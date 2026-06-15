Gold Royalty Announces Acquisition of Additional Interest in REN Royalty, Release of 2026 Integrated Report and Reminds Shareholders of Capital Markets Day

Gold Royalty Announces Acquisition of Additional Interest in REN Royalty, Release of 2026 Integrated Report and Reminds Shareholders of Capital Markets Day

Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty" or the "Company") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional interest in an existing royalty over the REN project, the release of its 2026 Integrated Report, and further details on the Company's Capital Markets Day.

REN Royalty Acquisition

The Company has acquired an additional indirect 0.1875% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty interest over the REN project for total cash consideration of US$6.25 million. This is in addition to the existing indirect 1.50% NSR interest held on the same terms. As a result, the Company's net interests over the REN project have increased to a 1.6875% indirect NSR and a 3.5% Net Profit Interest. The REN project is a development-stage project located in Nevada, USA, owned by Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture between Barrick Mining Corp. (61.5%) and Newmont Corp. (38.5%), and operated by Barrick Mining Corp. Barrick has announced that it expects to achieve first production at Ren in 2026 and ramp up to full production by year-end 2027, with an annual forecasted average gold production of 140,000 ounces.

Integrated Report

Gold Royalty is also pleased to announce the release of its 2026 Integrated Report, which includes the Company's Asset Handbook and Sustainability Report. The integrated report is available at the Company's website at www.goldroyalty.com.

The Asset Handbook highlights Gold Royalty's key cash flowing and development assets, including the recently-acquired royalty on Pedra Branca and its royalty on the Jerritt Canyon mine, which is expected by its operator to restart within the next five years. The Sustainability Report highlights significant improvement to Scope 2 CO2e emissions year-over-year, the Company's improvements in community engagement and support of local causes, and its continued commitment to responsible mining practices.

Capital Markets Day

Gold Royalty's management team will host its Capital Markets Day on Thursday, June 18, 2026, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm EDT virtually and in-person in Toronto, Canada.

Please visit https://www.goldroyalty.com/investors/events for information on how to pre-register and view the 2026 Capital Markets Day webcast. A replay of the event will be available on the Company's website following the presentation.

The event will provide an overview of Gold Royalty's business, long-term strategy, M&A outlook, capital structure and recent developments across the Company's portfolio. Additionally, Gold Royalty is pleased to welcome guest speakers from CoreX Holding BV, DPM Metals Inc, and Orla Mining Ltd. to provide updates on Pedra Branca, Vareš, and South Railroad mines and projects, respectively.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to invest in high-quality, sustainable, and responsible mining operations to build a diversified portfolio of precious metals royalty and streaming interests that generate superior long-term returns for our shareholders. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

Notice to Investors

For further information regarding the properties underlying the Company's royalties, stream and other interests, please refer to the disclosures of the operators thereof, including the news releases referenced herein and the other disclosures of such operators. Disclosure relating to properties in which Gold Royalty holds interests is based on information publicly disclosed by the owners or operators of such properties. The Company generally has limited or no access to the properties underlying its interests and is largely dependent on the disclosure of the operators of its interests and other publicly available information. The Company generally has limited or no ability to verify such information. Although the Company does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain of the information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including but not limited to statements regarding: expectations regarding the operations and/or development of the projects underlying the Company's royalty interests, the Company's business plans and strategies and its sustainability initiatives. Such statements can be generally identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "plans", "anticipate" or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions and other important factors, including assumptions of management regarding the accuracy of the disclosure of the operators of the projects underlying the Company's projects, their ability to achieve disclosed plans and targets, macroeconomic conditions, commodity prices, and the Company's ability to finance future growth and acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, among others, any inability to any inability of the operators of the properties underlying the Company's royalty interests to execute proposed plans for such properties or to achieved planned development and production estimates and goals, risks related to the operators of the projects in which the Company holds interests, including the successful continuation of operations at such projects by those operators, risks related to exploration, development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any such projects, the influence of macroeconomic developments, the ability of the Company to carry out its growth plans and other factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its other publicly filed documents under its profiles at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-royalty-announces-acquisition-of-additional-interest-in-ren-royalty-release-of-2026-integrated-report-and-reminds-shareholders-of-capital-markets-day-302800628.html

SOURCE Gold Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/15/c7116.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold RoyaltyGROYnyseamerican:groygold investing
GROY
The Conversation (0)
Maxim Group LLC to Host the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals" on Thursday, January 16th at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

