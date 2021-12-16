Precious Metals Investing News

Gold79 Mines Ltd. announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing raising gross proceeds of $1,293,704 with the issuance of a total of 21,561,733 units at $0.06 per unit.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing raising gross proceeds of $1,293,704 with the issuance of a total of 21,561,733 units at $0.06 per unit (the "Offering"). Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half common share purchase warrant. A total of 10,780,866 warrants were issued entitling the holders to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share until December 15, 2024.

Derek Macpherson, President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to complete this financing during this weak time in the gold market. We are thankful for the ongoing support of our existing shareholders, in particular, the continued support of our institutional shareholders, who were major contributors to this financing."

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay eligible finders cash commissions in the amount of $4,950 and an aggregate of 82,500 finder warrants ("Finder Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant entitles the finder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 and is exercisable until December 15, 2024.

The Offering is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until April 16, 2022.

Officers of the Company including Derek Macpherson and John McNeice participated in the private placement and acquired 1,850,000 units for $111,000. The participation of these insiders in the private placement constitutes a Related Party Transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The board of directors of the Company, with Mr. Macpherson abstaining, determined that the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for the related party transaction, as neither the fair market value of securities issued to the insiders nor the consideration paid by the insiders exceeded 25 percent of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the transaction 21 days in advance of the closing of the private placement because insider participation had not been confirmed. The shorter period was necessary in order to permit the Company to close the private placement in a timeframe consistent with usual market practice for transactions of this nature.

The proceeds raised under the Offering will be used for exploration expenditures related to the Gold Chain, Arizona project and the Jefferson Canyon, Nevada project; and, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offered securities will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in the United States.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds two projects with minority interest being a 36.6% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and a 20% carried interest in the Taviche Project in Oaxaca, Mexico now under option to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

For further information regarding this press release contact: Derek Macpherson, President and Chief Executive Officer by email at dm@gold79mines.com or by phone at 416-294-6713. Gold79's website is located at www.gold79mines.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including any future private placements, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Gold79 does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click here to connect with Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

Gold Investing Silver Investing tsx-v: auu gold79 mines
AUU:CA
Gold79 Mines

Gold79 Mines

Overview

Gold79 Mines (TSXV:AUU) is a resource development company focused on gold exploration properties in Nevada and Arizona. The company owns a trio of properties located in the renowned Walker Lane gold trend, the Jefferson Canyon project, the Tip Top project and the Gold Chain project.

Nevada’s Walker Lane gold trend is home to a number of past-producing gold mines including the Comstock lode, the Denton-Rawhide mine and the Paradise Peak mine. Nevada is recognized as one of the world’s most productive gold regions and was ranked as the third-best jurisdiction in terms of investment attractiveness according to the Fraser Institute’s 2019 mining survey.

Gold79 Mines’ Jefferson Canyon gold project is an early-stage exploration project located on the north side of the Walker Lane gold trend. The project is located only nine kilometers away from Kinross Gold Corporation’s (TSX:K, NYSE:KGC) Round Mountain mine, which has produced approximately 3.1 million ounces of gold. Gold79 Mines’ Gold Chain project was home to historical exploration and production, which the company intends to expand upon with further exploration. The property hosts oxidized conditions that extend at least 100 meters below the surface, which Gold79 Mines believes could be conducive to gold recovery by leaching.

Gold79 Mines’ Tip Top gold project is comprised of 22 unpatented mining claims totaling 173 hectares. The project contains several low-sulfidation oxide gold-silver epithermal veins with low base metal contents. Two of the veins on the Tip Top project historically produced 6,900 ounces of gold, with some silver production as well. While the project has sat dormant for more than 20 years, the property has excellent road access and benefits from strong regulatory support through Nevada’s mining-friendly state government.

Facing economic uncertainty moving forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of analysts and investment companies have recognized the potential for gold investment to remain strong as a common economic hedge. For example, Hong Kong investment firm CLSA projects the commodity is expected to outperform the S&P 500 Index in 2020, according to Forbes.

