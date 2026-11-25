Gold Reserve Ltd. (" Gold Reserve " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: GRZ, BSX: GRZ.BH, OTCQX: GDRZF) welcomes the publication by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (the " Republic ") of Venezuela Renace National program for recovery and prosperity (the " Program "). The Company thanks the Republic for this comprehensive study of Venezuela's economic recovery priorities and, in particular, for its recognition of the strategic importance of the Siembra Minera project.
The Program identifies mining as a priority sector and specifically identifies the Las Cristinas/Brisas complex, the site of the Siembra Minera project, as one of "the nation's most strategic mining assets." The Program also acknowledges that pending arbitration proceedings continue to weigh on the mining sector, stating that the Republic seeks an "orderly and pragmatic resolution" of these claims.
Under the Company's 2016 settlement agreement with the Republic (the " Settlement Agreement "), Gold Reserve was granted a 45% interest in Siembra Minera. The Settlement Agreement also provides for repayment of the Company's 2014 arbitration award.
While the Program recognizes Gold Reserve's 2014 arbitration award, it omits specific reference to the Company's subsequent pending arbitration claim against Venezuela before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes , relating to its investment in Siembra Minera. Gold Reserve remains committed to working with the Republic towards a mutually acceptable resolution of all outstanding adverse legal proceedings, which would allow the parties to move forward with the development and operation of Siembra Minera.
"Venezuela Renace sets out an ambitious and welcome agenda for national recovery, and we thank the Republic for recognizing Siembra Minera's strategic significance," said Paul Rivett, Vice-Chair of Gold Reserve. "We offer an immediate path to restart production at Siembra Minera, together with a resolution of our outstanding claims. That means new capital, economic activity and jobs for Venezuelans, sooner. Our team is on the ground and ready to move forward in the spirit of cooperation with the Republic, in full compliance with all applicable laws and sanctions regulations."
About Gold Reserve
Gold Reserve is a primarily US-owned mineral exploration and development company, domiciled in Bermuda, focused on advancing high-quality mineral assets with the objective of creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: GRZ), the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX: GRZ.BH), and trades in the United States on the OTCQX (OTCQX: GDRZF).
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws and state Gold Reserve's and its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. They are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential restart, development and operation of the Siembra Minera project; the Company's readiness and ability to advance the project; the potential for the advancement of Siembra Minera to be pursued in conjunction with a resolution of the Company's outstanding legal proceedings against the Republic; the potential terms, timing and outcome of any such resolution; and the anticipated economic benefits of the project to Venezuela, including investment, production, employment, economic activity and foreign exchange earnings.
We caution that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risks that may cause the actual events, outcomes or results of Gold Reserve to be materially different from our estimated outcomes, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the Republic and the Company may be unable to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the Company's outstanding legal proceedings or agree on arrangements to advance the Siembra Minera project; the Republic may not take the actions necessary to facilitate the restart or development of the project; the project may be subject to delays, additional costs or other operational, technical or commercial challenges; the Company may not obtain the governmental, regulatory or other approvals required to restart or operate the project; changes in the political, economic, legal or regulatory environment in Venezuela; the impact of applicable sanctions, restrictions and other requirements imposed by the United States, Canada or other jurisdictions; competing claims or interests relating to the Company's arbitration proceedings or the Republic's obligations; and the Company's ability to obtain the financing, resources and other arrangements necessary to advance the project. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting the Company's business, see the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2026 and other reports that have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Gold Reserve or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Gold Reserve disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of assumptions or factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subject to its disclosure obligations under applicable rules promulgated by applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261125315826/en/
For further information regarding Gold Reserve Ltd., visit https://goldreserve.bm/ or contact: Dave Onzay
Email: investorrelations@goldreserve.bm
Phone: +1 (441) 295-4653