Gold'n Futures Announces New Meeting Date For Annual General and Special Meeting

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC TheNews w ire October 6, 2025 - GOLD'N FUTURES MINERAL CORP . (CSE: FUTR) (OTC: GFTRF) (the " Company " or " Gold'n Futures ") announces that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the " AGSM ") scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 has been rescheduled to November 18, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time). The AGSM will take place at Suite 1890 1075 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.

About Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.

Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (OTC: GFTRF) is a mineral exploration company conducting programs to expand its gold resources and to develop viable gold mining operations through the application of extensive geological experience and knowledge combined with advanced technologies and computer modeling.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

For further information

Matthew Fish

Director

Email: matt@fishpurdy.com

Ph: 905-781-8786

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is provided as of the date hereof and represents the Company's current expectations. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

