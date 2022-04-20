Precious MetalsInvesting News

Datametrex (TSXV:DM) launches telemedicine services via the Medi-Call app

The Market Herald, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Press release picture

Datametrex AI (DM) has introduced telemedicine services via their Medi-Call mobile telehealth application. The Medi-Call app will initially be available in BC, expanding to other provinces over the next several months. Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Marshall Gunter and to learn more about Datametrex's news, click here.

Gold Bull (TSXV:GBRC) to extend drilling after discovering high-grade gold

The Market Herald, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Press release picture

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (GBRC) intersects significant gold mineralization at its Sandman Project in Nevada. The 2022 phase 1 drill program has drilled 15 holes totalling 3,038 metres. The mineralization has given the company confidence to extend the drill program to 5,000 metres. Gold Bull Founder and CEO, Cherie Leeden sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Cherie Leeden and to learn more about Gold Bull's news, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

Gold Bull Resources TSXV:GBRC
GBRC:CA
Gold Bull update - Sandman drill program going well

Gold Bull update - Sandman drill program going well

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that the drilling program is progressing as planned at its 100% owned Sandman Project (" Sandman " or the " Project ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Assays from the initial batch of samples submitted to the laboratory are anticipated to be received in March.

HIGHLIGHTS & UPDATE:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Cross River Ventures Corp. Warrants

CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Cross River Ventures Corp. Warrants

Cross River Ventures Corp. Warrants have been approved for listing.

Each Warrant shall entitle each holder thereof, upon the exercise thereof at any time after the Issue Date and prior to the Expiry Time, to acquire one (1) Common Share upon payment to the Corporation of the Exercise Price of $0.20.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NOVAGOLD Announces Date of its 2022 Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Nomination of Kevin McArthur for Election to its Board of Directors

  • NOVAGOLD's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 18, 2022 will be held in a virtual format at 1:00 p.m. PT
  • Shareholders may vote on matters before the Meeting by proxy, join the virtual Meeting, and submit questions either during the webcast or in advance by email
  • Following the Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will host a virtual presentation and webinar

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or the "Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will hold the Company's 2022 Meeting in a virtual format on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET) and is pleased to announce the nomination of Kevin McArthur to the Company's proposed Board of Directors to be presented for election at the Meeting. Following the official Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will provide an overview of NOVAGOLD's 2021 achievements and the outlook for this year.

NOVAGOLD VIRTUAL MEETING AND SHAREHOLDER PARTICIPATION

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Satori Moves Drill Locations and Engages Investor Relations

Satori Moves Drill Locations and Engages Investor Relations

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at the South Zone has now commenced at the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, after having completed diamond drilling at a remotesatellite target area (McFadden) located 1 kilometre south-east of the known Main ZoneSouth Zone deposit.

Ongoing drilling at South Zone is testing the down plunge extent of the known mineralization, where three holes are planned to target a potential high-grade chute within the South Zone at depths below Satori's previous drilling, along 150 meters of strike length.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts 17.80% Magnesium, 0.18% Nickel, and 0.15% Chromium Starting at Surface

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts 17.80% Magnesium, 0.18% Nickel, and 0.15% Chromium Starting at Surface

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has received the most recent batch of assay results and is now able to present the summary of results from the first shallow hole assayed on its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc Project. The hole was one of nine shallow holes drilled directly from surface from a talc outcropping. Assay results are still pending for the other eight shallow holes. XRF gun samples from all nine holes were very similar.

The following table presents the assay results for each of the one-meter intervals that were sent for assay from the 15-meter hole known as Do-21-06.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Hank Payments, Red Pine Exploration, Affinor Growers, Nextech AR, Star Navigation, and Psyence

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Hank Payments, Red Pine Exploration, Affinor Growers, Nextech AR, Star Navigation, and Psyence

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Hank Payments, Red Pine Exploration, Affinor Growers, Nextech AR, Star Navigation, and Psyence on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Gold Bull Resources

Gold Bull drilling intersects high grade gold mineralization at Sandman, up to 13g/t gold at Silica Ridge

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to report significant drill intersection of 51.8m (170 ft) at 1.12 gt Au from 22.9m (72 ft) from its 100% owned Sandman Project ("Sandman" or the "Project") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. The mineralization demonstrates the quality of width and grade at Sandman and has provided further encouragement to extend the drill program from 4,000m to 5,000m while the drill rig is onsite. The Company is fully funded to complete the extended drill program at Sandman.

HIGHLIGHTS & UPDATE:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

