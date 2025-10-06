Gold'n Futures Announces New Meeting Date For Annual General and Special Meeting

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC TheNews w ire October 6, 2025 - GOLD'N FUTURES MINERAL CORP . (CSE: FUTR) (OTC: GFTRF) (the " Company " or " Gold'n Futures ") announces that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the " AGSM ") scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 has been rescheduled to November 18, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time). The AGSM will take place at Suite 1890 1075 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.
About Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.
Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (OTC: GFTRF) is a mineral exploration company conducting programs to expand its gold resources and to develop viable gold mining operations through the application of extensive geological experience and knowledge combined with advanced technologies and computer modeling.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
For further information
Matthew Fish
Director
Email: matt@fishpurdy.com
Ph: 905-781-8786