Gold79 Mines’ Company Highlights

  • Gold expected to outperform the S&P 500 Index in 2020, according to Hong Kong investment firm CLSA
  • Nevada recognized as the third-most mining-friendly jurisdiction according to the 2019 Fraser Institute annual survey
  • Jefferson Canyon, Tip Top and Gold Chain projects have seen limited exploration, offering potential upside
  • Jefferson Canyon and Tip Top projects are both located inside the Walker Lane gold trend, with Gold Chain just outside the zone
  • Jefferson Canyon project is located only nine kilometers away from the Kinross Round Mountain mine, which has produced 3.1 million ounces of gold
  • Strong management team brings years of experience in mineral exploration

Gold79 Mines’ Jefferson Canyon Project

The Jefferson Canyon gold-silver project is located in Nye County in Nevada, only nine kilometers away from the Kinross Round Mountain mine, which has produced approximately 3.1 million ounces of gold. The project contains a large volcanic-hosted epithermal gold-silver system that is similar in age to the Round Mountain deposit. The gold systems found on both properties are both hosted in felsic ash-flow tufts and contain a strong northwest-trending structural control to veins.

The Jefferson Canyon property hosts a historical database that has been passed down from several exploration companies based on exploration campaigns conducted between 1969 and 1986. This era of exploration included 134 drill holes totaling 17,979 meters, the majority of which were cut using reverse circulation drilling. Geographical studies have since been conducted on the property, revealing strong alteration within the intra-volcanic package. Because the exploration work conducted on the Jefferson Canyon property was before the establishment of the NI-43 101 standards, additional exploration will be necessary in order to define a mineral resource.

Gold79 Mines’ Tip Top Project

The Tip Top gold project is located in the Walker Lane gold trend, in Esmerelda Country, Nevada approximately five miles south of Montgomery Pass. The project is home to several low-sulfidation oxide gold-silver epithermal veins with low base metal contents.

Two of the veins found on the Tip Top project have historically produced a total of 6,900 ounces of gold and some silver. Since 1980, the property has been drilled by five companies, with a total of 143 drill holes cut for over 24,000 feet.
Exploration

Historical exploration has been conducted on the Tip Top project, including:

  • Hole TTD-02 returned 2.44 meters of 19.82 g/t gold from 20.20 meters depth;
  • Hole TTD-04 returned 2.59 meters of 7.89 g/t gold from 32.00 meters depth;
  • Hole T98-12 returned 4.57 meters of 16.31 g/t gold from 28.97 meters depth,
  • Hole T98-14 returned 9.14 meters of 14.42 g/t gold from 21.34 meters depth.

The historical drilling conducted at the Tip Top gold vein, especially exploration conducted near the Top Top adit, has identified gold-bearing veins that have shown the potential to expand the known mineralization along strike and to depth. There is not currently enough confidence in the historical data to support resource modeling, however, the company believes there is significant exploration potential along the Tip Top vein system and parallel veins.

Gold79 Mines’ Gold Chain Project

The Gold Chain projected is located in Mohave County, Arizona near the Nevada border. The project is comprised of 100 mining claims where work has been conducted by previous operators, indicating the potential for gold mineralization across the project area. The Gold Chain project is home to several mineralized exposures over five kilometers, including epithermal-style gold mineralization. Limited mining was conducted on the property in the 1940s, with companies continuing to explore the property in the 1980s.

Historical records indicate that drilling identified oxidized conditions extending to at least 100 meters below the surface, which Gold79 Mines believes could be conducive to gold recovery by leaching.

Past drill intercepts at the Gold Chain project include:

Gold Chain Zone

  • DH 80263 59.7m @ 0.283 g/t gold
  • DH 80267 18.4m @ 1.42 g/t gold
  • DH 80272 16.8m @ 0.51 g/t gold

Black Dyke Zone

  • DH RSM-2 23m @ 0.71 g/t gold
  • DH RSM-3 16.8m @ 0.91 g/t gold
  • DH RSM-15 19.9m @ 0.65 g/t gold

Roadside Zone

  • DH RSM-1b 27.6m @ 0.82 g/t gold
  • DH AT-15a 9.2m @ 2.24 g/t gold
  • DH RM88-8 39.8m @ 0.65 g/t gold

Moving forward, Gold79 Mines intends to continue exploration on the Gold Chain property while working towards a potential Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) compliant with NI 43-101 standards.

