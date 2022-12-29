Gold79 Mines Sees Multimillion Ounce Gold Potential at Gold Chain Project
“We've got a real opportunity to demonstrate scale, which I think is the exciting opportunity," said Derek Macpherson, president and CEO of Gold79 Mines.
Gold79 Mines sees multi-million-ounce potential at Gold Chain project in Arizonayoutu.be
Gold79 Mines (TSXV:AUU) is highly confident about the resource prospects of its Gold Chain project in Arizona, and is gearing up for a 1,000 meter drill program set to commence in January 2023 at the Sheep Trail and Tyro mine targets, where historical drilling results have been promising.
The focus of the drilling program, particularly at the Tyro target, is to demonstrate the strike stem, according to Derek Macpherson, president and CEO of Gold79 Mines.
“We have pretty good evidence (of mineralization) over 400 meters (and) we want to stretch that out to a kilometer,” Macpherson said. “And then at Sheep Trail, we're going to try and put some of those high grades that we see at surface over these big mineralized widths in a box, by drilling underneath some of the vague exposures that we see at surface. And I think that's going to be potentially very exciting for investors.”
Gold79 Mines' work on the Gold Chain project is aimed at demonstrating the asset’s multimillion ounce gold potential, and maiden drilling has returned results of up to 10.68 grams per tonne gold at 3 meters and 2 grams per tonne gold at 21 meters.
“We've got a real opportunity to demonstrate scale, which I think is the exciting opportunity, and besides that we have high-grade (mineralization) sticking out of the ground,” Macpherson said.
In addition to Gold Chain, Gold79 Mines is in the process of securing permits for the maiden drilling of its Jefferson Canyon gold-silver project, located in Nye County, Nevada. The company recently signed an exploration and option agreement with senior mining firm Kinross Gold USA.
Watch the full interview with Derek Macpherson, president and CEO of Gold79 Mines.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Gold79 Mines (TSXV:AUU). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Gold79 Mines in order to help investors learn more about the company. Gold79 Minesis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Gold79 Mines and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
