and issuing 1,044,828 Non Flow-Through Units (the "NFT

Each FT unit priced at $0.17 per unit will consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date. The shares and warrants are subject to a four-month hold (as per TSX Venture Exchange policy).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×