Gold79 Mines Management Team

Gary R. Thompson-Chairman

Gar R. Thompson is the founder of Territory Metals as well as the founder, CEO and chairman of Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB). He is the former CEO of Sierra Geothermal Power Corp, which was sold to Ram Power in 2010. He has 27 years of experience in resources and capital markets.

Robert Johansing, M.Sc.-Chief Executive Officer

Robert Johansing has 40 years of experience in mining and mineral development. He has worked as PM and President of Kinross El Salvador, S.A. de C.V. and worked as a consultant in exploration and mining projects in Central and S. America.

John McNeice, CA, CPA-CFO & Corporate Secretary

John McNeice operated as the CFO of Ur-Energy Inc. from 2004 to 2007. He has also worked as CFO of Carube Copper Corp. and Northern Graphite Corp. during his career. He currently acts as a financial consultant to emerging private and publicly traded junior mining companies.

James M. Franklin, PhD, FRSC, P.Geo.-Director

James has 40 years of geology experience, including time operating as Director of Ur-Energy Inc and Nuinsco Resources Ltd. During his career, he has also served as the President of the Geological Association of Canada and of the Society of Economic Geologists.

W. William Boberg, M.Sc., P.Geo.-Director

W. William Boberg is the Director of Ur-Energy Inc. and served as Ur-Energy’s President and CEO from 2006 to July 2011. Boberg has 35 years of experience investigating, assessing and developing mineral resources. Throughout his career, Boberg has worked with resource companies including Gulf Minerals, Hecla Mining, Anaconda, Continental Oil Minerals Department, World Nuclear, Kennecott, Western Mining.

Keep reading... Show less
GOLD79 Intersects 10.68 g/t Gold over 3.1m at Its Gold Chain Project in Arizona

GOLD79 Intersects 10.68 g/t Gold over 3.1m at Its Gold Chain Project in Arizona

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from its recently completed 16 hole drill program at the Gold Chain project in western Arizona. The remaining 12 holes (852 meters) highlighted in this release were focused on the northwestern-most 2 kilometers of the 10 km North Oatman trend which includes the historical Roadside mine and the Banner mine to the southeast (Figure 1).


Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Gold79 Drills 21.3m of 2.0 g/t Gold at the Tyro Target at Its Gold Chain Project in Arizona

Gold79 Drills 21.3m of 2.0 g/t Gold at the Tyro Target at Its Gold Chain Project in Arizona

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary results for the first four drill holes (223 meters) from its recently completed 16 hole program at the Gold Chain project in western Arizona. The four holes highlighted in this release were drilled across the northernmost exposures of the Tyro target and tested broadly mineralized surface exposures at depths from 20 to 40 meters below the surface. Results from the remaining 12 holes (852m) are pending.

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
GOLD79 Further Consolidates its Gold Chain Land Position with Agreement for Tyro Patented Claims and Provides Sampling Results

GOLD79 Further Consolidates its Gold Chain Land Position with Agreement for Tyro Patented Claims and Provides Sampling Results

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a Definitive Lease and Option to Purchase Agreement for the Tyro Group patented claims and results of initial sampling from the Tyro claims. The claims, covering 57.4 acres, are immediately northeast of the Banner patented claims (Figure 1). The Tyro claims were subject to historical mining as recently as the 1980's (Figure 2) and our initial work has yielded positive gold results.

Mr. Derek Macpherson, President & CEO stated, "The Tyro claims contain another highly prospective exploration target for the Company which we plan to test with the current drill program. The ~1 km northeast-trending structure has yielded impressive results from initial sampling and is a high-priority drill target for Gold79." Mr. Macpherson continued, "This agreement provides us with another set of patented claims, which will be of strategic advantage when we get to the development phase for Gold Chain."

Keep reading... Show less
Drilling Underway at Gold79's Gold Chain Project in Arizona

Drilling Underway at Gold79's Gold Chain Project in Arizona

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it commenced drilling on September 17, 2021 at its Gold Chain Project in Arizona. To date, 5 holes have been completed at the Roadside Mine area and the drill is in the process of being moved to the Banner Mine area. The program is expected to comprise approximately 1,500m testing several near-surface targets.

