Gold'n Futures Announces Option Agreement

Gold'n Futures Announces Option Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.
  

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - (May 12, 2026) GOLD'N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE:FUTR) (OTC:GFTRF) (the "Company" or "Gold'n Futures") announces it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with UraniumX Discovery Corp. ("UraniumX") and Neocore Uranium Ltd. dated May 11, 2026, pursuant to which the Company may acquire, by making certain payments and incurring certain expenditures, a 100% interest in the Neocore Uranium Property (the "Property").

NeoCore Property

The Property is located approximately 30km east-southeast of the Athabasca Basin, 80km km east of Cameco's Key Lake mill complex, 65km southeast of Cameco's McArthur River and 30km south of Geiger's Accio showing and covers and covers 13,012ha of land within 6 claims. The Property hosts the Johnson River Granites, a northeast trending magnetic high surrounded by graphitic units of the Wollaston Domain, the best geological scenario for hosting an unconformity type uranium deposit. These graphitic units are present at the western edge of the Property in several locations. The Property is located approximately 30km east of the eastern edge of the Athabasca sandstone basin, which hosts some of the highest grade uranium deposits in the world. A claim map is outlined below:


Click Image To View Full Size

 

Option Agreement

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by paying a total of $550,000 to the Optionor, issuing an aggregate of 12 million common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") and incurring property expenditures equal to $2,750,000 according to the following schedule:

Period

Cash Payments

Share Issuances

Exploration Expenditures (Cumulative)

Within 10 days of the entering into of the Option (the "Effective Date)

1,000,000 Shares

Within 45 days of the Effective Date

$50,000

6 Months of the Effective Date

$50,000

12 Months of the Effective Date

$100,000

2,000,000 Shares

$250,000

24 Months of the Effective Date

$150,000

3,000,000 Shares

$1,000,000

36 Months of the Effective Date

$200,000

5,000,000 Shares

$1,500,000

Additional Milestone

1,000,000 Shares (on the Company raising over $250,000)

The Company will grant UraniumX a royalty of 2.0% of net smelter returns from minerals mined and removed from the Property. UraniumX will act as operator for any of the expiration expenditures on the Property.

 

The parties to the Option Agreement are arm's length to the Company and there are no finder's fees payable. The Option Agreement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including, as applicable, all required filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), completion of due diligence reasonable or customary in a transaction of a similar nature, the publishing of a technical report (the "Report") for the Property pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and other conditions precedent.

 

The Company also announces that Matt Lis is resigning from the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Kumar will replace Mr. Lis in his capacity as a director of the Company. Gold'n Futures would like to thank Mr. Lis for his contributions to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

 

About UraniumX

 

UraniumX Discovery Corp. is a Canadian based junior uranium exploration company focused on advancing high potential assets in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, one of the world's premier uranium districts. The Company's portfolio includes the Murphy Lake, Zoo Bay, and NeoCore uranium properties, strategically positioned along the eastern margin of the Basin near established infrastructure and high grade deposits. UraniumX's exploration programs integrate geophysics, drilling, and academic research collaborations to enhance target generation and discovery potential.

 

About Gold'n Futures

Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the identification, acquisition and advancement of high-quality resource projects across a diversified range of commodities. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined project generation, systematic exploration, and strategic partnerships, while maintaining a focus on responsible development and long-term growth opportunities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Matthew Fish

Director

For further information

Matthew Fish

Director

Email: matt@fishpurdy.com Ph: 905-781-8786

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Option.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Option Agreement, the terms of the Option Agreement, the publishing of the Report and other statements contained herein.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, delays in or failure to obtain regulatory acceptance, changes in market conditions, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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