Maxim Group LLC to Host the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals" on Thursday, January 16th at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals", hosted virtually at... Keep Reading...
Gold Royalty Completes Vares Copper Stream Acquisition

Gold Royalty Completes Vares Copper Stream Acquisition

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of a copper stream (the " Stream ") on the Vares Silver Project (" Vares "), operated by a subsidiary of Adriatic Metals plc and... Keep Reading...
Gold Royalty Provides Updated Guidance with a Further 27% Increase in Expected 2024 Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest

Gold Royalty Provides Updated Guidance with a Further 27% Increase in Expected 2024 Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to provide updated guidance for 2024 based upon the expected completion of Gold Royalty's acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a copper stream in respect of the Vares Silver Project, located in Bosnia and... Keep Reading...
Gold Royalty Completes US$34.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Royalty Completes US$34.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced public offering (the " Offering ") of units of the Company (the " Units "). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued, on a bought deal basis,... Keep Reading...
Gold Royalty Announces Agreement to Acquire Vares Copper Stream

Gold Royalty Announces Agreement to Acquire Vares Copper Stream

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding purchase and sale agreement (the " PSA ") with OMF Fund III (Cr) Ltd., an entity managed by Orion Mine Finance Management LP (" Orion ") to acquire a copper... Keep Reading...
Peter Grandich, gold bars.

Peter Grandich: Gold, Silver Price Washout — What's Next, My Strategy

Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. weighs in on recent gold and silver price declines, saying that he's now ready to start buying back into the sector. "In the last couple of days I have suggested that we're finally seeing the signs of a classic washout, heavy correction, in a mega bull... Keep Reading...
Toronto Stock Exchange building.

Hemlo Mining Debuts on TSX Main Board

Hemlo Mining (TSX:HMMC,OTCQX:HMMCF) began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange’s senior board on Monday (June 15), stepping up from the venture market following its first full quarter operating the Hemlo gold mine.Hemlo Mining’s common shares were delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange as the... Keep Reading...
Steve Barton, mine site.

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Price Drop — What Happened, What I'm Buying

Prices for gold and silver have taken a hit over the last week, but for Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, the decline is an opportunity to pick up miners. "The bet is still on. This is a moment in time where we can take advantage of this," he said. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks spell "Fed" next to a blue block with symbols on scattered US$100 bills.

Precious Metals News: Gold, Silver, PGMs Prices Slide as Investors Brace for Fed Meeting

Precious metals prices are staring down the barrel of next week's US Federal Reserve meeting Justification for higher interest rates is rising, and prices for gold, platinum and palladium are bowing down to levels not seen since the fall of 2025. Meanwhile, silver has fallen back to a range it... Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass with wooden handle lies next to gold-colored rock on a textured black surface.

Northern Star Faces Investor Pressure for Strategic Review

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management sharpened its attack against Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST,OTCPL:NESRF) on Wednesday (June 10), claiming that the Australian gold miner’s board fails to grasp the depth of its operational crisis and must immediately launch a formal strategic... Keep Reading...
Don Hansen, gold bars.

Don Hansen: Gold, Silver Stock Analysis, Plus What's Next for Prices

Private investor Don Hansen outlines his latest thoughts on gold and silver, explaining how historical data shows higher prices are still to come. He also goes over his updated gold and silver stock analysis, including how his portfolio performed during the recent run in precious metals... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Gemdale Gold Expands Land Position in Finland and Recommences Exploration in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt

Standard Uranium Provides Drilling Update on the 2026 Drill Program at Flagship Davidson River Project - Announces Elevated Radioactivity in First Drill Hole

Goundafa Historic Mine Site Spring Work Program Completed

Change Of Registered Address

Related News

precious metals investing

Gemdale Gold Expands Land Position in Finland and Recommences Exploration in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt

uranium investing

As US, Iran Near Peace Pact, Tehran Reportedly Seals Off Uranium Cache

rare earth investing

Ucore Partners With Sumitomo to Expand Western Rare Earth Supply Chain

energy investing

Standard Uranium Provides Drilling Update on the 2026 Drill Program at Flagship Davidson River Project - Announces Elevated Radioactivity in First Drill Hole

base metals investing

Goundafa Historic Mine Site Spring Work Program Completed

precious metals investing

Change Of Registered Address

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Closes Purchase of the San Francisco Gold Mine Acquiring 100% of Molimentales Del Noroeste, S.A. de C.V.