Mr. Rob Johansing, Vice President Exploration, stated, "Our drill program has been initiated at the Roadside mine where we are following shallow zones of quartz stockwork away from the historical mine." Mr. Johansing continued, "We are looking forward to the initial tests of several targets in the Banner Mine area, an historic mine which has never seen modern exploration."

Keep reading... Show less
Gold79 Prepares for Maiden Drill Program at Gold Chain Project

Gold79 Prepares for Maiden Drill Program at Gold Chain Project

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it expects to start drilling at its Gold Chain Project in Arizona this week as the drill rig is enroute to the project. The program is anticipated to be at least 13 holes following up on our recent sampling success on the Banner patents (Figure 1) and the historical drilling at the Roadside mine (Figure 2).

Mr. Derek Macpherson, President & CEO stated, "While difficulties securing a drill resulted in this program starting later than expected, I am excited that we now have secured a drill rig and will start testing the approximately 12km of favourable altered and mineralized rocks in this trend." Mr. Macpherson continued, "I am particularly excited that we are going to put the first drill holes into the historic Banner Mine during this program."

Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Closes C$5,000,000 Brokered Private Placement

Puma Exploration Closes C$5,000,000 Brokered Private Placement

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces that it has completed its previously announced brokered private placement. Pursuant to the Offering, a total of 10,000,000 flow-through common shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") of the Company were sold at a price of C$0.50 per Flow-Through Share (the "Offer Price") for total gross proceeds of C$5,000,000 (the "Offering"). Desjardins Capital Markets acted as sole bookrunner and agent (the "Agent").

" I am so proud of Puma's excellent and dedicated work on the Williams Brook property this year. Our discovery hole at the Lynx gold zone of the O'Neil Gold Trend was outstanding. I expect to continue to provide positive results in 2022 following this successful C$5.0 million raise where proceeds will be allocated to pursuing further exploratory work. With a robust exploration budget, Puma is set to advance the Williams Brook Project in 2022 with the launch of a 10,000-meter drilling campaign early in the new year," notes Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration. "I want to personally thank Desjardins Capital Markets for their support and assistance in successfully closing our private placement. Their commitment to Puma has been exceptional, " added Marcel Robillard.

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Closes $2.1M Tranche Private Placement

TDG Gold Corp. Closes $2.1M Tranche Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), as announced on November 10, and December 13, 2021, through the issuance of 641,000 units (each, a "NFT Unit") at a price of C$0.50 per NFT Unit and 3,334,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.55 per FT Unit raising proceeds totaling C$2,154,200 (the "Offering"). Each NFT Unit and each FT Unit are comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of C$0.75 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date

Keep reading... Show less
Freegold Provides Year-End Update

Freegold Provides Year-End Update

  • 70% of Holes still to be reported – 48 holes
  • Visible gold noted in several holes
  • Over 38,000 meters of drilling at Golden Summit
  • Updated Mineral Resource to be completed in 2022
  • 3,400 meters of drilling completed at Shorty Creek

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to provide a summary of its 2021 activities. This year was a continuation of a program that began in 2020 looking for deeper, higher-grade mineralization. It has been a very successful program. The program has already intercepted more extensive and consistent higher-grade mineralization than any previous drill program on the project including numerous assays intervals over 30 gt Au. Golden Summit's mineralization is structurally complex, still making it challenging to connect the high-grade intersections into cohesive units, however, they will substantially boost the average grade for a bulk mineable project, well above our historic 0.69 gpT resource grade average. Freegold and most North American explorers experienced frustratingly long delays at the assay labs. Mineralization at Golden Summit is not necessarily visually obvious however with an over 90% hit rate in holes reported we are very pleased with our targeting efforts which continue to confirm our interpretation. Looking forward, with more than 70% of the drill holes from the 2021 program still to be reported and the already demonstrated success of the 2021 program, Management believes 2022 will be an exciting year for Freegold.

