Gold Bull Resources Corp. is pleased to report that lag geochemical sampling of the Windmill target area has defined a strong anomaly at its 100% owned Sandman Project located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. HIGHLIGHTS & UPDATE: Lag geochemical sampling of the surface, in Windmill area has defined a new gold anomaly with up to 1.58 ppm Au at surface, which has been named the “Silica Valley” target The anomaly ...