Over 38,000 metres of drilling were completed in 68 holes with an average hole depth of over 600 metres. Assays are pending for 48 holes. Drilling for the year just concluded and is expected to resume in early February. Drilling will continue to focus on further expanding and defining the higher-grade Cleary Vein System (CVS). Cutting and sampling will continue over the winter break to expedite results as quickly as possible.

Keep reading... Show less
Marvel Closes Private Placement, Total Proceeds of $1,006,205.05

Marvel Closes Private Placement, Total Proceeds of $1,006,205.05

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV), (Frankfurt:O4T1), (MARVF:OTCQB); (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its second tranche of the non-brokered private placement dated November 24th,2021. The second tranche consists of aggregate gross proceeds of $98,125 by issuing an additional 853,261 Non-Flow-Through units at a price of $0.115 per unit. Each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant; each warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date

Finders' fees totaling $1,050 will be paid in connection with the Second tranche offering in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Keep reading... Show less
Fabled Announces Effective Date For Spin Out of Fabled Copper

Fabled Announces Effective Date For Spin Out of Fabled Copper

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled Silver" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce the effective date for the previously announced spin-out of its interest in the Muskwa copper project in northern British Columbia, by way of distributing the shares it holds in its wholly owned subsidiary Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or "SpinCo") to the shareholders of the Company through a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement'). The Arrangement is expected to occur at 12:01 a.m. on December 21, 2021 (the "Effective Date

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, holders of common shares of Fabled Silver (the "Old Fabled Silver Shares") at the Effective Date will receive one new common share of Fabled Silver (each, a "New Fabled Silver Share") and 1/5 of one SpinCo share (each, a "SpinCo Share"). The Old Fabled Silver Shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at close of trading on December 20, 2021. The New Fabled Silver Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSXV at the market open on December 21, 2021. The CUSIP numbers for the New Fabled Silver Shares and the SpinCo Shares will be 30317M304 and 30321D100, respectively.

Keep reading... Show less
Novo/GBM JV Commences Inaugural Malmsbury Gold Project Diamond Drilling Program

Novo/GBM JV Commences Inaugural Malmsbury Gold Project Diamond Drilling Program

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Commencement of >2,000 m diamond drilling program, testing multiple high-order gold targets at the 50%-owned Malmsbury Gold Project (" Malmsbury Project "), 50 km SSW of the high-grade Fosterville gold mine in Victoria, Australia
  • Drill targets defined through systematic exploration in 2021 including mapping with alteration vectoring, grid soil and rock chip sampling, historic drill core review/re-sampling and historic data compilation with 3D modelling
  • The Malmsbury Project is under-explored and highly structurally complex, with multiple orientations of high-grade gold mineralization and in excess of 1,500 historic workings and old trenching
  • Several target styles are present, including "Fosterville-type" anticline-fault related targets, large scale planar faults and fault breccias, "Woods Point-A1 style" intrusion-hosted orogenic gold targets and an intrusion-related gold (" IRG ") system
  • Drilling will target a shoot on the Leven Star trend where historic reverse circulation (RC) drilling intersected 7 m @ 4.84 g/t Au (LSCR014) including 3m @ 9.38 g/t Au from 54 m and 4.1 m @ 13.1 g/t Au from 66.3 m (LSDDH08) 1 . These historical results are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the Malmsbury Project
  • Within the most complex part of the system, drilling will also target a highly altered gold-mineralized Devonian monzogranite which is rare in Victoria and outcrops over 340 m strike and 40 m width
  • Forward work program includes a further second phase of drilling in 2022, 2D/3D induced polarization (" IP ") to define disseminated sulphide haloes around various gold targets, further expansion of systematic soil geochemistry, mapping, and rock chip sampling

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to advise that drilling has recently commenced ( Figure 1 ) on a number of high-priority gold targets ( Figure 2 ) at the Malmsbury Project (RL6587), approximately 50 km SSW of the high-grade Fosterville gold mine. Targeting has relied on significant exploration work conducted by the NovoGBM team throughout 2021, including detailed 1:500 scale mapping, rock chip and grid soil sampling, 3D modelling and an airborne FALCON ® gravity survey.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News